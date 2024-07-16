The Cast of Cobra Kai: Share Final Season Secrets

After five critically acclaimed seasons, Cobra Kai returns for a final round of martial combat on Netflix. Audiences are excited to see how the decades-long journey of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) concludes 40 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament of The Karate Kid. The sixth season resumes after the rival Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do / Eagle Fang dojos went head to head, culminating in a difficult victory and a surprise revelation.

Macchio, Zabka, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Mary Mouser, and Yuji Okumoto sat down with RT correspondent Perri Nemiroff to talk about season 6 of Cobra Kai. The cast discussed intense combat scenes, their evolution from the first season, the differences between the original movies and the series, and much more.

Perri Nemiroff for Rotten Tomatoes: For the six of you, I want to know, what is your character’s greatest strength and greatest weakness going into the competition?

Tanner Buchanan: I definitely know [the] greatest weakness for Robbie is clouded judgment because of heightened emotions. His greatest strength? I don’t think he’s found it yet. I don’t know what it is, but I can definitely pick out his weaknesses of what he needs to work on within the tournament and fighting space. He’s got the fire. I will say, his strength is when he’s determined and he’s focused, I feel like he’s pretty unstoppable.

Watch the video for the full interview with Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Mary Mouser, and Yuji Okumoto.

New episodes of Cobra Kai: Season 6 (2024) will air on July 18, 2024 on Netflix.

