Best Streaming Movies 2021

Streaming services continued their dominant ascension with The Power of the Dog, Coda, and The Mitchells vs. the Machines all placing in the top 10 Best Movies overall of 2021. Streaming was  also the place curious and adventurous viewers found worthy documentaries, covering topics ranging from classic rock (The Velvet Underground) and folk tales (Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched) to riots (Attica), athletics (Changing the Game), algorithms (Coded Bias), and politics (Mayor).

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

« Previous Category Next Category »

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 111032%
Critics Consensus: Brought to life by a stellar ensemble led by Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog reaffirms writer-director Jane Campion as one of her generation's finest filmmakers.
Synopsis: Severe, pale-eyed, handsome, Phil Burbank is brutally beguiling. All of Phil's romance, power and fragility is trapped in the past... [More]
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee
Directed By: Jane Campion

#2

CODA (2021)
96%

#2
Adjusted Score: 109916%
Critics Consensus: CODA's story offers few surprises, but strong representation and a terrific cast -- led by Emilia Jones' brilliant performance -- bring this coming-of-age story vividly to life.
Synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family -- a CODA, child of deaf adults.... [More]
Starring: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant
Directed By: Siân Heder

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 107252%
Critics Consensus: Eye-catching and energetic, The Mitchells vs. the Machines delivers a funny, feel-good story that the whole family can enjoy.
Synopsis: Young Katie Mitchell embarks on a road trip with her proud parents, younger brother and beloved dog to start her... [More]
Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda
Directed By: Mike Rianda

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 103382%
Critics Consensus: The Velvet Underground takes a fittingly idiosyncratic approach to delivering a rock documentary that captures the band as well as its era.
Synopsis: The Velvet Underground created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock... [More]
Starring: Mary Woronov, Jonathan Richman, John Cale, Maureen Ann Tucker
Directed By: Todd Haynes

#5

Luca (2021)
91%

#5
Adjusted Score: 105732%
Critics Consensus: Slight but suffused with infectious joy, the beguiling Luca proves Pixar can play it safe while still charming audiences of all ages.
Synopsis: Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar's original feature film "Luca" is a coming-of-age... [More]
Starring: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Maya Rudolph
Directed By: Enrico Casarosa

#6

Coded Bias (2020)
100%

#6
Adjusted Score: 101999%
Critics Consensus: Clear, concise, and comprehensive, Coded Bias offers a chilling look at largely unseen side effects of modern society's algorithmic underpinnings.
Synopsis: An exploration into the fallout of MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini's discovery of racial bias in facial recognition algorithms.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Shalini Kantayya

#7

Mayor (2020)
100%

#7
Adjusted Score: 101525%
Critics Consensus: A clear-eyed look at an extraordinary subject, Mayor makes essential viewing out of one politician's quest to preserve dignity in the midst of bureaucracy.
Synopsis: A look at the life of Musa Hadid, the charismatic mayor of Palestinian city Ramallah, who aspires to lead the... [More]
Starring: Musa Hadid
Directed By: David Osit

#8

Changing the Game (2019)
100%

#8
Adjusted Score: 101410%
Critics Consensus: Urgent and empathetic, Changing the Game takes an affecting and admirably nuanced look at young transgender athletes.
Synopsis: This intimate story takes us into the lives of three high school athletes from across the US -- all at... [More]
Starring: Mack Beggs, Sarah Rose Huckman, Andraya Yearwood
Directed By: Michael Barnett

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 101871%
Critics Consensus: Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror takes a fascinating deep dive that'll leave like-minded viewers making numerous new additions to their streaming queues.
Synopsis: WOODLANDS DARK AND DAYS BEWITCHED is the first feature-length documentary on the history of folk horror, exploring the phenomenon from... [More]
Starring: Piers Haggard, Lawrence Gordon Clark, Jeremy Dyson, Alice Lowe
Directed By: Kier-La Janisse

#10

Attica (2021)
98%

#10
Adjusted Score: 98828%
Critics Consensus: Attica revisits the titular riot with intelligence, compassion, and anger, presenting a version of events that honors history as much as it exemplifies the art of documentary filmmaking.
Synopsis: During the summer of 1971, tensions between inmates and guards at the Attica Correctional Facility are at an all-time high.... [More]
Starring: Clarence Jones
Directed By: Stanley Nelson, Traci A. Curry

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 98632%
Critics Consensus: A tense, terrifying, and all-around outstanding feature debut for its co-directing duo, The Boy Behind the Door should thrill discerning horror fans.
Synopsis: In The Boy Behind the Door, a night of unimaginable terror awaits twelve-year-old Bobby (Lonnie Chavis) and his best friend,... [More]
Starring: Lonnie Chavis, Ezra Dewey, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Scott Michael Foster
Directed By: David Charbonier, Justin Powell

