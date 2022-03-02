RT Podcast

"Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong" About... Dune (Both of Them)

Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel was as epic as its sandworms, but is it a spicy take to say David Lynch's infamous 1984 version maybe isn't quite the cinematic tragedy we all remember it to be?

by | March 3, 2022 | Comments
Kyle MacLachlan in Dune (1984), and Timothee Chalamet in Dune (2021)

(Photo by ©Universal Pictures courtesy Everett Collection, Chiabella James/©Warner Bros.)

Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel Dune, a sprawling tale of warring families on distant planets, has been widely regarded as “unfilmable,” but that didn’t stop people from trying to get it made into a movie several times. After the success of Star Wars, producer Dino de Laurentis was eager to churn out an epic space opera of his own, so he (eventually) knocked on David Lynch’s door, gave him $40 million (the largest film budget ever at the time), and we got 1984’s Dune. That film was a notorious critical failure (44% on the Tomatometer) and box office flop, and it was the only movie version of the novel we had until Denis Villeneuve, a lifelong fan of the novel, said, “Lemme give it a go.”

Listen Now: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Stitcher TuneIn | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Deezer | iHeart | Art19

Villeneuve’s Dune — just Part One of Two — debuted in late 2021 in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service, earning a Certified Fresh 83% Tomatometer against a 90% Audience Score, and it’s currently up for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, though Villeneuve’s absence from the Best Director category is widely considered a noteworthy snub. Packed with A-list talent on screen and guided by Villeneuve’s steady directorial hand, the film largely lived up to its near-impossible-to-meet expectations for most fans.

On the other hand, dissatisfied with rampant studio interference on the film, David Lynch famously disowned the earlier Dune after its release, so much so that he even insisted his name be removed from various subsequent edits of it. Despite that, it has gone on to inspire a cult following of fans who dig its challenging themes and bizarre but distinctly Lynchian idiosyncrasies. Of course, there are still plenty of folks who loved the original novel who found Lynch’s version unsatisfactory, perplexing, and downright goofy, but it’s far more interesting to hear what the die-hard fans of Dune ’84 actually like about it.

And now that Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the first half of the novel has been deemed a smashing success, it’s a great time not only to reexamine Lynch’s earlier work, but to compare it against Villeneuve’s and get to the bottom of what worked and what didn’t… in both films. It may be true that there are fewer quibbles with Villeneuve’s Dune than there are positive ways to spin Lynch’s version, but there is a lot of story to cover, and our guest this week has thoughts on all of it.

Joining regular co-hosts Jacqueline Coley and Mark Ellis is one Alex Pappademas, host of The Big Hit Show podcast and author of the upcoming book Keanu Reeves: Most Triumphant – The Movies and Meaning of an Irrepressible Icon. Alex notes that, when Lynch’s Dune came out, it was, as Dino de Laurentis intended, marketed to kids, complete with a toy line and children’s books. He remembers getting the Dune storybook as a 7-year-old and being subsequently baffled and traumatized by the film, only to rewatch it later as a David Lynch fan and find new ways to appreciate it as a very Lynchian concoction. Both he and Mark feel the Tomatometer score for Lynch’s Dune should be much higher, while Jacqueline wholeheartedly disagrees. And after digging into the earlier Dune, the three dive into Villeneuve’s film to nail down why it worked so much better.

Check in every Thursday for a new episode of Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong (A Podcast From Rotten Tomatoes). Each week, hosts Jacqueline and Mark and guests go deep and settle the score on some of the most beloved – and despised – movies and TV shows ever made, directly taking on the statement we hear from so many fans: “Rotten Tomatoes is wrong.”

Check out some more episodes of Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong:

If you have a suggestion for a movie or show you think we should do an episode on, let us know in the comments, or email us at rtiswrong@rottentomatoes.com.

Meet the hosts

Jacqueline Coley is an editor at Rotten Tomatoes, with a focus on awards and indie coverage but with a passion for everything, from the MCU to musicals and period pieces. Coley is a regular moderator at conventions and other events, can be seen on Access Hollywood and other shows, and will not stand Constantine slander of any kind. Follow Jacqueline on Twitter: @THATjacqueline.

Mark Ellis is a comedian and contributing editor for Rotten Tomatoes. He currently hosts the Rotten Tomatoes series Versus, among others, and can be seen co-hosting the sports entertainment phenomenon Movie Trivia Schmoedown. His favorite Star Wars movie is Jedi (guess which one!), his favorite person is actually a dog (his beloved stepdaughter Mollie), and – thanks to this podcast – he’s about to watch Burlesque for the first time in his life. Follow Mark on Twitter: @markellislive.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

harry potter target 93rd Oscars marvel cinematic universe Awards Tour Turner Classic Movies joker rt labs name the review natural history 45 Sci-Fi comic book movie Tarantino LGBT AMC medical drama GLAAD Netflix Christmas movies Amazon Prime Video Marathons Warner Bros. razzies green book Tubi vs. The Purge comiccon Crackle stoner Musical dexter Spectrum Originals VH1 TV jamie lee curtis Lifetime Christmas movies HFPA Classic Film Black History Month streaming movies Universal Pictures technology Peacock twilight HBO Funimation YouTube Red DirecTV laika TV One Kids & Family spy thriller Trivia IMDb TV popular Avengers Alien sports NBA TV Land Shudder Black Mirror free movies 1990s science fiction dramedy criterion period drama PlayStation cancelled TV series screenings Nickelodeon Prime Video 2020 Film Festival Sundance Now mob police drama Pop TV Comedy Marvel Image Comics canceled Infographic hollywood space Walt Disney Pictures SXSW 2022 comedies History Fox Searchlight kong live action indiana jones feel good Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Schedule Apple TV Plus thriller Binge Guide football james bond Women's History Month Showtime strong female leads ABC Family obituary TIFF festival docuseries supernatural dragons DC Universe Comic Book pirates of the caribbean series saw blaxploitation genre cars President gangster YouTube Premium SDCC Crunchyroll adenture video on demand Captain marvel latino psychological thriller trophy cinemax documentary Christmas festivals olympics YouTube The Witch 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards TCA 2017 nfl stand-up comedy zombies christmas movies blockbuster 2017 classics RT History Masterpiece international Box Office godzilla a nightmare on elm street blockbusters cartoon justice league New York Comic Con politics Vudu LGBTQ films halloween tv Television Academy Trophy Talk indie what to watch Arrowverse diversity Hollywood Foreign Press Association See It Skip It Song of Ice and Fire streaming facebook fast and furious crime thriller anthology Universal National Geographic Rom-Com ViacomCBS IFC based on movie social media VICE Biopics Britbox Grammys scene in color BAFTA scorecard crossover binge universal monsters golden globe awards Reality golden globes worst movies Best Picture 007 black comedy Writers Guild of America Countdown nature Mary poppins news Star Trek romance Marvel Studios X-Men Instagram Live posters basketball FXX biography Exclusive Video Reality Competition Year in Review spinoff cancelled television Film quibi Red Carpet TCA 20th Century Fox 99% franchise Ghostbusters new zealand 2021 cancelled TV shows mcc 79th Golden Globes Awards Country robots Cartoon Network 4/20 ABC Signature australia Fargo romantic comedy HBO Go Polls and Games Emmy Nominations all-time aliens marvel comics Thanksgiving versus suspense king arthur comic books tv talk movie E3 OWN Apple TCA Winter 2020 comic leaderboard 2018 theme song award winner Sundance Creative Arts Emmys documentaries Trailer sopranos SundanceTV The Walt Disney Company Pop venice BET monster movies Netflix docudrama TV movies PBS japan jurassic park south america legend Rocky Family batman CBS italian critic resources Shondaland renewed TV shows french ghosts Tumblr Fantasy Apple TV+ DC Comics Holiday Music spain 71st Emmy Awards telelvision boxing Cosplay Syfy Holidays Interview dreamworks BBC America spanish language San Diego Comic-Con Winners Lifetime Brie Larson GoT Super Bowl miniseries USA Network BBC One fresh rotten OneApp chucky sequels sequel slashers superhero kaiju CBS All Access Esquire NBC new star wars movies trailers directors MSNBC scary Food Network Columbia Pictures Elton John Best Actor GIFs El Rey NYCC Mystery ABC 24 frames superman 21st Century Fox Tags: Comedy MTV rt labs critics edition Extras dogs Pride Month live event RT21 Disney+ Disney Plus First Look kids children's TV game of thrones 2016 singing competition Hear Us Out Teen screen actors guild Drama Disney book adaptation Emmys historical drama Hallmark sag awards Sony Pictures art house Discovery Channel Comic-Con@Home 2021 crime drama Superheroes Calendar zero dark thirty toronto rt archives 90s Best Actress BBC Adult Swim A24 TLC Acorn TV Awards ITV E! Chernobyl The Arrangement remakes Cannes hidden camera comics CNN elevated horror Musicals 73rd Emmy Awards Anna Paquin game show Martial Arts cats Spring TV anime young adult crime movies TCM richard e. Grant new york breaking bad die hard Logo SXSW WarnerMedia rotten movies we love serial killer canceled TV shows halloween disaster psycho toy story Nominations casting satire First Reviews The Walking Dead Stephen King adaptation mutant TruTV lord of the rings stop motion Horror hispanic Heroines video Broadway Tokyo Olympics Action Rocketman ESPN talk show Watching Series Endgame revenge finale Paramount rom-coms DGA independent heist movie worst 2015 Sundance TV japanese Comics on TV best Disney streaming service Character Guide IFC Films FX ratings WGN know your critic Epix cancelled parents Star Wars TV renewals Travel Channel Tomatazos hispanic heritage month South by Southwest Film Festival USA Pacific Islander deadpool dark TBS spanish Hallmark Christmas movies teaser cults Podcast Marvel Television Animation book Amazon Prime Summer mockumentary Best and Worst Baby Yoda TNT archives aapi Valentine's Day Wes Anderson Winter TV Lucasfilm Dark Horse Comics Academy Awards American Society of Cinematographers werewolf slasher composers Ovation discovery Opinion The CW true crime Video Games vampires doctor who FX on Hulu Oscars 72 Emmy Awards Bravo ID Mary Tyler Moore CMT war debate FOX adventure prank YA women hist MCU Paramount Network TCA Awards television Starz Election DC streaming service Hulu sitcom political drama Lionsgate dc AMC Plus Comedy Central child's play Western black Set visit witnail spider-man royal family Amazon dceu Mary Poppins Returns Fall TV Certified Fresh biopic emmy awards Superheroe Quiz mission: impossible Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Turner Amazon Studios BET Awards Freeform king kong PaleyFest high school cooking reboot VOD Photos concert CW Seed nbcuniversal The Academy reviews A&E critics Fox News HBO Max animated transformers Spike zombie Pirates Sneak Peek Mindy Kaling asian-american APB Disney Channel scary movies Television Critics Association spider-verse Ellie Kemper Nat Geo Pixar Best Director foreign boxoffice Pet Sematary action-comedy travel 2019 cops Legendary Toys Rock wonder woman Premiere Dates Neflix Mudbound unscripted Paramount Plus Disney Plus comic book movies
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy