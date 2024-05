Cannes Film Festival 2024: Movie Scorecard

Check out every movie that’s getting enough reviews for a Tomatometer at the 2024 Cannes film fest, where marquees announce new films from George Miller (Furiosa), Francis Ford Coppola (Megalopolis), Coralie Fargeat (The Substance), Sean Baker (Anora), Kevin Costner (Horizon: An American Saga), and Yorgos Lanthimos (Kinds of Kindness). Check out our Cannes preview for a full rundown, and check back here at the scorecard up until the fest finale on May 25.