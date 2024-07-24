The Deadpool & Wolverine Cast Talk Fight Scenes, Dance Numbers, and Much More

After a looming threat endangers his universe, a wise-cracking Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) seeks the help of a weary Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in Marvel’s appropriately titled Deadpool & Wolverine, a unique blend of humor, heroism, and overall badassery. Promising intense action, heartfelt moments, and plenty of cheeky cameos, the film releases in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Reynolds, Jackman, director Shawn Levy, and co-stars Mathew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Rob Delaney, and producer Kevin Feige sit down with RT’s Jacqueline Coley to talk about the film, discussing how they learned their intense dance numbers, balanced action and comedy, executed fight scenes, and much more.

Jaqueline Coley for Rotten Tomatoes: Both of you have been playing these characters so well for so long, but I loved in this when you also show the not-so-super superhero side. Both of your characters are kind of up against the ropes. Was that the most refreshing part about coming back to this one, the fact that you get to show “you” a little bit?

Ryan Reynolds: I think it’s easy to give in to your more base instincts and, when we were writing the script, to lean on the R rating and that kind of exploitive sort of thing. I was really proud of ourselves to not… We certainly use, I think, the R rating and the freedom it allows effectively, but the thing we really exploited was the vulnerability of these guys. [Hugh] said it best, they both actually are more alike than dissimilar. I mean, they’re both just dealing with tremendous amounts of shame… And you know, these guys are dealing with it in very, very polarized ways. It’s real fun to play.

