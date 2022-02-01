Best New Series 2021

Not only is Only Murders in the Building — starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez — the top New Series of 2021, but the show’s first season also won the Best Comedy category. Here, the love is spread across many networks and streamers, including HBO Max’s Hacks, Prime Video’s animated superhero series Invincible, Peacock’s British comedy We Are Lady Parts, Showtime’s Yellowjackets, and more.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

« Previous Category Next Category »

Only Murders in the Building: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Only Murders in the Building's silly approach to true crime obsessives is at once hilarious and insightful, thanks in large part to its extremely charming central trio.
Starring: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez
Directed By: Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman

Hacks: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A prickling debut that pulls few punches, Hacks deftly balances its sharp critiques of the comedy world with more intimate moments, all the while giving the incomparable Jean Smart a role worthy of her talents -- and an excellent partner in Hannah Einbinder.
Starring: Paul W. Downs, Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Kaitlin Olson
Directed By: Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner

Invincible: Season 1 (2021)
98%

#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: With bold animation, bloody action, and an all-star cast led by the charming Steven Yeun, Invincible smartly adapts its source material without sacrificing its nuanced perspective on the price of superpowers.
Starring: Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen

We Are Lady Parts: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#4
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Infectious energy, great songs, and a magnetic cast come together to make We Are Lady Parts a rocking comedy that is as subversive as it is hilarious.
Starring: Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Faith Omole, Juliette Motamed
Directed By: Nida Manzoor, Mark Freeland, Surian Fletcher-Jones, Tim Bevan

Yellowjackets: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#5
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A genre mashup that blends smoothly, Yellowjackets presents an absorbing mystery with plenty of sting.
Starring: Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress
Directed By: Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Jonathan Lisco, Drew Comins

Sweet Tooth: Season 1 (2021)
97%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Emotionally engaging, superbly acted, and incredibly entertaining, Sweet Tooth will satisfy fantasy fans of all ages.
Starring: Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen
Directed By: Beth Schwartz, Jim Mickle, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey

Reservation Dogs: Season 1 (2021)
98%

#7
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Aimless afternoons yield absurd delights in Reservation Dogs, a low-key comedy that deftly captures the malaise of youth and Rez life thanks in no small part to its impressive central crew.
Starring: D'Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Jewel Alexis, Lane Factor
Directed By: Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi, Garrett Basch, Sydney Freeland

Starstruck: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#8
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Starstruck doesn't rewrite the rom-com datebook, but with a quick wit and a star-making turn from the dynamic Rose Matafeo it's easy to fall for anyway.
Starring: Rose Matafeo, Nikesh Patel, Emma Sidi, Minnie Driver
Directed By: Karen Maine

Lupin: Part 1 (2021)
98%

#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Omar Sy effortlessly hits every mark in Lupin, an engrossing espionage thriller that lives up to its source material and then some.
Starring: Omar Sy, Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Ludivine Sagnier

Blindspotting: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The rare adaptation that exceeds its source material, Blindspotting deftly takes on complicated social constructs with comedic flair, crafting a show that's as funny as it is poignant while giving its incredible ensemble --- led by the captivating Jasmine Cephas Jones -- plenty of room to shine.
Starring: Jasmine Cephas Jones, Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron
Directed By: Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs, Jess Calder, Keith Calder

LuLaRich: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#11
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: With lurid twists, wild characters, and tons of spandex, LuLaRich is oh-so-good.
Starring: Deanne Stidham, Mark Stidham
Directed By: Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby Nason, Blye Pagon Faust, Cori Shepherd Stern

Girls5eva: Season 1 (2021)
98%

#12
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Smart, funny, and just nostalgic enough, Girls5eva's intelligent insights are brought to brilliant life by its talented quartet, whose individual gifts come together to make sweet comedic harmony.
Starring: Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles
Directed By: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner

Time: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#13
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Time's heavy load can be challenging, but strong writing and a magnificent performance from Sean Bean make for an incredible, thought-provoking watch.
Starring: James Nelson-Joyce, Kadiff Kirwan, Bobby Schofield, Dean Fagan
Directed By: Lewis Arnold

Painting With John: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#14
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A celebration of art and life through the eyes of a delightful curmudgeon, Painting with John is a surprising, intimate feat of TV joy.
Starring: John Lurie
Directed By: John Lurie, Adam McKay, Todd Schulman

