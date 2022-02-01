Best Superhero Series 2021

Marvel just about dominated every screen available in 2021, so it’s no surprise that they’re crowding pretty much everyone else out in Best Superhero Series. All four of the live-action series they released across the year are here, though watch out for Superman & Lois, another successful debut for DC Comics on The CW.

The order reflects each series’ Tomatometer score (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which factors a show’s number of total reviews.