Best Returning Series 2021

Season 2 of Apple TV+’s original comedy Ted Lasso outperformed its first season with a higher Tomatometer score (97% compared to 92%) and more reviews (118 compared to 73), propelling this fan favorite to the top of our Best Returning Series category. Ted Lasso’s performance is even more impressive considering some of its competition in the category, including No. 2 on the list, HBO’s critically-acclaimed drama Succession, which also has a Certified Fresh 97% Tomatometer score, but on 88 reviews. The titles in third through tenth place actually all have perfect 100% scores, but with significantly fewer reviews, they are unable to challenge the lower-scoring top two of the category.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

Ted Lasso: Season 2 (2021)
97%

#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: As comforting as a buttery biscuit from a friend, Ted Lasso's sophomore season is a feel-good triumph that plays into the show's strengths while giving its supporting team more time on the pitch.
Starring: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift
Directed By: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Brendan Hunt

Succession: Season 3 (2021)
97%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Fans already buying what Sucession is selling will be pleasantly surprised to find its third season in crackling form - even if it gets a little too real from time to time.
Starring: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin
Directed By: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick

Mythic Quest: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Smartly written, sharply performed, and sentimental without losing its sense of humor, Mythic Quest's stellar second season solidifies its place as one of TV's best workplace comedies.
Starring: Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim
Directed By: Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, David Hornsby

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 (2021)
100%

#4
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Carried on the wings of its cast's incredible chemistry and the strongest writing of the series so far, What We Do in the Shadows' third season is scary good.
Starring: Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen
Directed By: Jemaine Clement, Paul Simms, Taika Waititi, Scott Rudin

The Great: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#5
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Great continues its revisionist reign stronger than before thanks to its addictive wit and marvelous cast -- huzzah!
Starring: Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley
Directed By: Tony McNamara, Marian Macgowan, Josh Kesselman, Ron West

Pose: Season 3 (2021)
100%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though it's entirely too short, Pose's final season is a joyously entertaining celebration of life that is not to be missed.
Starring: Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Nina Jacobson

Insecure: Season 5 (2021)
100%

#7
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Issa's future remains uncertain, but Insecure enters its final season a fully confident comedy with plenty left to say about friendship, love, and self-esteem.
Starring: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales
Directed By: Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg

Cobra Kai: Season 4 (2021)
95%

#8
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Cobra Kai still delights in a fourth season that mines great fun from shifting alliances, chiefly the uneasy truce between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso.
Starring: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña
Directed By: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, James Lassiter

The Expanse: Season 5 (2020)
100%

#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Expanse's many threads come to a head in an excellent fifth season that expertly capitalizes on everything that makes the show work while setting the stage for an epic final season.
Starring: Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham
Directed By: Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby, Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A triumph of sketch comedy, I Think You Should Leave's sophomore season dives deeper into Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin's strange minds with manically delightful results.
Starring: Tim Robinson, Sam Richardson, Conner O'Malley
Directed By: Alice Mathias, Akiva Schaffer

Tuca & Bertie: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#11
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Tuca & Bertie's superb second season is as vivid and sparkling as the first, diving deeper into its dynamic leads without losing any of its singular humor.
Starring: Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun
Directed By: Lisa Hanawalt, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen

Dickinson: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#12
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: With stronger writing and a never-better Hailee Steinfeld, Dickinson finds surer footing in its second season without losing any of its strange delights.
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov
Directed By: Alena Smith, Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta, Paul Lee

Dickinson: Season 3 (2021)
100%

#13
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Authentically itself to the very last, Dickinson's final season delivers elegant closure like a well-structured stanza.
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov
Directed By: Alena Smith, Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta, Paul Lee

For All Mankind: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#14
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: For All Mankind's sophomore flight isn't without its hiccups, but compelling character work and a renewed sense of wonder make for thrilling viewing.
Starring: Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten
Directed By: Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, Maril Davis

Feel Good: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#15
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Feel Good's second season is at once sharp and soft, a bittersweet examination of love and life that will leave viewers wanting more from Mae Martin ASAP.
Starring: Mae Martin, Charlotte Ritchie, Sophie Thompson, Lisa Kudrow
Directed By: Ally Pankiw, Ben Farrell, Hannah MacKay, Toby Stevens

Sex Education: Season 3 (2021)
97%

#16
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: With a seemingly endless desire to dive deeper into its characters paired perfectly with its talented ensemble, Sex Education's third season is a masterclass in brutally honest, brilliantly heartfelt comedy.
Starring: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey
Directed By: Jamie Campbell

Lupin: Part 2 (2021)
96%

#17
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Smart, sexy, and stylish, Lupin's highly bingeable second season is perfect summer viewing.
Starring: Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia
Directed By: Marcela Said, Ludovic Bernard, Louis Leterrier

In Treatment: Season 4 (2021)
96%

#18
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: In Treatment returns with a solid fourth season that captures the spirit of the original while giving its new ensemble - led by an outstanding Uzo Aduba - plenty of room to shine.
Starring: Uzo Aduba, Anthony Ramos, Liza Colón-Zayas, John Benjamin Hickey
Directed By: Stephen Levinson, Hagai Levi, Mark Wahlberg, Jennifer Schuur

You: Season 3 (2021)
94%

#19
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: You takes its thrilling saga to the suburbs with superb results, made all the more delicious by Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti's committed performances.
Starring: Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle
Directed By: Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein

The Witcher: Season 2 (2021)
95%

#20
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Witcher's second season expands on its first in all the best ways -- and most importantly, it remains a whole lot of fun.
Starring: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Eamon Farren

