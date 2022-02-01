Best Limited Series 2021

With WandaVision winning the Best Series Golden Tomato, it’s no wonder it also tops this category and Best Superhero Series. The Disney+ Marvel series ruled 2021 with a relatively modest 91% Tomatometer score, but 194 reviews. Mare of Easttown, which won the Best Drama Series category, put up an admirable fight with 122 reviews on a 95% score, while fellow Disney+ Marvel series Loki strained to overtake Mare with a 92% score on 127 reviews. WandaVision and Loki both received enough reviews on each episode to receive episodic scores, which supercharged their total review count.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.