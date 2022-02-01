Best Returning Series 2021

Season 2 of Apple TV+’s original comedy Ted Lasso outperformed its first season with a higher Tomatometer score (97% compared to 92%) and more reviews (118 compared to 73), propelling this fan favorite to the top of our Best Returning Series category. Ted Lasso’s performance is even more impressive considering some of its competition in the category, including No. 2 on the list, HBO’s critically-acclaimed drama Succession, which also has a Certified Fresh 97% Tomatometer score, but on 88 reviews. The titles in third through tenth place actually all have perfect 100% scores, but with significantly fewer reviews, they are unable to challenge the lower-scoring top two of the category.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.