#12

7 Prisoners (2021)
98%

#12
Adjusted Score: 98527%
Critics Consensus: A hard-hitting drama that feels disconcertingly real, 7 Prisoners blends sharp storytelling with a searing social conscience.
Synopsis: 18-year-old Mateus (Christian Malheiros) hopes to provide a better life for his working-class family in the countryside. Accepting a new... [More]
Starring: Christian Malheiros, Rodrigo Santoro, Cecilia Homem de Mello, Vitor Julian
Directed By: Alexandre Moratto

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 98460%
Critics Consensus: A fascinating tribute to a pioneer as well as an engrossing act of environmental advocacy, Playing with Sharks makes up in enjoyment what it lacks in depth.
Synopsis: Photographer Valerie Taylor becomes a trailblazing advocate for the ocean's most maligned and misunderstood creatures.... [More]
Starring: Ron Taylor, Valerie Taylor
Directed By: Sally Aitken

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 98217%
Critics Consensus: A blunt yet visceral depiction of society's treatment of the elderly, The Amusement Park sees George A. Romero exploring a different -- yet still chilling -- type of terror.
Synopsis: Recently discovered and restored 46 years after its completion by the George A. Romero Foundation and produced by Suzanne Desrocher-Romero,... [More]
Starring: Lincoln Maazel, Harry Albacker, Phyllis Casterwiler, Pete Chovan
Directed By: George A. Romero

#15

Slaxx (2020)
96%

#15
Adjusted Score: 98051%
Critics Consensus: A slim-cut slice of bizarre horror, Slaxx effectively balances quirk with gore -- and has the good sense to get out before its oddball premise starts showing its seams.
Synopsis: A possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped... [More]
Starring: Romane Denis, Brett Donahue, Sehar Bhojani, Stephen Bogaert
Directed By: Elza Kephart

#16

Passing (2021)
90%

#16
Adjusted Score: 102579%
Critics Consensus: While Passing's delicate approach has a dampening effect on its story, debuting director Rebecca Hall makes the most of an impressive cast -- and handles thorny themes with impressive dexterity.
Synopsis: In 1920s New York City, a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former... [More]
Starring: Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, André Holland, Alexander Skarsgård
Directed By: Rebecca Hall

#17

The White Tiger (2021)
91%

#17
Adjusted Score: 100018%
Critics Consensus: Well-acted and beautifully made, The White Tiger distills the strengths of its source material into a grimly compelling drama.
Synopsis: Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) narrates his epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India.... [More]
Starring: Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vedant Sinha
Directed By: Ramin Bahrani

#18

Come From Away (2021)
97%

#18
Adjusted Score: 98286%
Critics Consensus: Come from Away sifts through the wreckage of tragedy to find hope -- and the healing power of human connection.
Synopsis: "Come From Away" is the filmed version of the award-winning Broadway musical which tells the story of 7,000 people stranded... [More]
Starring: Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch
Directed By: Christopher Ashley

#19

No Sudden Move (2021)
92%

#19
Adjusted Score: 98043%
Critics Consensus: While it may not be on par with his best crime capers, No Sudden Move finds Soderbergh on entertainingly familiar ground -- and making the most of an excellent cast.
Synopsis: Set in 1954 Detroit, NO SUDDEN MOVE centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what... [More]
Starring: Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#20

The Disciple (2020)
96%

#20
Adjusted Score: 96876%
Critics Consensus: The rare film that captures the passion that drives the mastery of creative pursuits, The Disciple reaffirms writer-director Chaitanya Tamhane as an emerging master of his craft.
Synopsis: A vocalist who has devoted his life to the study of classical Indian music begins to question whether he will... [More]
Starring: Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat
Directed By: Chaitanya Tamhane

« Previous Category Next Category »

