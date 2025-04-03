How to Train Your Dragon First Reactions: It Will Blow You Away

The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon doesn’t arrive in theaters until June, but critics were treated to a screening of the movie at CinemaCon this week, and they’re raving on social media. The first reactions confirm that it lives up to the original and maybe even improves upon the animated version. And if you thought a cartoon Toothless had emotional weight, the more realistic depiction of the character is apparently going to blow you away.



Here’s what critics are saying about How to Train Your Dragon:

Does it live up to the original?

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon captures the magic of the original in almost every way. All the big moments are there, all the heart and excitement too.

— Germain Lussier, io9.com

Director Dean DeBlois recreates the magic of the original with lots of action, humor and heart.

— Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment

How to Train Your Dragon was everything I wanted as someone utterly obsessed with the original. Once you settle in, you’re back in Berk.

— Kaitlyn Booth, Bleeding Cool

How to Train Your Dragon SOARS again with an ENCHANTING reimagining!

— Shahbaz Siddiqui, The Movie Podcast

How to Train Your Dragon has all the charm of the original enhanced into something I never thought it could accomplish.

— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

Dean DeBlois nigh perfectly adapted the original. It’s like watching a classic in a whole new experience. It exceeded all my expectations!

— Jeffrey Harris, 411mania

Big fan of the original, and it was everything that I wanted to see.

— Dorian Parks, Geeks of Color

How does it compare to other live-action remakes?

How to Train Your Dragon is the best live-action adaptation film I’ve seen.

— Dorian Parks, Geeks of Color

How to Train Your Dragon does live-action remakes of animated classics right.

— Jeffrey Harris, 411mania

How to Train Your Dragon is everything that Disney hasn’t been able to capture with their live-action remakes, with the exception of Pete’s Dragon.

— Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment

Yeah, nothing Disney has in terms of live-action remakes comes close to this.

— John Nguyen, Nerd Reactor

Is it actually better than the animated version?

Full of heart, it takes everything that made the original so special and soars to new heights.

— Daniel Baptista, The Movie Podcast

A BREATHTAKING ADVENTURE that soars to new heights. Dean DeBlois captures the heart and soul of the original while elevating it with fantastic performances, thrilling sequences, and epic thrills.

— Anthony Gagliardi, The Movie Podcast

What I love so much about How To Train Your Dragon live-action is that it is not a shot-for-shot remake. This world is enhanced and enriched… It’s phenomenal.

— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

It is by far one of the best live-action adaptations, but I still prefer the animated film.

— Rosa Parra, The Latino Slant

It didn’t reinvent anything, yet unlike, say, Lion King 2019, it still has heart and I still cried.

— Eric Goldman, IGN Movies

I have only sort of interacted with the animated How to Train Your Dragon so seeing the live-action was a beautiful adventure.

— Rachel Leishman, The Mary Sue

My only gripe is the new stuff, while good and subtle, never elevates things enough.

— Germain Lussier, io9.com

How does it look?

How to Train Your Dragon is a GORGEOUS reimagining…BREATHTAKING visuals.

— Daniel Baptista, The Movie Podcast

How to Train Your Dragon is spectacular…visually stunning.

— Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment

The dragons look fantastic and that first flight is the thing of dreams. I’m thrilled this worked so well.

— Kaitlyn Booth, Bleeding Cool

Are we gonna need tissues?

I lost count of how many times I cried.

— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

Cried a few times.

— Dorian Parks, Geeks of Color

Thanks to its acting and character dynamics, I was emotionally engrossed.

— Rosa Parra, The Latino Slant

How is Toothless in this version?

Prepare to fall in love with Toothless all over again.

— Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment

I did fall in love with Toothless all over again.

— Rosa Parra, The Latino Slant

I’ve never loved a CGI creature more than Toothless.

— Dorian Parks, Geeks of Color

Toothless is a cat and I would die for him.

— Rachel Leishman, The Mary Sue

I will die for Toothless.

— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

What about the cast?

The cast is incredible.

— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

The casting is perfect.

— Rosa Parra, The Latino Slant

Wonderful performances all around.

— Germain Lussier, io9.com

Mason Thames as Hiccup is the definition of perfect casting as is the majority of this cast.

— Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment

Is it worth seeing in the theater?

This is a strong film worth checking out on the biggest screen possible.

— Rosa Parra, The Latino Slant

See it on the biggest screen possible.

— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

A must-watch in IMAX!

— Anthony Gagliardi, The Movie Podcast

How to Train Your Dragon is a must-see on the big screen and is a reminder to why audiences love going to the movies.

— Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment

How to Train Your Dragon opens in theaters on June 13, 2025.

