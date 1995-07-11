Best Limited Release Movies 2021

Pig had a headline-grabbing premise that seemed to invite ironic viewership, but director Michael Sarnoski and Nicolas Cage brought their A-game to cook up a searing meditation on loss. If you were feeling locked down in local scenery, most of the Best Limited Release Movies took viewers all over the world, including Japan (Drive My Car), Italy (The Truffle Hunters), Bosnia (Quo Vadis, Aida?), France (Slalom, Two of Us), and Spain (Parallel Mothers). In addition, we were delighted with some passion projects: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter and Edgar Wright’s fanboy explosion The Sparks Brothers.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#1 Pig (2021) 97% #1 Adjusted Score: 109616% Critics Consensus: Like the animal itself, Pig defies the hogwash of expectations with a beautiful odyssey of loss and love anchored by Nicolas Cage's affectingly raw performance. Synopsis: Living alone in the Oregon wilderness, a truffle hunter returns to Portland to find the person who stole his beloved... Living alone in the Oregon wilderness, a truffle hunter returns to Portland to find the person who stole his beloved... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte Directed By: Michael Sarnoski

#2 Shiva Baby (2020) 96% #2 Adjusted Score: 104111% Critics Consensus: A ruefully funny calling card for debuting director Emma Seligman, Shiva Baby transcends its sitcom setup with strong performances and satisfying insights. Synopsis: While at a Jewish funeral service with her parents, a college student has an awkward encounter with her sugar daddy... While at a Jewish funeral service with her parents, a college student has an awkward encounter with her sugar daddy... [More] Starring: Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon, Polly Draper, Danny Deferrari Directed By: Emma Seligman

#5 Slalom (2020) 100% #5 Adjusted Score: 102455% Critics Consensus: Led by Noée Abita's outstanding central performance, Slalom offers a moving account of oppression and abuse in the guise of mentorship. Synopsis: This riveting, Cannes-selected #MeToo drama from debut filmmaker Charlène Favier follows the relationship between a teenage ski prodigy and her... This riveting, Cannes-selected #MeToo drama from debut filmmaker Charlène Favier follows the relationship between a teenage ski prodigy and her... [More] Starring: Noée Abita, Jérémie Renier, Marie Denarnaud, Muriel Combeau Directed By: Charlène Favier

#11 Mass (2021) 95% #11 Adjusted Score: 104834% Critics Consensus: Mass requires a lot of its audience, but rewards that emotional labor with a raw look at grief that establishes writer-director Fran Kranz as a filmmaker of tremendous promise. Synopsis: Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney... Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney... [More] Starring: Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton Directed By: Fran Kranz

#12 Luzzu (2021) 100% #12 Adjusted Score: 101817% Critics Consensus: Beautifully filmed and emotionally impactful, Luzzu uses one man's story to capture the struggles of a region at a cultural crossroads. Synopsis: A hardworking Maltese fisherman, Jesmark is faced with an agonizing choice. He can repair his leaky luzzu -- a traditional,... A hardworking Maltese fisherman, Jesmark is faced with an agonizing choice. He can repair his leaky luzzu -- a traditional,... [More] Starring: Jesmark Scicluna, Michela Farrugia, David Scicluna, Frida Cauchi Directed By: Alex Camilleri

#13 Acasa, My Home (2020) 100% #13 Adjusted Score: 101349% Critics Consensus: Acasa, My Home presents a powerful documentary portrait of one family's odyssey that illustrates bittersweet truths about freedom and society. Synopsis: A rural Romanian couple and their nine children must learn to live in the big city.... A rural Romanian couple and their nine children must learn to live in the big city.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Radu Ciorniciuc

#14 Sabaya (2021) 100% #14 Adjusted Score: 101643% Critics Consensus: Sabaya presents a scary and sobering look at human suffering -- and the efforts of those dedicated to ending it. Synopsis: Members of a group risk their lives trying to save Yazidi women and girls who are being held as sex... Members of a group risk their lives trying to save Yazidi women and girls who are being held as sex... [More] Starring: Directed By: Hogir Hirori