Fan Favorite TV Series 2021

As early as last January, the Disney+ series WandaVision officially kicked off Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in spectacular fashion, promising lots of great things to come as the franchise launched no fewer than five new shows throughout the year. Three of them earned enough votes to make into our top 10 here, alongside critical darlings like Netflix’s Arcane, the Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso, and the South Korean global sensation that was Squid Game.

But none of them came close to the top two spots, which belong to two series whose fans came out in force to ensure their darlings stood apart from the crop. Early on, the Child’s Play series Chucky looked like it was going to run away with the prize, but soon enough, in another unexpected twist, the Hailee Steinfeld-led Apple TV+ series Dickinson surged from behind to take the win.

The order below reflects the number of total votes cast for each TV series by users in a poll that ran on RT from January 10 to January 26.