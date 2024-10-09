Watch: The Moment Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Got the Call to Star in Wicked

Another Broadway hit is coming to the big screen, and this one promises to be magical. Director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights) takes on this adaptation of Wicked, the wildly successful musical (itself adapted from a novel) that recounts the complicated relationship between the two most famous witches in the land of Oz.

The story revolves around Glinda and Elphaba, otherwise known as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West, who are brought to life on screen by two equally iconic talents: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Grande, Erivo, Chu, and co-star Jeff Goldblum came together for a Fandango Big Ticket interview to talk about working on the film, crafting their characters, and more, but the two leads also described in detail how they found out that they had been cast.

Ariana Grande explained how her manager and agent “conspired” to surprise her with the news by getting Jon M. Chu and everyone involved on a big zoom call:

Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo was pulled into a frantic 1am call, also with Chu, completely unaware that it was for Wicked:

Wicked (2024) opens everywhere on November 22, 2024.

