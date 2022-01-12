AND THE TOMATO GOES TO…

Welcome to RT’s 23rd Annual Golden Tomato Awards, honoring the best-reviewed movies and TV shows of 2021. The industry was as chaotic as ever, with theaters re-opening, streamers churning out content, hybrid releases mixing the two, and, yes, the dreaded postponement of Hollywood movies. Audiences were expected to keep up, so whether you’re in the thick of your calendars or you’re looking back to see what you missed, these are the highest-rated series and movies of 2021.

