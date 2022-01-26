RT Podcast

"Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong" About... The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Is it an underrated sequel, or were the folks behind it too preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn't stop to think if they should?

by | January 27, 2022 | Comments
Poster for The Lost World: Jurassic Park

(Photo by ©Universal Pictures)

Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park is unquestionably one of the celebrated director’s most beloved films, and for good reason. It broke new ground in special effects even as it inspired equal parts awe and terror in its utterly gobsmacked audiences, and it went on to become not only a hit with critics but also the highest-grossing film of its time. Based on Michael Crichton’s eponymous novel, the film spawned a multimedia franchise that has included toys, video games, comic books, television series, and more, and we’re on the verge of getting the sixth installment of the film series, Jurassic World Dominion, this summer.

Listen Now: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Stitcher TuneIn | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Deezer | iHeart | Art19

In other words, it’s a great time to take a look back at one of its less acclaimed entries, namely The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Also based on a Michael Crichton novel (albeit somewhat loosely), The Lost World failed to wow moviegoers the same way its predecessor did, to say the least. While the first film earned a Certified Fresh 92% on the Tomatometer and a 91% Audience Score, The Lost World managed just 53% and 51%, respectively.

Sure, we’re all familiar with the law of diminishing returns when it comes to sequels, but The Lost World had Spielberg back at the helm and brought back fan favorite character Dr. Ian Malcolm, the ever-skeptical mathematician played by Jeff Goldblum. The film also added Julianne Moore, Vince Vaughn, and top-notch character actors like Pete Postlethwaite and Peter Stormare, among others, as well as updated state-of-the-art visual effects that made the dinos even more lifelike than before. So what went wrong?

If you ask the critics, about half of them would tell you that the film felt obligatory, that it lost most of what made the original so awe-inspiring in favor of more boilerplate monster movie trappings, even if those creature effects were outstanding. They’d tell you that the makers of the sequel were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn’t stop to think if they should. Oh, and the scene of Vanessa Lee Chester’s young Kelly Curtis dispatching a raptor with gymnastics? Well, that was certainly something.

But if you ask fans today, there’s a solid contingent of them who will tell you The Lost World was unfairly maligned. They’ll point to legitimately thrilling scenes, like the research trailer dangling off the edge of a cliff or the raptor chase through tall grass. They’ll note the committed performances from the cast, led by a breathlessly charismatic Jeff Goldblum, and the non-stop action, bolstered by the aforementioned creature effects. This was, as one critic put it, “The Aliens of Jurassic Park movies,” and for some, that was plenty enough.

Joining regular co-hosts Mark Ellis and Jacqueline Coley this week is Jurassic Park superfan Perri Nemiroff, film critic and host of the Collider Ladies Night Podcast, who came prepared to argue why The Lost World deserves to be regarded higher in the dino canon. She acknowledges the sequel could never live up to the original, but like other fans of the film, she explains why the thrilling set pieces, impressive visual effects, and franchise-influencing plot points make it a crucial entry. Mark also thinks the Tomatometer could be a bit higher, but Jacqueline feels the critics were just about right on this one, adding that the climactic San Diego rampage is arguably “the worst 15 minutes Steven Spielberg ever decided to put in a movie.”

Check in every Thursday for a new episode of Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong (A Podcast From Rotten Tomatoes). Each week, hosts Jacqueline and Mark and guests go deep and settle the score on some of the most beloved – and despised – movies and TV shows ever made, directly taking on the statement we hear from so many fans: “Rotten Tomatoes is wrong.”

Check out some more episodes of Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong:

If you have a suggestion for a movie or show you think we should do an episode on, let us know in the comments, or email us at rtiswrong@rottentomatoes.com.

Meet the hosts

Jacqueline Coley is an editor at Rotten Tomatoes, with a focus on awards and indie coverage but with a passion for everything, from the MCU to musicals and period pieces. Coley is a regular moderator at conventions and other events, can be seen on Access Hollywood and other shows, and will not stand Constantine slander of any kind. Follow Jacqueline on Twitter: @THATjacqueline.

Mark Ellis is a comedian and contributing editor for Rotten Tomatoes. He currently hosts the Rotten Tomatoes series Versus, among others, and can be seen co-hosting the sports entertainment phenomenon Movie Trivia Schmoedown. His favorite Star Wars movie is Jedi (guess which one!), his favorite person is actually a dog (his beloved stepdaughter Mollie), and – thanks to this podcast – he’s about to watch Burlesque for the first time in his life. Follow Mark on Twitter: @markellislive.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