Squid Game: Season 1 (2021)
94%

#15
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Squid Game's unflinching brutality is not for the faint of heart, but sharp social commentary and a surprisingly tender core will keep viewers glued to the screen - even if it's while watching between their fingers.
Starring: Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Oh Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon
Directed By: Hwang Dong-hyuk

Star Wars: Visions: Season 1 (2021)
96%

#16
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Gorgeously animated and wildly creative, Visions is an eclectic, but wholly enjoyable collection of Star Wars stories that breathe new life into the galaxy.
Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kimiko Glenn, Karen Fukuhara, Jamie Chung
Directed By: Justin Leach, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, Kanako Shirasaki

The Sex Lives of College Girls: Season 1 (2021)
97%

#17
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: While The Sex Lives of College Girls doesn't rewrite the syllabus for Anthropology 101, it succeeds gracefully as a warm-hearted romp on campus.
Starring: Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott
Directed By: Mindy Kaling, Justin Noble, Howard Klein

Hellbound: Season 1 (2021)
97%

#18
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Summoned by the devilish imagination of writer-director Yeon Sang-ho, Hellbound leverages its terrifying concept to thoughtfully explore human fallibility.
Starring: Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Won Jin-ah, Park Jung-min

Made for Love: Season 1 (2021)
94%

#19
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Made for Love's satirical riffs on technology are undeniably clever, but the most valuable special effects in this twisty odyssey are Cristin Milioti's charisma and comedic timing.
Starring: Cristin Milioti, Ray Romano, Noma Dumezweni, Billy Magnussen
Directed By: Dean Bakopoulos, Patrick Somerville, Christina Lee, Liza Chasin

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 1 (2021)
94%

#20
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Armed with an incredible voice cast, Revelation smartly updates Masters of the Universe while retaining the quirky charms of the original to create a show that's bound to please fans and newcomers alike.
Starring: Chris Wood, Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Sarah Michelle Gellar
Directed By: Kevin Smith, Rob David, Adam Bonnett, Christopher Keenan

« Previous Category Next Category »

