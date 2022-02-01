Best Kids & Family Movies 2021

Studio adaptations of beloved children’s IP primarily make up this list: Tom & Jerry, Clifford: The Big Red Dog, Flora & Ulysses, and Space Jam. But it’s the true story of Dream Horse, starring Toni Collette, that is tops. Dream Horse dramatizes the triumph of an unlikely racehorse and her human family who, with little money or experience but a whole lot of heart and determination, make their way into the nation’s top competitions.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.