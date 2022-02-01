Best New Series 2021

Not only is Only Murders in the Building — starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez — the top New Series of 2021, but the show’s first season also won the Best Comedy category. Here, the love is spread across many networks and streamers, including HBO Max’s Hacks, Prime Video’s animated superhero series Invincible, Peacock’s British comedy We Are Lady Parts, Showtime’s Yellowjackets, and more.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.