Thunderbolts First Reactions: Top-Tier Marvel and Its Best Film in Years

Hitting theaters next week, Marvel’s C-team of reluctant heroes makes their collective debut in Thunderbolts, and the first reactions to the movie have arrived online. Following the poor reception of Captain America: Brave New World in February, this second MCU theatrical release of 2025 is sure to earn more positive reviews if critics’ remarks on social media are any indication. They’re calling this one of the best Marvel movies in years, with an appreciated representation of mental health and another great performance from Florence Pugh.
Here’s what critics are saying about Thunderbolts:
I really dug Thunderbolts!
— Sean Chandler, Sean Chandler Talks About
Thunderbolts is FANTASTIC.
— Griffin Schiller, FilmSpeak
Thunderbolts is truly fantastic.
— Jacob Fisher, Discussing Film
I laughed, cried, cheered, and had a fantastic time.
— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky
Absolutely LOVED the team dynamic!
— Cris Parker, 3C Films
A legit good character ensemble piece… Yay. I liked it.
— Rendy Jones, Rendy’s Reviews
That was pretty great!
— Amon Warmann, Empire Magazine
Best MCU film in a long while!
— Amon Warmann, Empire Magazine
Thunderbolts is easily one of the best MCU movies in a long time (and maybe one of my new personal faves).
— Emily Murray, Total Film
Thunderbolts isn’t just the best Marvel movie in a while – it’s flat-out top-tier Marvel.
— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky
I haven’t felt this giddy leaving an MCU movie in YEARS!… [It’s] top shelf Marvel!
— Griffin Schiller, FilmSpeak
I think this is the best-looking MCU movie in years.
— Jacob Fisher, Discussing Film
It may not be the flashiest, funniest, or strongest Marvel film, but its rough edges and imperfections somehow all feel fitting for this anti-hero team of misfits.
— Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture
Thunderbolts is better than Marvel’s last movie… The second half is a typical MCU, formulaic comic book movie that abruptly wraps everything up and didn’t work for me.
— John Flickinger, The Flick Pick
I cannot overstate how much this plays like a spiritual sequel to James Gunn’s Guardians trilogy, brimming with heart and sincerity.
— Griffin Schiller, FilmSpeak
I was going to make the same comparison (Earth-bound Guardians of the Galaxy), but held back because I didn’t want people to interpret it as James Gunn humor and soundtrack. It’s not that, but it is another story of rejects finding their family.
— Sean Chandler, Sean Chanlder Talks About
The biggest compliment I can pay Thunderbolts is that it felt like Infinity era MCU. A focus on the characters and story, rather than fan service or future set-up.
— Ian Sandwell, Digital Spy
Really felt like old MCU.
— Cris Parker, 3C Films
It’s gritty, emotional, and unlike anything Marvel has done before.
— Nagier Chambers, Big Gold Belt Media
Thunderbolts is, in many ways, different from other MCU films that have come before it, and that freshness couldn’t have arrived at a more opportune time, when the franchise is in need of new blood and direction.
— Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture
Deadpool and Wolverine was a highly entertaining event for fans. But this feels like an actual movie and an important piece of the bigger MCU story.
— Sean Chandler, Sean Chandler Talks About
Heavy themes of mental health… hit hard.
— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky
It’s overtly about depression, loneliness, and purpose. The whole point is they’re reject characters.
— Sean Chandler, Sean Chandler Talks About
Finally, a Marvel movie that treats mental health and depression as a serious matter and not like undercutting it for the sake of a quip.
— Rendy Jones, Rendy’s Reviews
It’s some of Marvel’s darkest material to date, dealing with the emotional wreckage of broken individuals grappling with their past choices and finding camaraderie amidst the emptiness of their lives.
— Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture
For me, Thunderbolts worked because it peeled back layers on a subject I have long fought with… I also cried at a story I think people will relate to.
— Paul Klein, FILMHOUND Magazine
[It] tells a genuinely emotional story you connect with. A tear was shed.
— Emily Murray, Total Film
An emotionally resonant superhero film that pushes mental health to the forefront.
— Amon Warmann, Empire Magazine
Thunderbolts is basically a group therapy session in comic book form—but I wish it pushed harder.
— John Flickinger, The Flick Pick
Hilarious.
— Nagier Chambers, Big Gold Belt Media
David Harbour is consistently funny.
— Amon Warmann, Empire Magazine
I laughed… Weird in places, in the best way.
— Paul Klein, FILMHOUND Magazine
The film’s story hit me like a ton of bricks; it’s bold, important, and so well-written.
— Jacob Fisher, Discussing Film
All the emotion helps distract from the fact that not much actually happens in its formulaic plot.
— John Flickinger, The Flick Pick
The action sequences are very strong.
— Jacob Fisher, Discussing Film
Sentry is incredible in action! Great fight sequences.
— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky
There is a larger focus placed on practical action and character-driven work that fulfilled me as a viewer.
— Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture
While it is not action-packed, it still works!
— Rosa Parra, The Latino Slant
Florence Pugh, in particular, is superb; [she] just walks away with it.
— Emily Murray, Total Film
Florence Pugh continues to be a standout.
— Paul Klein, FILMHOUND Magazine
While the entire roster is amazing and delivers a freshness to the MCU that is much needed, Lewis Pullman and Florence Pugh steal the show and bring the heart.
— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky
This may be a team-up film, but it very much belongs to Florence Pugh, who carries much of the dramatic weight of the movie on her back, while Lewis Pullman delivers a complex performance as a sympathetic character at war with himself.
— Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture
Lewis Pullman might be the stealth MVP.
— Amon Warmann, Empire Magazine
The score by Son Lux stood out to me more than other MCU films.
— Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture
Stay for both end credit scenes because the last one is a doozy!!
— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky
You’re gonna wanna stay in your seat for the second post-credit scene. It’s a biggie.
— Amon Warmann, Empire Magazine
Feels like the MCU is coming together and building towards something again.
— Sean Chandler, Sean Chandler Talks About
Thunderbolts opens in theaters on May 2, 2025.