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Disney streaming service miniseries ratings Super Bowl crime Masterpiece Amazon Studios Western Discovery Channel Emmy Nominations Shondaland foreign science fiction DC Comics Broadway Tubi comic books Mary Poppins Returns prank scary sag awards Amazon Prime Fall TV royal family adenture comic Kids & Family Ghostbusters TV Land TCM sequels legend romantic comedy San Diego Comic-Con series classics National Geographic 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Nickelodeon 2019 green book Image Comics Spring TV mcc Oscars heist movie Television Academy Tomatazos Anna Paquin Tumblr nbcuniversal Paramount biopic wonder woman TV renewals aapi Spike theme song Character Guide boxing book adaptation stoner Comic-Con@Home 2021 canceled The Academy new york monster movies action-comedy debate travel streaming franchise Awards Tour Comics on TV reviews Emmys remakes A24 Nat Geo sports Certified Fresh doctor who BBC America canceled TV shows cartoon Extras CW Seed 007 screenings BBC One PlayStation Walt Disney Pictures name the review Spectrum Originals The Arrangement singing competition feel good lord of the rings Marathons 72 Emmy Awards mockumentary spinoff worst Lucasfilm nature A&E Starz black Premiere Dates Thanksgiving Neflix cancelled TV series golden globes TLC mob TV movies Logo Star Wars dc TV period drama El Rey TCA Awards movie chucky south america comic book movies 73rd Emmy Awards Television Critics Association supernatural The Purge Mudbound IFC Films natural history spider-man GIFs Pirates documentaries Pride Month Paramount Network versus TruTV television Elton John Year in Review Wes Anderson japan Fox Searchlight robots aliens strong female leads elevated horror Creative Arts Emmys Britbox reboot mutant medical drama discovery ID Sundance Now Animation Netflix Christmas movies YouTube Premium Election Superheroes IFC joker cats Alien FXX TCA 2017 Pop TV The CW The Witch zombies genre Dark Horse Comics Apple king arthur Musical emmy awards Tags: Comedy festival live action TNT ABC Signature LGBTQ docuseries Hallmark sitcom American Society of Cinematographers Disney Channel superhero Nominations Reality CMT hollywood HBO Max thriller golden globe awards trophy Black Mirror Marvel video cults YouTube Red Showtime zero dark thirty Universal Pictures blockbusters Mary Tyler Moore ITV gangster DC streaming service psychological thriller Paramount Plus Rocky Comic Book CBS All Access Trophy Talk 45 young adult YA target die hard renewed TV shows BAFTA Binge Guide Women's History Month Amazon 2017 ghosts HFPA Esquire finale sequel Academy Awards TCA Star Trek richard e. Grant award winner Rom-Com toy story ESPN blaxploitation game of thrones Fargo laika hidden camera vampires Music hispanic Lifetime hispanic heritage month Holiday Sony Pictures Mystery NYCC Writers Guild of America PaleyFest AMC Plus Polls and Games archives tv talk Cosplay superman adaptation rotten movies we love Adult Swim Disney+ Disney Plus Mindy Kaling cops critic resources Ellie Kemper serial killer dreamworks Columbia Pictures Tarantino Superheroe Crackle streaming movies Pacific Islander spider-verse Winners Tokyo Olympics spy thriller crime thriller Song of Ice and Fire 79th Golden Globes Awards Acorn TV stop motion crossover dark new star wars movies Martial Arts Disney TIFF 21st Century Fox Interview Pet Sematary Country werewolf Comedy Central godzilla game show fresh stand-up comedy Shudder Lifetime Christmas movies anthology Schedule WarnerMedia transformers FX high school ABC Ovation know your critic a nightmare on elm street rt labs critics edition VH1 football Peacock best Valentine's Day The Walt Disney Company what to watch christmas movies Prime Video Pop OneApp justice league Baby Yoda casting VOD deadpool international HBO Go razzies Rock popular dragons social media critics sopranos E! X-Men Toys women CBS animated children's TV Fox News 93rd Oscars politics french Film australia comic book movie HBO Turner Classic Movies fast and furious Sneak Peek MCU rt labs Hallmark Christmas movies Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt See It Skip It VICE talk show cancelled television BBC saw Funimation The Walking Dead New York Comic Con james bond live event police drama suspense all-time hist video on demand Hear Us Out mission: impossible Film Festival Avengers Set visit Hollywood Foreign Press Association kids anime Black History Month 1990s new zealand diversity E3 Mary poppins Infographic concert First Reviews DGA book jurassic park historical drama 71st Emmy Awards comiccon FOX news child's play CNN composers breaking bad Amazon Prime Video revenge japanese MSNBC Hulu Freeform movies WGN quibi posters universal monsters spanish Food Network unscripted Drama NBC Podcast Grammys Opinion technology blockbuster 4/20 YouTube dogs Turner Chernobyl Apple TV+ biography Brie Larson scary movies basketball scene in color PBS 24 frames Captain marvel comedies Stephen King Legendary Family olympics indiana jones Awards political drama Marvel Studios ViacomCBS romance 99% king kong 2018 facebook Netflix psycho free movies disaster Warner Bros. Marvel Television Watching Series NBA slashers adventure space Red Carpet FX on Hulu docudrama cars SXSW LGBT harry potter art house Crunchyroll Biopics kong Quiz Comedy DC Universe Chilling Adventures of Sabrina italian Heroines slasher binge Bravo Sundance TV 2015 vs. Rocketman independent boxoffice toronto Exclusive Video BET twilight criterion black comedy Classic Film nfl DirecTV GoT APB Christmas true crime Syfy TBS ABC Family dceu History Vudu USA venice directors comics spain OWN IMDb TV kaiju Best and Worst latino Photos cooking witnail marvel comics jamie lee curtis films worst movies Trivia marvel cinematic universe documentary Summer telelvision RT History cancelled TV shows Fantasy Calendar war 2021 Teen leaderboard dramedy crime drama Universal Pixar Action pirates of the caribbean teaser Holidays Reality Competition 2016 halloween tv Winter TV zombie cancelled rt archives Disney Plus SDCC Sundance Countdown Lionsgate rom-coms asian-american Box Office parents Instagram Live indie Horror GLAAD satire Endgame 90s scorecard halloween Apple TV Plus dexter festivals Epix MTV Sci-Fi President RT21 AMC BET Awards obituary rotten Cartoon Network TV One Travel Channel Arrowverse screen actors guild Trailer SundanceTV First Look spanish language based on movie TCA Winter 2020 cinemax Cannes Video Games batman 20th Century Fox Musicals 2020 USA Network trailers
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy