RT Podcast

"Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong" About... The Amazing Spider-Man 2

We revisit Sony's only Rotten Spider-Man movie to consider whether Andrew Garfield's second outing as Peter Parker is actually better than we thought.

by | January 13, 2022 | Comments
Jamie Foxx as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2

(Photo by ©Columbia Pictures)

Film buffs — and particularly superhero movie fans — have long been aware of the complicated relationship between Marvel and Sony Pictures/Columbia Pictures over the rights to one of the comic book company’s flagship heroes, Spider-Man. The latter has held the film rights to the character since 1999 and shepherded three different franchises (four, if you count the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) featuring Spidey to the big screen. All of them have been successes, both critically and commercially… with one exception.

Listen Now: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Stitcher TuneIn | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Deezer | iHeart | Art19

After Sam Raimi’s inaugural Spider-Man franchise fizzled out sometime around 2010, Sony’s second go-round with Peter Parker began in 2012 with The Amazing Spider-Man, which rebooted the character’s story with Andrew Garfield in the role and Emma Stone as love interest Gwen Stacy. Because the film earned a respectable 72% on the Tomatometer (against a 77% Audience Score) and made over $750 million globally, a sequel was as inevitable as Uncle Ben’s death. And so it came to be.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is the only Rotten Spider-Man movie ever made.

Maybe that shouldn’t have been such a surprise. Andrew Garfield is a phenomenal actor, but he was a 30-year-old playing a high school senior, and the facade cracked just a bit at times. Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx raised expectations for the film as its primary villain, Electro, but the character was so mishandled that when Spider-Man: No Way Home brought him back, he was given a complete makeover. And we won’t even get into that Rhino business.

But — and be warned: major spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home follow here — there has been something of a reassessment of TASM2 in the wake of No Way Home, not only because of Foxx’s revamped Electro, but also because of Garfield’s scene-stealing, heartbreaking performance as an alternate-universe Peter Parker. And, as our guest this week would argue, that’s because the heart of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 lies in the romance between Peter and Gwen. This is what sets the film apart from the others, and this is the reason why Garfield’s presence in No Way Home helped elevate the film even further beyond its myriad other pleasures.

Joining regular co-hosts Mark Ellis and Jacqueline Coley this week is a guest who has been our go-to for Spider-Man-related episodes, the actress, podcast host, and pop culture commentator Roxy Striar, who also joined our discussions on Spider-Man 3 and Venom. Roxy is, unsurprisingly, a huge fan of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and points to the passionate chemistry between Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone as one of the main reasons the film deserves a Tomatometer score much, much higher than its current 52%. Jacqueline, on the other hand, thinks “this movie is trash” — yikes — and Mark is stuck playing referee somewhere in the middle. Good luck, Mark!

Check in every Thursday for a new episode of Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong (A Podcast From Rotten Tomatoes). Each week, hosts Jacqueline and Mark and guests go deep and settle the score on some of the most beloved – and despised – movies and TV shows ever made, directly taking on the statement we hear from so many fans: “Rotten Tomatoes is wrong.”

Check out some more episodes of Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong:

If you have a suggestion for a movie or show you think we should do an episode on, let us know in the comments, or email us at rtiswrong@rottentomatoes.com.

Meet the hosts

Jacqueline Coley is an editor at Rotten Tomatoes, with a focus on awards and indie coverage but with a passion for everything, from the MCU to musicals and period pieces. Coley is a regular moderator at conventions and other events, can be seen on Access Hollywood and other shows, and will not stand Constantine slander of any kind. Follow Jacqueline on Twitter: @THATjacqueline.

Mark Ellis is a comedian and contributing editor for Rotten Tomatoes. He currently hosts the Rotten Tomatoes series Versus, among others, and can be seen co-hosting the sports entertainment phenomenon Movie Trivia Schmoedown. His favorite Star Wars movie is Jedi (guess which one!), his favorite person is actually a dog (his beloved stepdaughter Mollie), and – thanks to this podcast – he’s about to watch Burlesque for the first time in his life. Follow Mark on Twitter: @markellislive.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Creative Arts Emmys tv talk Holiday films rom-coms Premiere Dates DC Universe archives facebook Musical Travel Channel Horror kaiju Comic-Con@Home 2021 Year in Review 24 frames Holidays cancelled TV shows fast and furious boxing Shondaland Rom-Com Tomatazos TCA Awards Disney Channel movie Interview Hallmark dramedy FXX reboot witnail zero dark thirty X-Men war comic book movie History Reality FX 72 Emmy Awards Comedy universal monsters teaser blockbusters GIFs Legendary dark Disney Thanksgiving indiana jones football Pacific Islander Lucasfilm thriller movies Netflix basketball 2017 action-comedy El Rey A24 dceu free movies spanish language dragons TCA 2017 telelvision doctor who period drama Star Trek cinemax cars Funimation vs. dogs National Geographic Martial Arts A&E binge latino historical drama children's TV sitcom Mary Tyler Moore Superheroes Walt Disney Pictures LGBTQ all-time game show emmy awards BBC America satire Hear Us Out Disney Plus know your critic Endgame posters quibi Best and Worst foreign what to watch Emmy Nominations hist 73rd Emmy Awards Fall TV CBS versus 2016 spinoff 4/20 composers Britbox Superheroe Instagram Live BET NYCC DGA docuseries spider-man breaking bad based on movie Film Festival Elton John TCA festival live action Shudder worst romance 2019 psycho TV Pet Sematary spain Infographic pirates of the caribbean scary OneApp criterion dexter 93rd Oscars cartoon Crackle Family remakes VOD elevated horror Logo olympics Oscars scorecard Chernobyl lord of the rings Ellie Kemper Calendar political drama Animation crime thriller Epix Certified Fresh cops australia Mystery Hollywood Foreign Press Association AMC trophy Disney+ Disney Plus TCA Winter 2020 boxoffice screen actors guild Tokyo Olympics king kong Freeform art house adventure TBS Polls and Games 90s Turner GoT YouTube Premium name the review Winter TV Discovery Channel Action Television Critics Association rotten rt archives New York Comic Con Writers Guild of America crime drama CMT ID critic resources superhero OWN mutant ViacomCBS Biopics SDCC Peacock TV Land DirecTV anthology documentaries comedies unscripted zombie Pop sports Wes Anderson halloween tv marvel cinematic universe CNN golden globe awards marvel comics BBC dreamworks CW Seed FX on Hulu japan Apple Binge Guide crossover suspense festivals Sci-Fi jurassic park toy story Exclusive Video king arthur PBS gangster Rocky japanese leaderboard technology First Look Nat Geo Comic Book science fiction Spectrum Originals 2021 HBO Tags: Comedy rt labs critics edition franchise ITV TV One young adult Mudbound nature USA Network HBO Go Dark Horse Comics hispanic heritage month halloween Christmas directors revenge hidden camera Adult Swim razzies werewolf wonder woman slasher Rocketman critics SXSW travel docudrama TV renewals cats NBC deadpool space Fantasy Fox Searchlight batman police drama new york Mindy Kaling APB Lifetime Christmas movies screenings Amazon Prime Warner Bros. politics rotten movies we love PaleyFest Paramount Network Avengers Acorn TV Musicals cancelled TV series 20th Century Fox nbcuniversal south america psychological thriller Pirates Arrowverse anime Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Super Bowl Lionsgate Trailer Columbia Pictures TV movies venice 79th Golden Globes Awards italian godzilla sag awards animated debate Marvel Studios TIFF TCM canceled Netflix Christmas movies Pride Month singing competition Mary poppins The Arrangement 2018 natural history Ovation Set visit 1990s ESPN Rock award winner trailers dc Turner Classic Movies HBO Max Prime Video Awards 2020 Tumblr President spanish talk show Black Mirror WarnerMedia Sundance Now Brie Larson french miniseries ABC television golden globes biopic mockumentary news Grammys DC streaming service scene in color finale heist movie aliens Cosplay BBC One spy thriller hispanic international Toys Alien social media RT21 cancelled television The Purge worst movies Tarantino Western supernatural Academy Awards serial killer classics stop motion stand-up comedy E! Neflix diversity Pixar Summer comic books mcc aapi legend sequels cancelled Sony Pictures transformers Tubi Paramount Plus casting Lifetime Food Network twilight Apple TV+ new zealand Fox News Sundance TV Fargo blockbuster YouTube Red fresh women royal family AMC Plus TruTV Quiz Reality Competition 21st Century Fox Syfy Showtime Women's History Month comic Valentine's Day harry potter james bond reviews game of thrones Emmys Universal Pictures Winners Sneak Peek Marvel Television Nominations Extras Spike Trophy Talk black comedy zombies Broadway GLAAD Cartoon Network American Society of Cinematographers Sundance Opinion disaster ABC Family Stephen King die hard Universal Vudu Video Games VICE independent Black History Month high school feel good Music theme song prank Spring TV See It Skip It scary movies Marathons Nickelodeon genre Disney streaming service MCU DC Comics Awards Tour crime vampires mob cults romantic comedy Bravo streaming movies Amazon Studios Image Comics monster movies The Academy black robots adenture FOX Drama CBS All Access MSNBC comiccon parents richard e. Grant Comics on TV VH1 sopranos best laika child's play Watching Series TLC jamie lee curtis YA ratings biography mission: impossible book Mary Poppins Returns Photos Character Guide Masterpiece new star wars movies chucky 2015 Schedule saw Starz E3 Countdown 99% comic book movies Captain marvel Star Wars slashers Crunchyroll SundanceTV HFPA NBA rt labs adaptation Box Office Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt sequel medical drama Apple TV Plus green book toronto concert Song of Ice and Fire LGBT IFC Classic Film Heroines spider-verse 45 canceled TV shows MTV Anna Paquin video on demand kids The Walking Dead Kids & Family Marvel RT History series Esquire Ghostbusters 71st Emmy Awards comics kong Hallmark Christmas movies 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards The Witch The CW christmas movies WGN blaxploitation nfl 007 discovery live event hollywood stoner Red Carpet PlayStation renewed TV shows true crime Film TNT streaming YouTube Pop TV a nightmare on elm street Country Hulu Television Academy USA Baby Yoda San Diego Comic-Con asian-american Amazon Prime Video Election target documentary The Walt Disney Company IMDb TV Amazon Comedy Central superman indie First Reviews popular Podcast joker Teen cooking Cannes book adaptation BET Awards video justice league ghosts Paramount obituary IFC Films strong female leads ABC Signature Trivia BAFTA
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy