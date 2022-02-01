Fan Favorite TV Series 2021

As early as last January, the Disney+ series WandaVision officially kicked off Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in spectacular fashion, promising lots of great things to come as the franchise launched no fewer than five new shows throughout the year. Three of them earned enough votes to make into our top 10 here, alongside critical darlings like Netflix’s Arcane, the Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso, and the South Korean global sensation that was Squid Game.

But none of them came close to the top two spots, which belong to two series whose fans came out in force to ensure their darlings stood apart from the crop. Early on, the Child’s Play series Chucky looked like it was going to run away with the prize, but soon enough, in another unexpected twist, the Hailee Steinfeld-led Apple TV+ series Dickinson surged from behind to take the win.

The order below reflects the number of total votes cast for each TV series by users in a poll that ran on RT from January 10 to January 26.

Dickinson: Season 3 (2021)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Authentically itself to the very last, Dickinson's final season delivers elegant closure like a well-structured stanza.
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov
Directed By: Alena Smith, Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta, Paul Lee

Chucky: Season 1 (2021)
91%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A bloody good time that benefits greatly from Brad Dourif's return, Chucky may not play well for non-fans, but franchise devotees will find its absurd humor and creative horror very much intact on the small screen.
Starring: Brad Dourif, Zackary Arthur, Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa
Directed By: Nick Antosca, David Kirschner, Don Mancini, Harley Peyton

WandaVision: Season 1 (2021)
91%

#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Part loving homage to TV history, part off-kilter mystery, WandaVision is a wonderfully weird and strikingly bold step into the small screen for the MCU - and a perfect showcase for Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.
Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn
Directed By: Jac Schaeffer, Kevin Feige

Arcane: League of Legends: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#4
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Arcane makes an arresting first impression, combining a spectacular mix of 2D and 3D animation with an emotionally compelling story to deliver a video game adaptation that could become legendary.
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro
Directed By: Brandon Beck, Brandon Beck, Marc Merrill, Marc Merrill

Loki: Season 1 (2021)
92%

#5
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A delightful diversion from the MCU as we know it, Loki successfully sees star Tom Hiddleston leap from beloved villain to endearing antihero -- with a little help from Owen Wilson -- in a series that's as off-kilter, charming, and vaguely dangerous as the demigod himself.
Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Directed By: Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard

Hawkeye: Season 1 (2021)
92%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Hawkeye starts slowly, but the street-level action is a refreshing change of pace for the MCU -- and the chemistry between its leads sparkles even when the plot lags.
Starring: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh
Directed By: Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Trinh Tran

Only Murders in the Building: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#7
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Only Murders in the Building's silly approach to true crime obsessives is at once hilarious and insightful, thanks in large part to its extremely charming central trio.
Starring: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez
Directed By: Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman

Squid Game: Season 1 (2021)
94%

#8
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Squid Game's unflinching brutality is not for the faint of heart, but sharp social commentary and a surprisingly tender core will keep viewers glued to the screen - even if it's while watching between their fingers.
Starring: Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Oh Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon
Directed By: Hwang Dong-hyuk

Cobra Kai: Season 4 (2021)
95%

#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Cobra Kai still delights in a fourth season that mines great fun from shifting alliances, chiefly the uneasy truce between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso.
Starring: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña
Directed By: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, James Lassiter

Ted Lasso: Season 2 (2021)
97%

#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: As comforting as a buttery biscuit from a friend, Ted Lasso's sophomore season is a feel-good triumph that plays into the show's strengths while giving its supporting team more time on the pitch.
Starring: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift
Directed By: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Brendan Hunt

