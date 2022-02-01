Best Streaming Movies 2021

Streaming services continued their dominant ascension with The Power of the Dog, Coda, and The Mitchells vs. the Machines all placing in the top 10 Best Movies overall of 2021. Streaming was also the place curious and adventurous viewers found worthy documentaries, covering topics ranging from classic rock (The Velvet Underground) and folk tales (Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched) to riots (Attica), athletics (Changing the Game), algorithms (Coded Bias), and politics (Mayor).

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#2 CODA (2021) 96% #2 Adjusted Score: 109916% Critics Consensus: CODA's story offers few surprises, but strong representation and a terrific cast -- led by Emilia Jones' brilliant performance -- bring this coming-of-age story vividly to life. Synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family -- a CODA, child of deaf adults.... Starring: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant Directed By: Siân Heder

#6 Coded Bias (2020) 100% #6 Adjusted Score: 101999% Critics Consensus: Clear, concise, and comprehensive, Coded Bias offers a chilling look at largely unseen side effects of modern society's algorithmic underpinnings. Synopsis: An exploration into the fallout of MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini's discovery of racial bias in facial recognition algorithms.... Directed By: Shalini Kantayya

#7 Mayor (2020) 100% #7 Adjusted Score: 101525% Critics Consensus: A clear-eyed look at an extraordinary subject, Mayor makes essential viewing out of one politician's quest to preserve dignity in the midst of bureaucracy. Synopsis: A look at the life of Musa Hadid, the charismatic mayor of Palestinian city Ramallah, who aspires to lead the... Starring: Musa Hadid Directed By: David Osit

#10 Attica (2021) 98% #10 Adjusted Score: 98828% Critics Consensus: Attica revisits the titular riot with intelligence, compassion, and anger, presenting a version of events that honors history as much as it exemplifies the art of documentary filmmaking. Synopsis: During the summer of 1971, tensions between inmates and guards at the Attica Correctional Facility are at an all-time high.... Starring: Clarence Jones Directed By: Stanley Nelson, Traci A. Curry

#13 Playing With Sharks (2021) 98% #13 Adjusted Score: 98460% Critics Consensus: A fascinating tribute to a pioneer as well as an engrossing act of environmental advocacy, Playing with Sharks makes up in enjoyment what it lacks in depth. Synopsis: Photographer Valerie Taylor becomes a trailblazing advocate for the ocean's most maligned and misunderstood creatures.... Starring: Ron Taylor, Valerie Taylor Directed By: Sally Aitken

#15 Slaxx (2020) 96% #15 Adjusted Score: 98051% Critics Consensus: A slim-cut slice of bizarre horror, Slaxx effectively balances quirk with gore -- and has the good sense to get out before its oddball premise starts showing its seams. Synopsis: A possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped... Starring: Romane Denis, Brett Donahue, Sehar Bhojani, Stephen Bogaert Directed By: Elza Kephart