Best Animated Series 2021

Robert Kirkman’s animated superhero series Invincible takes him far, far away from the world of The Walking Dead. Steve Yeun voices budding teen superhero Mark Grayson, whose father (J.K. Simmons) has more than a few skeletons in his superhero locker. The series was a hit for Prime Video, scoring a Certified Fresh 98% on the Tomatometer on season 1 with 79 reviews. Season 2 of Tuca & Bertie, in the No. 2 spot, has a 100% Tomatometer score, but received only 25 reviews. And because you’re wondering, Arcane did not have enough reviews from Top Critics (at least five) to be eligible.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.