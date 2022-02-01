Best Drama Series 2021

The HBO limited series Mare of Easttown stars Kate Winslet as Pennsylvania police detective Mare Sheehan, whose murder investigation uncovers truths that help unravel her tenuously held together life. With 122 reviews and a Certified Fresh 95% score, the series arrested fans and dominated the competition in the drama category. Succession Season 3, boasting a 97% Certified Fresh score, had 88 critic ratings, which was not quite enough to best Mare.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.