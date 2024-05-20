Hugh Jackman Knew "Deep in His Gut" That He Wanted to Play Wolverine Again

Hugh Jackman has embodied the character of the X-Men’s Wolverine in seven movies (nine if you count his cameos in X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Apocalypse), and after he ostensibly completed the character’s story in 2017’s Logan, he was fairly certain he was done playing the adamantium-clawed mutant. He even directly told RT as much in an interview we did with him back in 2018.

But never say never.

Jackman is set to reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth, and it is arguably the most anticipated movie of 2024. Ahead of the film’s release, Jackman and Reynolds sat down with RT’s own Jacqueline Coley to talk about how they came together to form the dream team-up. Check out the clip above to see Jackman explain what drew him back to the role after he was certain he would never play it again, and watch the full Big Ticket interview on Fandango.

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) opens in theaters everywhere on July 26, 2024.

