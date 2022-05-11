RT Podcast

"Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong" About... Dwayne Johnson

We look back at the blockbuster career of the rock solid action star to discuss how the People’s Champion truly became the most electrifying man in entertainment.

by | May 12, 2022 | Comments

If you go by box office numbers and pop culture ubiquity, moviegoers have definitely smelled what Dwayne (formerly “The Rock”) Johnson has been cooking since he made his transition from the squared circle of the WWE to the silver screen. But aside from a handful of Certified Fresh films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Disney’s Moana, and a couple of the Fast and Furious installments, Johnson’s filmography as a leading man is littered with critical duds. How did this ever happen to The Most Electrifying Man in Entertainment?

Listen Now: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | StitcherTuneIn | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Deezer | iHeart | Art19

Our latest episode dives into the blockbuster career of the charismatic action star who, time and again, has proven himself The People’s Champion by consistently earning higher Audience Scores than Tomatometers on his films, whether it’s the kaiju-sized action of Rampage (72% Audience Score vs. 51% Tomatometer), the international intrigue of Red Notice (92% vs. 36%), or even the family-friendly wholesomeness of The Game Plan (69% vs. 29%). Hell, even the critically savaged Baywatch (17%) earned a 63% Audience Score. We’re here to figure out what exactly is going on and possibly celebrate a few underrated gems.

Dwayne Johnson

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Regular co-hosts Jacqueline Coley and Mark Ellis are joined this week by returning guest Jay Washington, who is not only a stand-up comedian, actor, and podcast host, but also a former pro wrestler, which makes him especially qualified to talk about Dwayne Johnson’s exploits. Jay goes to bat for a couple of his favorites, namely Pain & Gain and Be Cool, while Jacqueline sings the praises of The Rundown, which holds a special place in her heart due to a very personal story, and Mark has thoughts on the aforementioned Red Notice, which he believes is criminally underrated.

Check in every Thursday for a new episode of Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong (A Podcast From Rotten Tomatoes). Each week, hosts Jacqueline and Mark and guests go deep and settle the score on some of the most beloved – and despised – movies and TV shows ever made, directly taking on the statement we hear from so many fans: “Rotten Tomatoes is wrong.”

Check out some more episodes of Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong:

If you have a suggestion for a movie or show you think we should do an episode on, let us know in the comments, or email us at rtiswrong@rottentomatoes.com.

Meet the hosts

Jacqueline Coley is an editor at Rotten Tomatoes, with a focus on awards and indie coverage but with a passion for everything, from the MCU to musicals and period pieces. Coley is a regular moderator at conventions and other events, can be seen on Access Hollywood and other shows, and will not stand Constantine slander of any kind. Follow Jacqueline on Twitter: @THATjacqueline.

