AND THE TOMATO GOES TO…
Welcome to RT’s 23rd Annual Golden Tomato Awards, honoring the best-reviewed movies and TV shows of 2021. The industry was as chaotic as ever, with theaters re-opening, streamers churning out content, hybrid releases mixing the two, and, yes, the dreaded postponement of Hollywood movies. Audiences were expected to keep up, so whether you’re in the thick of your calendars or you’re looking back to see what you missed, these are the highest-rated series and movies of 2021.
Best-Reviewed Movies/TV
Fan Favorites
Best-Reviewed Movies by Genre
Best-Reviewed Series by Genre
How it works
- The movie and TV rankings represent the most up-to-date Tomatometer scores as of December 31, 2021.
- All the lists on the Golden Tomato Awards are ordered by Adjusted Score, which is a weighted formula that compensates for the variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.
- Limited releases are defined as opening in fewer than 600 theaters at initial release, or as virtual cinema. Platform releases, or movies initially released in fewer than 600 theaters that later expand, are categorized as Wide Release.
- Foreign releases are defined as non-English language films.
- In order to qualify for a Golden Tomato Award, a movie must have been released in the United States between January 1 and December 31, 2021, and it must have at least 40 reviews. All eligible seasons and TV movies must have premiered or ended in the 2021 calendar year, and have a minimum of 20 reviews from different critics for the season or its episodes. All contenders need to have at least 5 reviews by Top Critics.