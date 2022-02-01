Best Wide Release Movies 2021

Wide release? Nothing cast a wider net than Spider-Man, which saw some theaters devote all their screens exclusively to No Way Home to keep pace with demand. The movie’s fast, multiverse-crashing plot and unexpected emotional and redemptive arcs have made this another touchstone for the Marvel Cinematic Universe that connected audiences and critics. Further, it was a muscular year for sci-fi and fantasy filmmaking, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Suicide Squad, and The Green Knight with its iconoclastic take on legend.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#10 Dune (2021) 83% #10 Adjusted Score: 108641% Critics Consensus: Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation. Synopsis: Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... [More] Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#15 Zola (2020) 87% #15 Adjusted Score: 99993% Critics Consensus: Zola captures the stranger-than-fiction appeal of the viral Twitter thread that inspired it -- and announces director/co-writer Janicza Bravo as a filmmaker to watch. Synopsis: "Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It's kind of long but full... "Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It's kind of long but full... [More] Starring: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Colman Domingo Directed By: Janicza Bravo

#18 Black Widow (2021) 79% #18 Adjusted Score: 103747% Critics Consensus: Black Widow's deeper themes are drowned out in all the action, but it remains a solidly entertaining standalone adventure that's rounded out by a stellar supporting cast. Synopsis: Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her... Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her... [More] Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz Directed By: Cate Shortland