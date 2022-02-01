Best TV Series 2021

One series reigns over all the others, and that’s the Marvel series about Scarlet Witch Wanda Maximoff and her Mind Stone–powered husband, Vision. Be it superhero, drama, comedy, horror, or any other genre, WandaVision conjured a 91% Tomatometer score (as of year-end 2021) on 194 reviews over its nine-episode run and bested them all. That’s more than all of its competitors in this category, many of which top other categories in this Golden Tomato contest — like the perfect-scoring first season of Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building, which has 96 reviews — and including season 1 of WandaVision’s fellow Disney+ title Loki, with its 92% score on 127 reviews.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

WandaVision: Season 1 (2021)
91%

#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Part loving homage to TV history, part off-kilter mystery, WandaVision is a wonderfully weird and strikingly bold step into the small screen for the MCU - and a perfect showcase for Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.
Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn
Directed By: Jac Schaeffer, Kevin Feige

Only Murders in the Building: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Only Murders in the Building's silly approach to true crime obsessives is at once hilarious and insightful, thanks in large part to its extremely charming central trio.
Starring: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez
Directed By: Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman

Mare of Easttown: Limited Series (2021)
95%

#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Grounded by a career-best Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown's ambitions at times exceed its reach, but its central mystery is supported by such strong sense of place and character it hardly matters.
Starring: Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice
Directed By: Gordon Gray, Brad Ingelsby, Paul Lee, Gavin O'Connor

Loki: Season 1 (2021)
92%

#4
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A delightful diversion from the MCU as we know it, Loki successfully sees star Tom Hiddleston leap from beloved villain to endearing antihero -- with a little help from Owen Wilson -- in a series that's as off-kilter, charming, and vaguely dangerous as the demigod himself.
Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Directed By: Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard

Hacks: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#5
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A prickling debut that pulls few punches, Hacks deftly balances its sharp critiques of the comedy world with more intimate moments, all the while giving the incomparable Jean Smart a role worthy of her talents -- and an excellent partner in Hannah Einbinder.
Starring: Paul W. Downs, Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Kaitlin Olson
Directed By: Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner

Ted Lasso: Season 2 (2021)
97%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: As comforting as a buttery biscuit from a friend, Ted Lasso's sophomore season is a feel-good triumph that plays into the show's strengths while giving its supporting team more time on the pitch.
Starring: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift
Directed By: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Brendan Hunt

Invincible: Season 1 (2021)
98%

#7
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: With bold animation, bloody action, and an all-star cast led by the charming Steven Yeun, Invincible smartly adapts its source material without sacrificing its nuanced perspective on the price of superpowers.
Starring: Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen

Succession: Season 3 (2021)
97%

#8
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Fans already buying what Sucession is selling will be pleasantly surprised to find its third season in crackling form - even if it gets a little too real from time to time.
Starring: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin
Directed By: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick

The Beatles: Get Back: Miniseries (2021)
94%

#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: It may be too much of a good thing for some viewers, but The Beatles: Get Back offers a thrillingly immersive look at the band's creative process.
Starring: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr
Directed By: Peter Jackson, Peter Jackson, Ken Kamins, Ken Kamins

It's a Sin: Miniseries (2021)
97%

#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Propelled by an exquisite cast, empathetic writing, and a distinct visual style, It's a Sin is an incredible feat of small-screen magic.
Starring: Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Nathaniel Curtis, Keeley Hawes
Directed By: Peter Hoar, Russell T. Davies

Yellowjackets: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#11
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A genre mashup that blends smoothly, Yellowjackets presents an absorbing mystery with plenty of sting.
Starring: Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress
Directed By: Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Jonathan Lisco, Drew Comins

Sweet Tooth: Season 1 (2021)
97%

#12
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Emotionally engaging, superbly acted, and incredibly entertaining, Sweet Tooth will satisfy fantasy fans of all ages.
Starring: Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen
Directed By: Beth Schwartz, Jim Mickle, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey

We Are Lady Parts: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#13
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Infectious energy, great songs, and a magnetic cast come together to make We Are Lady Parts a rocking comedy that is as subversive as it is hilarious.
Starring: Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Faith Omole, Juliette Motamed
Directed By: Nida Manzoor, Mark Freeland, Surian Fletcher-Jones, Tim Bevan

