Best Comedy Series 2021

Scoring the top spot in this genre category and the Best New Series, Hulu’s comedy Only Murders in the Building stared down HBO Max’s Hacks and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and laughed in the faces of its competition: “Ha!” it said. “Gaze upon my 100% Certified Fresh score and 96 reviews and despair.”

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.