72 Emmy Awards a nightmare on elm street what to watch mutant VOD Rom-Com movie black aapi psychological thriller disaster wonder woman game show golden globe awards richard e. Grant Pixar Holidays dreamworks kong DGA criterion superman Awards Tour breaking bad based on movie Binge Guide crime thriller See It Skip It universal monsters adenture Star Trek social media casting Sneak Peek The Walt Disney Company HBO Go Disney Plus Reality Competition dramedy halloween tv Song of Ice and Fire Pirates SDCC zombies Tubi ITV TV One dogs genre Infographic Comedy Central Ovation Trivia elevated horror Amazon feel good fresh screenings book spy thriller Podcast zero dark thirty free movies young adult YouTube Red TNT The Academy Spike President reboot women Oscars Spectrum Originals godzilla classics 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards TV renewals Starz television Trailer Columbia Pictures Amazon Prime Adult Swim PBS die hard Warner Bros. robots video on demand international unscripted Lionsgate Hear Us Out BET Awards Quiz psycho Awards NBA Photos CBS All Access comics PaleyFest Hollywood Foreign Press Association 93rd Oscars AMC Netflix Christmas movies police drama IFC Films Syfy superhero sopranos saw LGBT trophy Crunchyroll spain CNN slasher political drama natural history mission: impossible news worst movies FX kaiju rt labs critics edition Year in Review Prime Video Pacific Islander sag awards Film Festival New York Comic Con AMC Plus YouTube Premium Thanksgiving art house live action strong female leads mob FXX Heroines BBC One Paramount Network First Reviews Logo binge science fiction comic book movie heist movie Tomatazos canceled 45 Pride Month football Tumblr dceu TCM HBO Max Biopics Cannes spider-verse Nominations SXSW hidden camera travel crime Sci-Fi festival CBS technology spanish remakes Star Wars Instagram Live Summer Winners Shudder A24 historical drama singing competition E! 2017 El Rey Drama Box Office YA Turner Classic Movies 2015 Hallmark Christmas movies VICE MCU Countdown BBC Elton John venice 4/20 indie comic books 20th Century Fox Superheroe Mary Tyler Moore dark Mary Poppins Returns OneApp American Society of Cinematographers marvel cinematic universe facebook prank concert Reality biography slashers TCA 2017 docudrama Captain marvel Tarantino Universal ratings DC streaming service king kong 99% Bravo APB Extras cinemax GoT cooking australia streaming movies Pop Arrowverse ID comic stoner Apple TV Plus hispanic heritage month 1990s CW Seed Funimation comiccon BET Disney Channel sitcom hispanic series foreign YouTube films Fox Searchlight Walt Disney Pictures Trophy Talk Brie Larson Writers Guild of America Epix archives legend rotten Travel Channel Toys game of thrones royal family Freeform talk show blockbusters pirates of the caribbean USA Network E3 razzies ABC Signature vs. Red Carpet crossover Fall TV festivals Mystery medical drama Tags: Comedy parents HFPA cars First Look A&E nature Chernobyl independent 21st Century Fox Classic Film ABC Western Amazon Prime Video king arthur comedies black comedy Television Critics Association obituary basketball Ellie Kemper X-Men Legendary Emmys children's TV TruTV toronto scorecard Showtime Animation mcc Apple BBC America leaderboard movies latino transformers rom-coms Martial Arts all-time vampires Broadway debate twilight Country hist fast and furious USA San Diego Comic-Con The Purge Pet Sematary IMDb TV Watching Series canceled TV shows The Arrangement diversity Musicals best cancelled TV series cops Marvel Studios adaptation Opinion dexter 79th Golden Globes Awards gangster adventure award winner composers posters italian target politics Stephen King scary movies dc Anna Paquin Disney+ Disney Plus Superheroes comic book movies critic resources cartoon chucky live event WGN boxoffice cults Teen asian-american Wes Anderson Mudbound war Sony Pictures Fargo halloween cancelled TV shows Hulu Masterpiece high school Ghostbusters TLC Esquire Marathons ABC Family dragons scene in color nfl TCA Awards james bond lord of the rings screen actors guild Fantasy theme song Character Guide laika Comedy Creative Arts Emmys History stand-up comedy TV Television Academy DC Universe 71st Emmy Awards nbcuniversal cancelled BAFTA biopic Apple TV+ Holiday spinoff Action National Geographic The CW toy story suspense documentary Cosplay Dark Horse Comics quibi Pop TV Family Universal Pictures TV movies blaxploitation 2018 MTV NYCC Turner sequels Shondaland sequel jurassic park Comic-Con@Home 2021 Avengers Sundance spanish language miniseries Comic Book franchise VH1 Disney versus period drama Black Mirror Amazon Studios Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt south america Image Comics Horror Spring TV directors Tokyo Olympics WarnerMedia boxing witnail zombie anthology discovery 007 MSNBC Nickelodeon new zealand serial killer 73rd Emmy Awards ESPN RT History Women's History Month child's play Food Network Set visit romance supernatural green book RT21 japan Academy Awards Lifetime Neflix worst Certified Fresh DirecTV IFC Sundance TV GIFs rotten movies we love doctor who Marvel Television Music The Witch CMT werewolf video ViacomCBS Peacock Paramount Plus 2019 new star wars movies 2016 stop motion joker thriller DC Comics new york name the review crime drama tv talk Cartoon Network Emmy Nominations Christmas renewed TV shows romantic comedy SundanceTV animated Endgame Grammys TCA Winter 2020 action-comedy Valentine's Day Schedule french Discovery Channel rt labs Disney streaming service Best and Worst Comics on TV Exclusive Video reviews Netflix Rocketman Polls and Games Lifetime Christmas movies Hallmark Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Sundance Now Fox News jamie lee curtis kids blockbuster deadpool Rock finale Winter TV revenge sports FX on Hulu Kids & Family book adaptation HBO Super Bowl critics anime popular documentaries spider-man TV Land Premiere Dates emmy awards streaming Mary poppins The Walking Dead harry potter indiana jones satire mockumentary ghosts Calendar true crime Rocky marvel comics Mindy Kaling Black History Month japanese justice league FOX TCA Paramount Lucasfilm trailers scary know your critic Election TBS teaser cancelled television aliens Film Baby Yoda golden globes Alien cats docuseries Crackle Nat Geo 2021 OWN space Musical Marvel Britbox 90s rt archives NBC batman olympics monster movies 24 frames telelvision Vudu PlayStation Video Games 2020 christmas movies Acorn TV TIFF Interview GLAAD hollywood LGBTQ
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy