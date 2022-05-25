RT Podcast

"Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong" About... Jurassic World

With the new trilogy coming to a close, we look back at the first film to see if it successfully filled the T-Rex-shaped hole in our hearts.

by | May 26, 2022 | Comments

When Jurassic World premiered in 2015, it carried the weight of an entire franchise on its scaly back, and not just any franchise, but one of the most iconic in the history of cinema. Considering it had been almost a decade and a half since the last installment, the general sentiment about the new film was “If you’re going to give us another chapter after this long a wait, it better be worth it.”

Listen Now: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | StitcherTuneIn | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Deezer | iHeart | Art19

Did it live up to that expectation? For the most part, yes. Jurassic World sits at 71% on the Tomatometer against a 78% Audience Score, which places it second in the franchise behind only Steven Spielberg’s groundbreaking original film (and we’ve covered at least one of the poorly received sequels before). That score isn’t exactly a rousing endorsement, though, and with Jurassic World: Dominion set to hit theaters on June 10, we thought it was a great time to revisit whether or not this Colin Trevorrow-helmed, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led soft reboot was good enough to fill the T-Rex-sized hole in our hearts.

Poster image for Jurassic World (2015)

(Photo by ©Universal Pictures)

Regular co-host Jacqueline Coley is busy covering the Cannes Film Festival in France, but she still took some time out of her schedule to join Mark Ellis for this episode. Together they welcome returning guest Perri Nemiroff, film critic and host of the Collider Ladies Night Podcast, who also happens to be a superfan of the franchise. Perri believes the Tomatometer is wrong here, and that the Audience Score is a better representation of the quality of Jurassic World. She feels the fact that the film rehashed the blueprint of the original is exactly the point, and it does it well. Jacqueline thinks the Tomatometer is pretty right on for a film that she qualifies as a “good ‘meh,'” and Mark generally agrees. Tune in to hear them hash out everything from the product placement to the unceremonious end of a certain personal assistant.

Check in every Thursday for a new episode of Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong (A Podcast From Rotten Tomatoes). Each week, hosts Jacqueline and Mark and guests go deep and settle the score on some of the most beloved – and despised – movies and TV shows ever made, directly taking on the statement we hear from so many fans: “Rotten Tomatoes is wrong.”

Check out some more episodes of Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong:

If you have a suggestion for a movie or show you think we should do an episode on, let us know in the comments, or email us at rtiswrong@rottentomatoes.com.

Meet the hosts

Jacqueline Coley is an editor at Rotten Tomatoes, with a focus on awards and indie coverage but with a passion for everything, from the MCU to musicals and period pieces. Coley is a regular moderator at conventions and other events, can be seen on Access Hollywood and other shows, and will not stand Constantine slander of any kind. Follow Jacqueline on Twitter: @THATjacqueline.

Mark Ellis is a comedian and contributing editor for Rotten Tomatoes. He currently hosts the Rotten Tomatoes series Versus, among others, and can be seen co-hosting the sports entertainment phenomenon Movie Trivia Schmoedown. His favorite Star Wars movie is Jedi (guess which one!), his favorite person is actually a dog (his beloved stepdaughter Mollie), and – thanks to this podcast – he’s about to watch Burlesque for the first time in his life. Follow Mark on Twitter: @markellislive.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

