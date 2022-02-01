Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Movies 2021

An ethereal Arthurian tale (say that five times fast) with Dev Patel as the brave (maybe), gallant (on occasion), and sexy (all day, every day) knight in shining armor is the critics’ pick for the best in this category. Dune more than carried the sci-fi mantle, supported by the likes of Lapsis, Mandibles, and Fried Barry, which offered cultural spins on many modern themes. Be sure not to miss Edson Oda’s incredible directorial debut Nine Days, however, which follows a man as he interviews five unborn souls looking to pick the one that should be given existence.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#2 Dune (2021) 83% #2 Adjusted Score: 108641% Critics Consensus: Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation. Synopsis: Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... [More] Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#3 Lapsis (2020) 95% #3 Adjusted Score: 96396% Critics Consensus: Lapsis binds economic anxiety to an unsettling sci-fi story set in the not-too-distant future, with smartly inventive results. Synopsis: In a parallel present, delivery man Ray Tincelli is struggling to support himself and his ailing younger brother. After a... In a parallel present, delivery man Ray Tincelli is struggling to support himself and his ailing younger brother. After a... [More] Starring: Madeline Wise, Dean Imperial, Ivory Aquino, Babe Howard Directed By: Noah Hutton

#5 Nine Days (2020) 89% #5 Adjusted Score: 95918% Critics Consensus: A knockout feature directorial debut from Edson Oda, Nine Days is an ethereal and evocative film about the meaning of life - elevated by a phenomenal performance from Winston Duke. Synopsis: A man interviews five unborn souls to determine which one can be given life on Earth.... A man interviews five unborn souls to determine which one can be given life on Earth.... [More] Starring: Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgård, Benedict Wong Directed By: Edson Oda

#6 Mandibles (2020) 92% #6 Adjusted Score: 94757% Critics Consensus: Mandibles finds writer-director Quentin Dupieux off on another thoroughly original flight of fancy that will captivate like-minded audiences while baffling others. Synopsis: Two hapless losers discover a giant fly in the trunk of a stolen car and decide to domesticate it in... Two hapless losers discover a giant fly in the trunk of a stolen car and decide to domesticate it in... [More] Starring: Grégoire Ludig, David Marsais, Adèle Exarchopoulos, India Hair Directed By: Quentin Dupieux

#7 Oxygen (2021) 88% #7 Adjusted Score: 92586% Critics Consensus: Oxygen gets the white-knuckle maximum out of its claustrophobic setting, with director Alexandre Aja and star Mélanie Laurent making this a must-watch thriller for sci-fi fans. Synopsis: Oxygen is a French survival thriller directed by Alexandre Aja. The film tells the story of a young woman (Mélanie... Oxygen is a French survival thriller directed by Alexandre Aja. The film tells the story of a young woman (Mélanie... [More] Starring: Mélanie Laurent, Mathieu Amalric, Malik Zidi, Marc Saez Directed By: Alexandre Aja