Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Series 2021

After nearly a decade of TV dominance (in no small part thanks to Game of Thrones), HBO has been unseated by Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, a cute, quirky, and smartly written fantasy. And apologies to the amazing Expanse fandom, as the resurrected series was only able to secure a second-place finish for Season 5. The Expanse is in good company, though, as three of most-watched shows of the year make up the rest: Sleeper-hit-turned-phenomenon The Witcher’s second season, followed by two newcomer high-fantasy adaptations, Shadow and Bone and Wheel of Time.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.