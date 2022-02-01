Best Superhero Series 2021
Marvel just about dominated every screen available in 2021, so it’s no surprise that they’re crowding pretty much everyone else out in Best Superhero Series. All four of the live-action series they released across the year are here, though watch out for Superman & Lois, another successful debut for DC Comics on The CW.
The order reflects each series’ Tomatometer score (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which factors a show’s number of total reviews.
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Part loving homage to TV history, part off-kilter mystery, WandaVision is a wonderfully weird and strikingly bold step into the small screen for the MCU - and a perfect showcase for Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A delightful diversion from the MCU as we know it, Loki successfully sees star Tom Hiddleston leap from beloved villain to endearing antihero -- with a little help from Owen Wilson -- in a series that's as off-kilter, charming, and vaguely dangerous as the demigod himself.
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Hawkeye starts slowly, but the street-level action is a refreshing change of pace for the MCU -- and the chemistry between its leads sparkles even when the plot lags.
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Packed with blockbuster action and deft character beats, Falcon and the Winter Soldier proves itself worthy of Captain America's legacy with its globetrotting intrigue, mature social commentary, and the sparky rapport between stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though it may be a bit too grounded for some viewers, Superman & Lois draws strength from unexpected places - without skimping on the action -- to carve its own path in a crowded superhero universe.