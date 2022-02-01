Best Drama Series 2021

The HBO limited series Mare of Easttown stars Kate Winslet as Pennsylvania police detective Mare Sheehan, whose murder investigation uncovers truths that help unravel her tenuously held together life. With 122 reviews and a Certified Fresh 95% score, the series arrested fans and dominated the competition in the drama category. Succession Season 3, boasting a 97% Certified Fresh score, had 88 critic ratings, which was not quite enough to best Mare.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

Mare of Easttown: Limited Series (2021)
95%

#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Grounded by a career-best Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown's ambitions at times exceed its reach, but its central mystery is supported by such strong sense of place and character it hardly matters.
Starring: Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice
Directed By: Gordon Gray, Brad Ingelsby, Paul Lee, Gavin O'Connor

Succession: Season 3 (2021)
97%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Fans already buying what Sucession is selling will be pleasantly surprised to find its third season in crackling form - even if it gets a little too real from time to time.
Starring: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin
Directed By: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick

It's a Sin: Miniseries (2021)
97%

#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Propelled by an exquisite cast, empathetic writing, and a distinct visual style, It's a Sin is an incredible feat of small-screen magic.
Starring: Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Nathaniel Curtis, Keeley Hawes
Directed By: Peter Hoar, Russell T. Davies

Yellowjackets: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#4
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A genre mashup that blends smoothly, Yellowjackets presents an absorbing mystery with plenty of sting.
Starring: Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress
Directed By: Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Jonathan Lisco, Drew Comins

The Underground Railroad: Limited Series (2021)
94%

#5
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: With a superb ensemble and Barry Jenkins' singular eye, The Underground Railroad delicately translates its source material into a powerfully humane series that is as challenging as it is necessary.
Starring: Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon, Joel Edgerton, Aaron Pierre
Directed By: Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner

Lupin: Part 1 (2021)
98%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Omar Sy effortlessly hits every mark in Lupin, an engrossing espionage thriller that lives up to its source material and then some.
Starring: Omar Sy, Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Ludivine Sagnier

Pose: Season 3 (2021)
100%

#7
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though it's entirely too short, Pose's final season is a joyously entertaining celebration of life that is not to be missed.
Starring: Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Nina Jacobson

Blindspotting: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#8
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The rare adaptation that exceeds its source material, Blindspotting deftly takes on complicated social constructs with comedic flair, crafting a show that's as funny as it is poignant while giving its incredible ensemble --- led by the captivating Jasmine Cephas Jones -- plenty of room to shine.
Starring: Jasmine Cephas Jones, Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron
Directed By: Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs, Jess Calder, Keith Calder

Cobra Kai: Season 4 (2021)
95%

#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Cobra Kai still delights in a fourth season that mines great fun from shifting alliances, chiefly the uneasy truce between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso.
Starring: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña
Directed By: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, James Lassiter

Time: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Time's heavy load can be challenging, but strong writing and a magnificent performance from Sean Bean make for an incredible, thought-provoking watch.
Starring: James Nelson-Joyce, Kadiff Kirwan, Bobby Schofield, Dean Fagan
Directed By: Lewis Arnold

