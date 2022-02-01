Fan Favorite Movies 2021

Chalk up another Golden Tomato for Spider-Man: No Way Home! The box office behemoth that won over both critics and audiences dominated the voting for this category despite the presence of a few surefire Oscar contenders and popular films from big names. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was the clear runner-up, even if it garnered fewer than half the votes of No Way Home, so the contest was essentially a race for third. Unfortunately, this meant films like Don’t Look Up, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Cruella, and The Green Knight were left to pick up the scraps. In the end, this feels like a rather fitting victory for a movie that made its way into the top 10 moneymakers of all time despite the fact that it opened in the middle of an ongoing pandemic.

The order below reflects the number of total votes cast for each movie by users in a poll that ran on RT from January 10 to January 26.