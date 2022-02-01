Best Thriller Movies 2021

A good thriller offers gripping mystery and edge-of-your-seat tension, and the movies featured here prove that thrills come in all sizes. Boiling Point demonstrates just how tense things can get in a kitchen, while Riders of Justice features the classic hunt for revenge with darkly comedic twist. At the top of this list, Azor is an uncommonly patient thriller that critics say gets better with multiple viewings.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#5 The Novice (2021) 92% #5 Adjusted Score: 94704% Critics Consensus: A remarkable first feature for writer-director Lauren Hadaway, The Novice paints a thrilling -- and disturbing -- portrait of obsession. Synopsis: Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan) plays Alex Dall, a queer college freshman who joins her university's rowing team and undertakes an obsessive... Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan) plays Alex Dall, a queer college freshman who joins her university's rowing team and undertakes an obsessive... [More] Starring: Isabelle Fuhrman, Amy Forsyth, Dilone, Kate Drummond Directed By: Lauren Hadaway