Best Limited Series 2021
With WandaVision winning the Best Series Golden Tomato, it’s no wonder it also tops this category and Best Superhero Series. The Disney+ Marvel series ruled 2021 with a relatively modest 91% Tomatometer score, but 194 reviews. Mare of Easttown, which won the Best Drama Series category, put up an admirable fight with 122 reviews on a 95% score, while fellow Disney+ Marvel series Loki strained to overtake Mare with a 92% score on 127 reviews. WandaVision and Loki both received enough reviews on each episode to receive episodic scores, which supercharged their total review count.
The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.
Critics Consensus: Part loving homage to TV history, part off-kilter mystery, WandaVision is a wonderfully weird and strikingly bold step into the small screen for the MCU - and a perfect showcase for Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.
Critics Consensus: Grounded by a career-best Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown's ambitions at times exceed its reach, but its central mystery is supported by such strong sense of place and character it hardly matters.
Critics Consensus: A delightful diversion from the MCU as we know it, Loki successfully sees star Tom Hiddleston leap from beloved villain to endearing antihero -- with a little help from Owen Wilson -- in a series that's as off-kilter, charming, and vaguely dangerous as the demigod himself.
Critics Consensus: It may be too much of a good thing for some viewers, but The Beatles: Get Back offers a thrillingly immersive look at the band's creative process.
Critics Consensus: Propelled by an exquisite cast, empathetic writing, and a distinct visual style, It's a Sin is an incredible feat of small-screen magic.
Critics Consensus: With a superb ensemble and Barry Jenkins' singular eye, The Underground Railroad delicately translates its source material into a powerfully humane series that is as challenging as it is necessary.
Critics Consensus: Hawkeye starts slowly, but the street-level action is a refreshing change of pace for the MCU -- and the chemistry between its leads sparkles even when the plot lags.
Critics Consensus: Landscapers layers enigmatic style onto an already unbelievable true story with varying results, but Olivia Colman and David Thewlis ground the absurdity with outstanding performances.
Critics Consensus: What If...? may not add much to the larger MCU narrative, but surprising takes on beloved characters and some of the best action sequences in the entire franchise make for engaging viewing.
Critics Consensus: Maid takes great care with its sensitive subject matter to craft a drama that is not always easy to watch, but undeniably powerful, grounded by an outstanding performance by Margaret Qualley.
Critics Consensus: Packed with blockbuster action and deft character beats, Falcon and the Winter Soldier proves itself worthy of Captain America's legacy with its globetrotting intrigue, mature social commentary, and the sparky rapport between stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.
Critics Consensus: An ambitious meditation on grief and faith that is as gorgeous as it is unsettling, Midnight Mass's slow boil is a triumph of terror that will leave viewers shaking - and thinking - long after the credits roll.
Critics Consensus: Dopesick at times sinks under the weight of its subject matter, but strong performances from Michael Keaton and Kaitlyn Dever and an empathetic approach to the very real people impacted by the opioid crisis make for harrowing drama.
Critics Consensus: Though it keeps viewers in the waiting room a little too long, Dr. Death is a horrifying tale of medical malpractice centered around Joshua Jackson's sufficiently unsettling performance.
Critics Consensus: Though Scenes from a Marriage's straightforward approach at times struggles to justify its existence, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's crackling chemistry and impressive performances are a sight to behold.
Critics Consensus: Though definitely not for all tastes, Brand New Cherry Flavor is a delightfully deranged trip anchored by another incredible performance from Rosa Salazar.
Critics Consensus: A meandering mystery may muddle its impact, but strong performances across the board from this eclectic ensemble mean Nine Perfect Strangers is never less than watchable.
Critics Consensus: Tahar Rahim's unnerving performance brings reptilian menace to The Serpent, but this uneven slice of true crime is too byzantine in structure and too pat about its central villain's motivations to really get under the skin.
Critics Consensus: Ewan McGregor brings megawatt charisma to match Halston's vibrant recreation of a fashion era, but the series' glib treatment of the legendary designer's interior life yields a lot of style with little substance.
Critics Consensus: Behind Her Eyes' many twists may be unexpected, but limited character development also leaves them feeling unearned - still, it may be just bonkers enough to keep forgiving viewers entertained.