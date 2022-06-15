"Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong" About... The Ranking of the Jurassic Franchise

Jurassic World Dominion has just opened in theaters to the tune of $145 million, closing out the nearly 30-year-old franchise for the foreseeable future, but it managed to do so with the lowest Tomatometer score of any film in the series at 30%. Contrast that with its 78% Audience Score, which marks the biggest discrepancy between the two percentages in the entire franchise, and it’s clear that folks are fairly split on where to place the finale in the hierarchy of of the iconic dino thrillers.

Listen Now: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Deezer | iHeart | Art19

That discrepancy is at the heart of this week’s discussion on Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong, which, in fairness, was recorded right before Dominion hit theaters, when it didn’t yet have an Audience Score and sported a still relatively healthy 73% on the Tomatometer. But bearing that in mind, our esteemed hosts and their equally esteemed guest attempt to rank every film in the Jurassic franchise.

(Photo by ©Universal Pictures)

Regular co-hosts Jacqueline Coley and Mark Ellis welcome return guest Andrew Ghai, co-host of The Action Guys podcast and star of upcoming films A Bogotá Trip and Always, Lola, who recently joined the podcast to sing the praises of the original Top Gun. Tune in to find out if any of them is brave enough to rank Jurassic Park anywhere lower than No. 1 and where Dominion sits in the pantheon.

Check in every Thursday for a new episode of Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong (A Podcast From Rotten Tomatoes). Each week, hosts Jacqueline and Mark and guests go deep and settle the score on some of the most beloved – and despised – movies and TV shows ever made, directly taking on the statement we hear from so many fans: “Rotten Tomatoes is wrong.”

Check out some more episodes of Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong:

If you have a suggestion for a movie or show you think we should do an episode on, let us know in the comments, or email us at rtiswrong@rottentomatoes.com.

Meet the hosts

Jacqueline Coley is an editor at Rotten Tomatoes, with a focus on awards and indie coverage but with a passion for everything, from the MCU to musicals and period pieces. Coley is a regular moderator at conventions and other events, can be seen on Access Hollywood and other shows, and will not stand Constantine slander of any kind. Follow Jacqueline on Twitter: @THATjacqueline.

Mark Ellis is a comedian and contributing editor for Rotten Tomatoes. He currently hosts the Rotten Tomatoes series Versus, among others, and can be seen co-hosting the sports entertainment phenomenon Movie Trivia Schmoedown. His favorite Star Wars movie is Jedi (guess which one!), his favorite person is actually a dog (his beloved stepdaughter Mollie), and – thanks to this podcast – he’s about to watch Burlesque for the first time in his life. Follow Mark on Twitter: @markellislive.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.