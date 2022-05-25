"Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong" About... Jurassic World

When Jurassic World premiered in 2015, it carried the weight of an entire franchise on its scaly back, and not just any franchise, but one of the most iconic in the history of cinema. Considering it had been almost a decade and a half since the last installment, the general sentiment about the new film was “If you’re going to give us another chapter after this long a wait, it better be worth it.”

Did it live up to that expectation? For the most part, yes. Jurassic World sits at 71% on the Tomatometer against a 78% Audience Score, which places it second in the franchise behind only Steven Spielberg’s groundbreaking original film (and we’ve covered at least one of the poorly received sequels before). That score isn’t exactly a rousing endorsement, though, and with Jurassic World: Dominion set to hit theaters on June 10, we thought it was a great time to revisit whether or not this Colin Trevorrow-helmed, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led soft reboot was good enough to fill the T-Rex-sized hole in our hearts.

Regular co-host Jacqueline Coley is busy covering the Cannes Film Festival in France, but she still took some time out of her schedule to join Mark Ellis for this episode. Together they welcome returning guest Perri Nemiroff, film critic and host of the Collider Ladies Night Podcast, who also happens to be a superfan of the franchise. Perri believes the Tomatometer is wrong here, and that the Audience Score is a better representation of the quality of Jurassic World. She feels the fact that the film rehashed the blueprint of the original is exactly the point, and it does it well. Jacqueline thinks the Tomatometer is pretty right on for a film that she qualifies as a “good ‘meh,'” and Mark generally agrees. Tune in to hear them hash out everything from the product placement to the unceremonious end of a certain personal assistant.

Meet the hosts

Jacqueline Coley is an editor at Rotten Tomatoes, with a focus on awards and indie coverage but with a passion for everything, from the MCU to musicals and period pieces. Coley is a regular moderator at conventions and other events, can be seen on Access Hollywood and other shows, and will not stand Constantine slander of any kind. Follow Jacqueline on Twitter: @THATjacqueline.

Mark Ellis is a comedian and contributing editor for Rotten Tomatoes. He currently hosts the Rotten Tomatoes series Versus, among others, and can be seen co-hosting the sports entertainment phenomenon Movie Trivia Schmoedown. His favorite Star Wars movie is Jedi (guess which one!), his favorite person is actually a dog (his beloved stepdaughter Mollie), and – thanks to this podcast – he’s about to watch Burlesque for the first time in his life. Follow Mark on Twitter: @markellislive.