Mark Ellis is a comedian and contributing editor for Rotten Tomatoes. He currently hosts the Rotten Tomatoes series Versus, among others, and can be seen co-hosting the sports entertainment phenomenon Movie Trivia Schmoedown. His favorite Star Wars movie is Jedi (guess which one!), his favorite person is actually a dog (his beloved stepdaughter Mollie), and – thanks to this podcast – he’s about to watch Burlesque for the first time in his life. Follow Mark on Twitter: @markellislive.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Black History Month Classic Film Comedy Red Carpet TLC game of thrones SXSW 2022 Rom-Com Spectrum Originals Prime Video christmas movies blockbusters Family A&E Creative Arts Emmys dramedy Nominations Freeform Vudu legend Neflix films space Box Office target superman finale wonder woman venice TCA Awards toronto Arrowverse independent 2019 Best Actress social media mockumentary all-time fast and furious monster movies Lifetime Christmas movies Music comiccon olympics true crime Christmas Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cancelled NBC critics cooking quibi Comedy Central 99% Infographic Best Picture MCU Comic Book AMC Plus jurassic park 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Masterpiece Martial Arts worst joker documentary romantic comedy Premiere Dates hist New York Comic Con hispanic heritage month genre Paramount Horror Marvel Studios Legendary dogs South by Southwest Film Festival batman Discovery Channel Sundance TV CNN documentaries cinemax BET werewolf cults lord of the rings chucky disaster RT History DC Comics boxoffice know your critic TV movies Amazon Prime Video international RT21 adventure mob Britbox richard e. Grant singing competition Lucasfilm History Crunchyroll Pirates japan Paramount Plus obi wan Reality anthology prank sequel slasher Lionsgate movies spain Adult Swim streamig Hallmark Starz 79th Golden Globes Awards dragons adaptation A24 Ellie Kemper spanish language nfl Polls and Games cops asian-american james bond children's TV Disney Plus Schedule superhero Fox Searchlight Winners rt labs critics edition Epix First Look Apple historical drama Musicals mission: impossible Apple TV Plus archives IMDb TV heist movie Acorn TV Kids & Family Amazon Quiz new zealand australia Hulu twilight Election E3 zombies art house franchise Biopics name the review IFC Films Television Critics Association Logo HBO Go comic books dexter Instagram Live festivals zombie Comic-Con@Home 2021 biopic National Geographic Certified Fresh 93rd Oscars Travel Channel Chernobyl Binge Guide Western politics DGA doctor who emmy awards Rock hidden camera breaking bad criterion BBC America casting sag awards 4/20 ViacomCBS BAFTA LGBT toy story Netflix Christmas movies DirecTV Tags: Comedy Women's History Month tv talk VH1 Trophy Talk Marvel VOD Summer 1990s TCA 2017 Shudder Podcast YouTube Premium TV renewals movie Showtime Alien hollywood DC streaming service talk show FX on Hulu CW Seed See It Skip It parents kong fresh theme song TV Land sitcom Sneak Peek stoner Rocky 72 Emmy Awards razzies LGBTQ Musical blaxploitation Winter TV spider-verse biography discovery Emmy Nominations Black Mirror PaleyFest sopranos ghosts Cannes comic book movies news crossover Thanksgiving Pet Sematary Country Academy Awards pirates of the caribbean nature live event golden globes transformers 21st Century Fox streaming movies Marathons 20th Century Fox reviews Mary Poppins Returns President American Society of Cinematographers halloween tv Wes Anderson crime cancelled TV shows live action 24 frames foreign Spike diversity Holidays 94th Oscars marvel cinematic universe telelvision rt archives scorecard WGN Holiday Superheroes screen actors guild First Reviews harry potter strong female leads spider-man X-Men 2018 spanish The Walking Dead book Tumblr stop motion basketball anime sports Disney streaming service Pixar Song of Ice and Fire police drama new star wars movies Shondaland 45 Best Director Exclusive Video rotten movies we love football popular Disney+ Disney Plus The Purge Universal Pictures CMT action-comedy Interview Mudbound The Academy CBS die hard Amazon Studios 90s SXSW Year in Review Opinion Paramount Network SundanceTV 2015 USA Network Netflix composers Lifetime docuseries AMC Film FOX dreamworks Teen trailers Disney Channel Stephen King elevated horror VICE facebook Hallmark Christmas movies comic book movie series Trivia Dark Horse Comics Star Trek war thriller MSNBC Food Network miniseries kids mutant free movies concert Animation USA TCA Winter 2020 high school versus Captain marvel YouTube suspense debate Tubi rt labs El Rey based on movie GoT Syfy game show halloween indiana jones Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt science fiction french SDCC ID unscripted Photos new york gangster vs. Sundance Mary Tyler Moore YA streaming dceu Mystery italian Hear Us Out japanese ABC Signature dark nbcuniversal 007 black comedy natural history Mindy Kaling Set visit universal monsters BBC romance south america PlayStation GIFs crime thriller Warner Bros. Marvel Television golden globe awards king arthur robots 2020 YouTube Red black critic resources obituary PBS Pacific Islander Tomatazos rotten HFPA HBO cartoon Watching Series comics adenture Sony Pictures Awards The Arrangement WarnerMedia zero dark thirty 2017 boxing laika sequels Comics on TV APB Anna Paquin Elton John Turner serial killer classics aapi Brie Larson Bravo travel screenings canceled TV shows Turner Classic Movies ABC Family Nat Geo Spring TV hispanic saw video on demand book adaptation Heroines aliens TCM OWN The Witch trophy scary movies Grammys San Diego Comic-Con Mary poppins Crackle directors Calendar satire MGM Television Academy Drama Video Games Fantasy Apple TV+ TruTV royal family IFC marvel comics comic canceled child's play FX Reality Competition 2016 ESPN teaser FXX vampires deadpool Baby Yoda Star Wars posters TIFF spy thriller animated young adult TV ratings Amazon Prime Super Bowl HBO Max a nightmare on elm street cars leaderboard award winner Sci-Fi Peacock scary remakes Tokyo Olympics Ghostbusters Best Actor women witnail Fox News dc Fall TV TBS 2021 73rd Emmy Awards Walt Disney Pictures renewed TV shows Extras comedies worst movies mcc Pride Month Emmys Columbia Pictures Best and Worst justice league revenge cancelled television Sundance Now Toys Oscar festival Avengers Writers Guild of America Valentine's Day Action what to watch Pop crime drama TNT Cosplay BET Awards godzilla Ovation slashers Endgame Awards Tour stand-up comedy 71st Emmy Awards Hollywood Foreign Press Association Character Guide E! supernatural indie Tarantino green book OneApp ABC DC Universe technology Trailer Countdown Cartoon Network reboot feel good cancelled TV series Rocketman Pop TV Nickelodeon rom-coms Broadway best political drama psychological thriller Funimation Disney The CW MTV binge blockbuster Film Festival The Walt Disney Company ITV latino jamie lee curtis spinoff BBC One Universal NBA Oscars king kong NYCC video medical drama kaiju TV One period drama Superheroe CBS All Access Esquire TCA scene in color psycho cats television GLAAD Fargo docudrama Image Comics
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy