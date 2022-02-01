Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Series 2021

After nearly a decade of TV dominance (in no small part thanks to Game of Thrones), HBO has been unseated by Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, a cute, quirky, and smartly written fantasy. And apologies to the amazing Expanse fandom, as the resurrected series was only able to secure a second-place finish for Season 5. The Expanse is in good company, though, as three of most-watched shows of the year make up the rest: Sleeper-hit-turned-phenomenon The Witcher’s second season, followed by two newcomer high-fantasy adaptations, Shadow and Bone and Wheel of Time. 

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

« Previous Category Next Category »

Sweet Tooth: Season 1 (2021)
97%

#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Emotionally engaging, superbly acted, and incredibly entertaining, Sweet Tooth will satisfy fantasy fans of all ages.
Starring: Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen
Directed By: Beth Schwartz, Jim Mickle, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey

The Expanse: Season 5 (2020)
100%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Expanse's many threads come to a head in an excellent fifth season that expertly capitalizes on everything that makes the show work while setting the stage for an epic final season.
Starring: Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham
Directed By: Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby, Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove

The Witcher: Season 2 (2021)
95%

#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Witcher's second season expands on its first in all the best ways -- and most importantly, it remains a whole lot of fun.
Starring: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Eamon Farren

Resident Alien: Season 1 (2021)
94%

#4
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Resident Alien takes a minute to settle into its skin, but once it does it finds fresh humor in a familiar framework and proves a perfect showcase for Alan Tudyk's singular comedic skills.
Starring: Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund
Directed By: Chris Sheridan, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Justin Falvey

Shadow and Bone: Season 1 (2021)
88%

#5
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: From gorgeous costumes to impressive -- if intimidating -- world-building, Shadow and Bone is certainly as meticulous as its source material, but by folding in unexpected stories it expands the novel's scope to craft an exciting new adventure for fans and newcomers alike.
Starring: Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman
Directed By: Eric Heisserer, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Josh Barry

The Wheel of Time: Season 1 (2021)
82%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Wheel of Time's revolutions can be a bit creaky as it tries to stand out from other fantasy series, but it succeeds admirably in making Robert Jordan's epic approachable for the uninitiated.
Starring: Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins
Directed By: Rafe Judkins, Rick Selvage, Larry Mondragon, Ted Field

The Irregulars: Season 1 (2021)
80%

#7
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: It taps into some fairly regular plot points, but when it dares to defy expectations and focus on its charming young cast, The Irregulars hints at something truly special lingering beneath the surface.
Starring: McKell David, Thaddea Graham, Jojo Macari, Harrison Osterfield

Y: The Last Man: Season 1 (2021)
76%

#8
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Y: The Last Man makes a few key updates to its source material and boasts a number of incredible performances, but this highly anticipated adaptation can't help but feel like a bit of a letdown in a world full of dystopian realities.
Starring: Diane Lane, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn
Directed By: Michael Green, Daisy von Scherler Mayer, Mairzee Almas, Aïda Mashaka Croal

Foundation: Season 1 (2021)
70%

#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Foundation's big-budget production and impressive performances are a sight to behold, but it struggles to wrangle the behemoth that is its source material into a fully satisfying series.
Starring: Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey
Directed By: David S. Goyer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison

The Nevers: Season 1 (2021)
48%

#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Despite strong performances and stellar production design, The Nevers struggles to stitch its slew of intriguing components into a solid show.
Starring: Laura Donnelly, Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley
Directed By: Joss Whedon, Jane Espenson, Douglas Petrie, Bernadette Caulfield

« Previous Category Next Category »

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

rotten indie spider-verse satire DC streaming service kaiju spinoff films Peacock ghosts HBO Max Mystery Pacific Islander video on demand cancelled television medical drama hidden camera Instagram Live Heroines Freeform richard e. Grant Emmys Cosplay spy thriller Syfy American Society of Cinematographers BBC One batman miniseries Pixar Valentine's Day OWN reboot Shudder Paramount Plus mcc hispanic heritage month live action child's play canceled TV shows Fox Searchlight monster movies renewed TV shows Countdown vs. toronto Travel Channel singing competition San Diego Comic-Con parents cancelled superhero classics what to watch biopic feel good 71st Emmy Awards A24 Sundance TV children's TV Family dark 79th Golden Globes Awards Amazon Prime Video NBC Fantasy foreign christmas movies Winners all-time Western 2019 witnail 99% Podcast comic Mindy Kaling crime thriller Rocky toy story cults adenture Spike doctor who Winter TV Red Carpet Superheroes Paramount Network chucky Warner Bros. jurassic park south america Fall TV Reality Competition war romantic comedy Hallmark Christmas movies 93rd Oscars RT History RT21 mob 21st Century Fox Mary Tyler Moore Neflix USA Network television New York Comic Con Sundance Now comic book movies latino social media Stephen King Food Network Sundance international spanish 2021 2018 BET french Sci-Fi TV Land news japan Comedy Central Crunchyroll Character Guide Esquire olympics crime drama Endgame 90s Amazon Studios VH1 USA finale TCA 2017 dceu MCU First Reviews free movies Binge Guide Oscars DC Comics Prime Video Tags: Comedy criterion PaleyFest TNT Hulu Creative Arts Emmys Martial Arts anime diversity cooking scary Nat Geo critic resources Fargo 2017 marvel cinematic universe Thanksgiving psycho popular Arrowverse Music discovery rt archives Teen WGN comic books 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Kids & Family zero dark thirty worst History Pirates Lifetime Christmas movies PBS sequels streaming mission: impossible debate crime Netflix Christmas movies game show Pet Sematary robots MSNBC Spectrum Originals remakes blockbusters tv talk Brie Larson spain See It Skip It a nightmare on elm street canceled Box Office cartoon Television Critics Association joker IFC Films Watching Series Horror ABC Signature SDCC Chilling Adventures of Sabrina book adaptation 2015 GIFs worst movies versus Video Games slashers Reality posters emmy awards SXSW ABC El Rey 007 saw 45 Marvel Studios slasher CBS Nickelodeon Interview cancelled TV series Certified Fresh Set visit X-Men cops binge Captain marvel Marvel Television Country 72 Emmy Awards Netflix BBC America Rock LGBTQ comics Cannes scorecard franchise Image Comics facebook Universal screenings DC Universe psychological thriller nature award winner revenge Columbia Pictures A&E Biopics Acorn TV Logo talk show Election venice dragons FOX politics mockumentary hist TBS Opinion casting DirecTV Super Bowl VOD women Disney cinemax king kong Christmas Sneak Peek TV movies concert Comic-Con@Home 2021 theme song name the review Trailer E3 Women's History Month Nominations Drama Cartoon Network BAFTA james bond ViacomCBS razzies Apple TV Plus thriller Discovery Channel Disney+ Disney Plus Exclusive Video Animation genre halloween tv 73rd Emmy Awards obituary Showtime Sony Pictures crossover Shondaland Britbox space Chernobyl Rom-Com TV renewals biography stoner aapi true crime jamie lee curtis die hard trophy Black Mirror Extras documentary The Academy dc 24 frames black comedy Comedy australia werewolf CMT Broadway streaming movies TV dramedy sopranos Film Festival AMC Plus Tumblr japanese PlayStation laika historical drama 1990s Tarantino Funimation Summer vampires Apple Rocketman golden globe awards lord of the rings Fox News comiccon composers Action dexter game of thrones ITV heist movie 20th Century Fox sequel gangster sag awards Mudbound Star Trek Masterpiece Mary poppins romance Tubi ABC Family deadpool harry potter aliens fast and furious series Pride Month Ghostbusters National Geographic HBO Starz kong police drama disaster Hollywood Foreign Press Association HFPA Amazon Prime BET Awards natural history fresh best stop motion king arthur Schedule docuseries spider-man Turner high school Classic Film Baby Yoda green book YouTube rt labs critics edition blaxploitation The CW teaser Ovation VICE Ellie Kemper mutant GoT telelvision wonder woman Mary Poppins Returns Trivia Film NBA cancelled TV shows Awards Tour rt labs adventure The Walt Disney Company young adult elevated horror political drama Lifetime scene in color prank AMC Universal Pictures MTV Epix action-comedy Best and Worst screen actors guild rotten movies we love comic book movie Writers Guild of America IFC Hallmark TCA Awards movie boxoffice nbcuniversal TCA football GLAAD Academy Awards OneApp Holiday art house Bravo universal monsters twilight Trophy Talk President Premiere Dates Tokyo Olympics zombies Legendary directors IMDb TV BBC technology Anna Paquin Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt marvel comics Star Wars Tomatazos TCA Winter 2020 TV One SundanceTV dogs Pop ratings indiana jones kids Pop TV archives hispanic Lucasfilm LGBT APB period drama new star wars movies Year in Review Song of Ice and Fire new zealand Marvel Television Academy Avengers Calendar YA Quiz Adult Swim Paramount new york festivals dreamworks nfl boxing golden globes Musical legend FX ID CBS All Access documentaries Apple TV+ Musicals adaptation TruTV hollywood Dark Horse Comics justice league Disney streaming service asian-american leaderboard The Arrangement FX on Hulu NYCC E! DGA book Polls and Games CW Seed The Witch spanish language independent italian Grammys live event Elton John pirates of the caribbean TIFF HBO Go reviews anthology strong female leads trailers transformers docudrama halloween video based on movie Disney Plus First Look Wes Anderson know your critic Emmy Nominations science fiction royal family YouTube Premium festival Marathons animated sports Crackle travel Hear Us Out Toys target rom-coms YouTube Red sitcom Turner Classic Movies WarnerMedia Spring TV serial killer suspense cats cars 2016 Comic Book breaking bad black 4/20 Disney Channel zombie basketball stand-up comedy comedies movies Black History Month Photos supernatural ESPN Holidays Amazon Alien Awards Infographic TLC unscripted The Walking Dead Comics on TV Lionsgate blockbuster quibi 2020 FXX scary movies critics The Purge Vudu godzilla TCM superman Superheroe CNN Walt Disney Pictures
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy