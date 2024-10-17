Hugh Grant Breaks Down a Scene from Heretic

Hugh Grant has always been a versatile actor, though we all fondly remember his rom-com heyday with great affection. In recent years, though, he’s turned a new page in his career, playing devilishly charming villains in films like Paddington 2 and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves . In Heretic , Grant fully embraces his dark side as Mr. Reed, a man visited by a pair of young Mormon missionaries who traps them in his house and tests their faith in harrowing ways.

Ahead of the film’s release, Grant, his co-stars Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East, and writer-directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods debuted an exclusive clip, depicting the unsettling early hints that Mr. Reed was not all he appeared to be, and broke down what went into crafting the scene and what it was like to film it.

Heretic (2024) opens in theaters on November 8, 2024.

Heretic (2024) opens in theaters on November 8, 2024.