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

breaking bad space USA Network Tokyo Olympics TruTV target Elton John Extras CMT Television Academy nbcuniversal joker ITV 2019 ratings Travel Channel boxing casting know your critic miniseries Rocky dogs Nickelodeon TCA 2017 universal monsters BET Awards Ellie Kemper 79th Golden Globes Awards Disney streaming service Nat Geo cooking NYCC Holiday comics social media YA NBA dc Pacific Islander medical drama movies psycho comic Fall TV renewed TV shows romance Esquire streaming aliens gangster Winter TV Mudbound Fox Searchlight green book french Disney Plus Endgame mutant Anna Paquin Hollywood Foreign Press Association Music cops zombies Lifetime docuseries Vudu DC Universe Horror E3 italian Turner Premiere Dates doctor who President book adaptation Film Festival Pirates cancelled Wes Anderson action-comedy DC Comics name the review james bond critic resources TIFF AMC Plus composers independent Comedy PlayStation TV One Character Guide First Reviews spinoff halloween tv anthology San Diego Comic-Con TLC hollywood canceled TV shows Shondaland Cartoon Network nature trophy CW Seed Neflix RT21 binge USA spider-man Women's History Month HBO Legendary sequel Toys Election sports IFC Films book Syfy children's TV X-Men video canceled blockbuster 2017 reboot APB tv talk free movies 73rd Emmy Awards Set visit romantic comedy Superheroe Mary Tyler Moore Tubi sequels heist movie toronto golden globes PaleyFest wonder woman Mindy Kaling Cannes Thanksgiving Marvel YouTube 4/20 Showtime vs. Avengers archives dexter WarnerMedia dark TCA Winter 2020 BBC 45 movie TBS Black Mirror VH1 rt archives based on movie The Purge Academy Awards Columbia Pictures asian-american Family Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Bravo Mystery Masterpiece DC streaming service trailers telelvision high school politics Comic-Con@Home 2021 new york AMC Trailer biography Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt foreign cancelled TV series Marvel Television mission: impossible adenture japan Western rt labs critics edition VOD 2015 Film cinemax E! Amazon Studios 2018 Peacock christmas movies Chernobyl Starz Christmas GIFs Hallmark Christmas movies Marathons Pet Sematary Marvel Studios dceu live action Apple TV+ boxoffice Opinion SundanceTV The Arrangement political drama superman rom-coms docudrama suspense science fiction OWN a nightmare on elm street El Rey Emmys king kong FX saw olympics Turner Classic Movies mcc Paramount Network reviews television Arrowverse CBS Super Bowl Ghostbusters Certified Fresh TV renewals Quiz comedies king arthur comic book movie Disney+ Disney Plus Comic Book godzilla emmy awards Kids & Family Reality Competition monster movies comiccon films dragons Exclusive Video deadpool cancelled TV shows new star wars movies Sci-Fi Musicals Pop japanese police drama ABC Family kaiju Video Games women spanish Schedule crossover marvel cinematic universe 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Amazon period drama 24 frames Pride Month Ovation slasher Cosplay jamie lee curtis latino Pixar obituary young adult The CW basketball parents festivals natural history Reality harry potter fast and furious 93rd Oscars series adaptation elevated horror batman Superheroes Valentine's Day Mary Poppins Returns Polls and Games documentary discovery Lucasfilm cartoon Logo The Walking Dead Red Carpet History Freeform Paramount Trophy Talk Oscars stop motion PBS fresh indie TCA hispanic Spectrum Originals ABC Best and Worst classics Country justice league Binge Guide Awards Tour Brie Larson rotten movies we love American Society of Cinematographers vampires cancelled television satire remakes Rocketman Teen Mary poppins revenge crime drama Crackle FX on Hulu Comedy Central Britbox football Universal Biopics twilight IFC genre HFPA razzies chucky New York Comic Con Tarantino technology CNN travel 007 video on demand GoT 2016 all-time kids Summer game of thrones child's play BET Song of Ice and Fire Dark Horse Comics blockbusters Musical Tomatazos mob golden globe awards Shudder BBC America Martial Arts hist Epix spider-verse what to watch scorecard dramedy quibi Fantasy rotten The Witch Paramount Plus Rock australia 2020 blaxploitation adventure leaderboard Sneak Peek Winners Adult Swim Lifetime Christmas movies First Look transformers mockumentary Animation serial killer Interview 1990s See It Skip It Stephen King Tags: Comedy A24 TV movies directors SXSW Universal Pictures jurassic park TCA Awards Infographic comic books SDCC NBC Creative Arts Emmys best Hallmark lord of the rings Prime Video Photos Fox News Amazon Prime Video die hard The Academy YouTube Premium singing competition 2021 laika pirates of the caribbean Drama psychological thriller south america TCM A&E Year in Review diversity Awards Lionsgate supernatural TV slashers Captain marvel venice Acorn TV stand-up comedy Emmy Nominations Black History Month Trivia Writers Guild of America Sundance Now LGBT Sony Pictures dreamworks Discovery Channel indiana jones finale comic book movies richard e. Grant news Podcast black FXX Disney criterion Apple TV Plus scene in color zero dark thirty Holidays GLAAD Countdown biopic The Walt Disney Company facebook Spring TV Sundance Spike Netflix versus Amazon Prime award winner debate talk show DGA Disney Channel superhero thriller Warner Bros. new zealand disaster Pop TV prank OneApp hidden camera black comedy Grammys feel good ID sopranos Action Food Network kong ABC Signature ESPN YouTube Red WGN animated Watching Series HBO Go Tumblr sitcom Nominations international cars 99% legend Broadway FOX Instagram Live Box Office Sundance TV unscripted Funimation witnail screen actors guild toy story 20th Century Fox teaser nfl franchise posters documentaries screenings Calendar RT History Rom-Com Star Trek strong female leads war BBC One ghosts spy thriller theme song game show robots MSNBC live event true crime CBS All Access crime Hear Us Out Star Wars festival crime thriller popular LGBTQ MTV National Geographic IMDb TV Classic Film spanish language sag awards Alien TNT Walt Disney Pictures Fargo Crunchyroll scary TV Land critics Netflix Christmas movies Comics on TV Heroines werewolf ViacomCBS cats 90s scary movies zombie streaming movies rt labs Apple art house worst movies halloween spain cults DirecTV marvel comics concert BAFTA VICE HBO Max 72 Emmy Awards 21st Century Fox worst royal family Image Comics hispanic heritage month 71st Emmy Awards Baby Yoda anime MCU stoner Hulu Television Critics Association historical drama aapi
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy