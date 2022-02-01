Best Horror Series 2021

Chucky and Midnight Mass fans may be surprised that those shows weren’t rated the best-reviewed Horror Series of 2021, since they were well received and got people talking. Instead, that honor goes to the Korean series Hellbound, a sleeper hit about celestial beings handing out decrees about who’s going go to hell, with all the strange dramatic ramifications therein. You’ll burn through the 6-episode first season.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.