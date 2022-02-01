Best Docuseries 2021

Peter Jackson’s docuseries about The Beatles, writing and rehearsing songs their final two albums Abbey Road and Let It Be, paints an intensely intimate portrait of the band. The series was compiled from more than 60 hours of unseen footage directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg and more than 150 hours of unheard audio. With a Certified Fresh score of 94% on 114 reviews, the docuseries was hard to beat. It’s biggest challenger? Another music docuseries, 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, which was Certified Fresh at 100%, but with only 30 reviews.