Reservation Dogs: Season 1 (2021)
98%

#14
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Aimless afternoons yield absurd delights in Reservation Dogs, a low-key comedy that deftly captures the malaise of youth and Rez life thanks in no small part to its impressive central crew.
Starring: D'Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Jewel Alexis, Lane Factor
Directed By: Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi, Garrett Basch, Sydney Freeland

Mythic Quest: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#15
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Smartly written, sharply performed, and sentimental without losing its sense of humor, Mythic Quest's stellar second season solidifies its place as one of TV's best workplace comedies.
Starring: Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim
Directed By: Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, David Hornsby

The Underground Railroad: Limited Series (2021)
94%

#16
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: With a superb ensemble and Barry Jenkins' singular eye, The Underground Railroad delicately translates its source material into a powerfully humane series that is as challenging as it is necessary.
Starring: Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon, Joel Edgerton, Aaron Pierre
Directed By: Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner

Starstruck: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#17
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Starstruck doesn't rewrite the rom-com datebook, but with a quick wit and a star-making turn from the dynamic Rose Matafeo it's easy to fall for anyway.
Starring: Rose Matafeo, Nikesh Patel, Emma Sidi, Minnie Driver
Directed By: Karen Maine

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 (2021)
100%

#18
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Carried on the wings of its cast's incredible chemistry and the strongest writing of the series so far, What We Do in the Shadows' third season is scary good.
Starring: Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen
Directed By: Jemaine Clement, Paul Simms, Taika Waititi, Scott Rudin

Lupin: Part 1 (2021)
98%

#19
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Omar Sy effortlessly hits every mark in Lupin, an engrossing espionage thriller that lives up to its source material and then some.
Starring: Omar Sy, Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Ludivine Sagnier

Pose: Season 3 (2021)
100%

#20
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though it's entirely too short, Pose's final season is a joyously entertaining celebration of life that is not to be missed.
Starring: Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Nina Jacobson

Blindspotting: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#21
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The rare adaptation that exceeds its source material, Blindspotting deftly takes on complicated social constructs with comedic flair, crafting a show that's as funny as it is poignant while giving its incredible ensemble --- led by the captivating Jasmine Cephas Jones -- plenty of room to shine.
Starring: Jasmine Cephas Jones, Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron
Directed By: Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs, Jess Calder, Keith Calder

The Great: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#22
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Great continues its revisionist reign stronger than before thanks to its addictive wit and marvelous cast -- huzzah!
Starring: Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley
Directed By: Tony McNamara, Marian Macgowan, Josh Kesselman, Ron West

LuLaRich: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#23
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: With lurid twists, wild characters, and tons of spandex, LuLaRich is oh-so-good.
Starring: Deanne Stidham, Mark Stidham
Directed By: Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby Nason, Blye Pagon Faust, Cori Shepherd Stern

The Expanse: Season 5 (2020)
100%

#24
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Expanse's many threads come to a head in an excellent fifth season that expertly capitalizes on everything that makes the show work while setting the stage for an epic final season.
Starring: Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham
Directed By: Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby, Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#25
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A triumph of sketch comedy, I Think You Should Leave's sophomore season dives deeper into Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin's strange minds with manically delightful results.
Starring: Tim Robinson, Sam Richardson, Conner O'Malley
Directed By: Alice Mathias, Akiva Schaffer

Girls5eva: Season 1 (2021)
98%

#26
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Smart, funny, and just nostalgic enough, Girls5eva's intelligent insights are brought to brilliant life by its talented quartet, whose individual gifts come together to make sweet comedic harmony.
Starring: Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles
Directed By: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner

Time: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#27
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Time's heavy load can be challenging, but strong writing and a magnificent performance from Sean Bean make for an incredible, thought-provoking watch.
Starring: James Nelson-Joyce, Kadiff Kirwan, Bobby Schofield, Dean Fagan
Directed By: Lewis Arnold

Tuca & Bertie: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#28
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Tuca & Bertie's superb second season is as vivid and sparkling as the first, diving deeper into its dynamic leads without losing any of its singular humor.
Starring: Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun
Directed By: Lisa Hanawalt, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen

Painting With John: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#29
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A celebration of art and life through the eyes of a delightful curmudgeon, Painting with John is a surprising, intimate feat of TV joy.
Starring: John Lurie
Directed By: John Lurie, Adam McKay, Todd Schulman

Cobra Kai: Season 4 (2021)
95%

#30
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Cobra Kai still delights in a fourth season that mines great fun from shifting alliances, chiefly the uneasy truce between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso.
Starring: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña
Directed By: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, James Lassiter