New York Comic Con Hulu asian-american action-comedy Action Universal Pictures monster movies CW Seed stop motion historical drama Netflix what to watch universal monsters rom-coms wonder woman OWN festival nfl true crime First Reviews APB strong female leads Ghostbusters Holidays cancelled TV series Disney+ Disney Plus screenings Lionsgate debate Ovation Nickelodeon Apple Photos Pet Sematary Film Festival joker Cartoon Network TLC The Witch Image Comics TCA PBS Discovery Channel Marvel Grammys obituary Instagram Live Sundance TV boxing FX satire Year in Review political drama crime drama latino Trophy Talk stoner TV Hollywood Foreign Press Association olympics FOX Musicals Shudder 2020 revenge Rock elevated horror DGA sequels mob BAFTA Paramount dark kong Paramount Plus Kids & Family summer preview YouTube Red critic resources deadpool E! Fargo 2021 MGM doctor who classics travel superhero 73rd Emmy Awards El Rey comic books high school Paramount Network Apple TV+ comics American Society of Cinematographers psycho SXSW 2022 99% psychological thriller mockumentary new york Western composers tv talk GIFs television international new zealand popular NBA Oscars Music Funimation child's play Warner Bros. Spike ITV chucky Arrowverse The CW dragons Binge Guide Valentine's Day discovery indiana jones gangster History batman reboot Avengers VOD Film GoT Amazon Prime USA TBS superman toy story diversity Watching Series social media Neflix A24 BBC America archives DC Comics rt labs ABC mcc President Emmys foreign Election animated 72 Emmy Awards scorecard FX on Hulu cancelled See It Skip It aliens streaming movies Countdown kids The Academy Focus Features unscripted scary CBS All Access Comics on TV documentaries jurassic park Animation kaiju dreamworks disaster Pirates hidden camera 2016 french book 4/20 Television Academy Cannes Awards spinoff Comic Book Drama free movies australia know your critic Women's History Month space reviews summer TV Horror SundanceTV A&E halloween tv cartoon National Geographic First Look YouTube Fall TV Pixar king arthur lord of the rings Awards Tour Mystery 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards miniseries Summer Extras cops anime worst movies Podcast Reality Competition streamig Reality summer TV preview Pride Month Amazon christmas movies South by Southwest Film Festival Comedy Central Super Bowl news video TCA Awards Lucasfilm Teen zombies Disney Channel cats Hallmark GLAAD comic scene in color japanese hist Television Critics Association japan ghosts LGBTQ Black Mirror golden globes godzilla BET festivals heist movie Fox Searchlight Video Games new star wars movies harry potter Sundance concert Schedule ABC Signature BET Awards documentary a nightmare on elm street Classic Film football dc sports emmy awards Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt DC Universe Opinion slasher Acorn TV golden globe awards comedies Best Actor critics 93rd Oscars Mary poppins Peacock science fiction period drama Character Guide criterion binge king kong Lifetime Christmas movies Superheroes docudrama vampires trailers die hard Set visit RT History Apple TV Plus Trailer mutant OneApp franchise IFC game of thrones CNN ABC Family facebook Food Network Black History Month adventure Freeform Fox News Premiere Dates award winner rotten movies we love CMT Star Wars live action crossover FXX Shondaland Comic-Con@Home 2021 Oscar Tumblr Cosplay Martial Arts IMDb TV crime thriller USA Network genre children's TV AMC Rom-Com Walt Disney Pictures marvel comics cooking TV Land dceu spain broadcast rt archives theme song fresh Pacific Islander blaxploitation telelvision CBS anthology finale Disney streaming service young adult Chernobyl biography 45 RT21 Mary Poppins Returns PaleyFest crime Stephen King jamie lee curtis Mudbound series romantic comedy Netflix Christmas movies screen actors guild Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ratings basketball razzies Broadway HBO Go Alien NYCC HBO hollywood video on demand Heroines Family TruTV Dark Horse Comics cancelled TV shows Trivia 2015 Turner Classic Movies Winners venice south america mission: impossible halloween Star Trek Academy Awards Tubi justice league sequel movies serial killer Best Actress Tokyo Olympics Nat Geo dramedy TCM vs. comiccon name the review spider-verse The Arrangement Elton John Writers Guild of America The Walt Disney Company spanish SXSW sitcom adenture Rocky DC streaming service laika Marathons movie TCA Winter 2020 based on movie spider-man LGBT teaser Best Picture Starz Ellie Kemper leaderboard hispanic twilight TCA 2017 richard e. Grant Marvel Studios Certified Fresh WGN Musical nature zombie Best and Worst NBC sag awards toronto parents talk show cars MCU HBO Max Crackle aapi fast and furious adaptation TV movies trophy Rocketman cancelled television Wes Anderson Calendar quibi witnail TV renewals stand-up comedy directors Paramount Pictures E3 TNT rt labs critics edition legend Amazon Prime Video Britbox black comedy supernatural live event spanish language all-time saw posters Mary Tyler Moore 21st Century Fox singing competition prank technology Syfy WarnerMedia zero dark thirty casting Sci-Fi Best Director streaming The Purge comic book movie women remakes Sneak Peek slashers ESPN Song of Ice and Fire Holiday 20th Century Fox Christmas San Diego Comic-Con thriller Travel Channel Logo Box Office hispanic heritage month book adaptation natural history Spectrum Originals canceled TV shows Mindy Kaling Hallmark Christmas movies MTV AMC Plus YA renewed TV shows Tags: Comedy Crunchyroll Polls and Games canceled The Walking Dead dogs Winter TV Quiz Brie Larson 24 frames 2018 Emmy Nominations Vudu james bond police drama Pop Disney VH1 VICE Creative Arts Emmys Red Carpet 2017 Endgame marvel cinematic universe Nominations dexter best Exclusive Video Spring TV game show Comedy blockbusters italian BBC One Interview pirates of the caribbean Sony Pictures TV One royal family Legendary sopranos art house cults docuseries Pop TV politics target boxoffice Marvel Television comic book movies suspense Esquire Universal biopic worst 1990s Showtime spy thriller cinemax Fantasy Captain marvel films SDCC X-Men war 79th Golden Globes Awards Masterpiece feel good Tarantino YouTube Premium breaking bad blockbuster black ID Prime Video green book MSNBC medical drama Adult Swim HFPA independent rotten Columbia Pictures obi wan 71st Emmy Awards Toys transformers TIFF scary movies 007 ViacomCBS Sundance Now robots 94th Oscars Country Baby Yoda versus 2019 Infographic indie Superheroe DirecTV Biopics Amazon Studios Bravo romance BBC Lifetime Hear Us Out Thanksgiving Epix Anna Paquin Turner Disney Plus Tomatazos IFC Films werewolf PlayStation 90s nbcuniversal
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy