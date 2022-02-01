Best TV Series 2021

One series reigns over all the others, and that’s the Marvel series about Scarlet Witch Wanda Maximoff and her Mind Stone–powered husband, Vision. Be it superhero, drama, comedy, horror, or any other genre, WandaVision conjured a 91% Tomatometer score (as of year-end 2021) on 194 reviews over its nine-episode run and bested them all. That’s more than all of its competitors in this category, many of which top other categories in this Golden Tomato contest — like the perfect-scoring first season of Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building, which has 96 reviews — and including season 1 of WandaVision’s fellow Disney+ title Loki, with its 92% score on 127 reviews.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.