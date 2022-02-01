Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Movies 2021

An ethereal Arthurian tale (say that five times fast) with Dev Patel as the brave (maybe), gallant (on occasion), and sexy (all day, every day) knight in shining armor is the critics’ pick for the best in this category. Dune more than carried the sci-fi mantle, supported by the likes of Lapsis, Mandibles, and Fried Barry, which offered cultural spins on many modern themes. Be sure not to miss Edson Oda’s incredible directorial debut Nine Days, however, which follows a man as he interviews five unborn souls looking to pick the one that should be given existence.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

« Previous Category Next Category »

#1

The Green Knight (2021)
89%

#1
Adjusted Score: 106275%
Critics Consensus: The Green Knight honors and deconstructs its source material in equal measure, producing an absorbing adventure that casts a fantastical spell.
Synopsis: An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, THE GREEN KNIGHT tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev... [More]
Starring: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury
Directed By: David Lowery

#2

Dune (2021)
83%

#2
Adjusted Score: 108641%
Critics Consensus: Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation.
Synopsis: Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... [More]
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin
Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#3

Lapsis (2020)
95%

#3
Adjusted Score: 96396%
Critics Consensus: Lapsis binds economic anxiety to an unsettling sci-fi story set in the not-too-distant future, with smartly inventive results.
Synopsis: In a parallel present, delivery man Ray Tincelli is struggling to support himself and his ailing younger brother. After a... [More]
Starring: Madeline Wise, Dean Imperial, Ivory Aquino, Babe Howard
Directed By: Noah Hutton

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 95928%
Critics Consensus: Led by Alec Utgoff's impressive starring performance, Never Gonna Snow Again blends elements of sci-fi, satire, and surreal drama with an assured hand.
Synopsis: On a gray, foggy morning outside a large Polish city, Zhenia (Alec Utgoff), a masseur from the East, enters the... [More]
Starring: Alec Utgoff, Maja Ostaszewska, Agata Kulesza, Weronika Rosati
Directed By: Małgorzata Szumowska

#5

Nine Days (2020)
89%

#5
Adjusted Score: 95918%
Critics Consensus: A knockout feature directorial debut from Edson Oda, Nine Days is an ethereal and evocative film about the meaning of life - elevated by a phenomenal performance from Winston Duke.
Synopsis: A man interviews five unborn souls to determine which one can be given life on Earth.... [More]
Starring: Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgård, Benedict Wong
Directed By: Edson Oda

#6

Mandibles (2020)
92%

#6
Adjusted Score: 94757%
Critics Consensus: Mandibles finds writer-director Quentin Dupieux off on another thoroughly original flight of fancy that will captivate like-minded audiences while baffling others.
Synopsis: Two hapless losers discover a giant fly in the trunk of a stolen car and decide to domesticate it in... [More]
Starring: Grégoire Ludig, David Marsais, Adèle Exarchopoulos, India Hair
Directed By: Quentin Dupieux

#7

Oxygen (2021)
88%

#7
Adjusted Score: 92586%
Critics Consensus: Oxygen gets the white-knuckle maximum out of its claustrophobic setting, with director Alexandre Aja and star Mélanie Laurent making this a must-watch thriller for sci-fi fans.
Synopsis: Oxygen is a French survival thriller directed by Alexandre Aja. The film tells the story of a young woman (Mélanie... [More]
Starring: Mélanie Laurent, Mathieu Amalric, Malik Zidi, Marc Saez
Directed By: Alexandre Aja

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 95317%
Critics Consensus: Delivering squarely on its title, Godzilla vs. Kong swats away character development and human drama to deliver all the spectacle you'd expect from giant monsters slugging it out.
Synopsis: Legends collide in "Godzilla vs. Kong" as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the... [More]
Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry
Directed By: Adam Wingard

#9

Night Raiders (2021)
84%

#9
Adjusted Score: 84519%
Critics Consensus: Night Raiders strikes grim parallels between its dystopian setting and the present, offering a disturbing reminder that the horrors of the past are often very much still with us.
Synopsis: The year is 2043. A military occupation controls disenfranchised cities in post-war North America. Children are property of the State.... [More]
Starring: Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Brooklyn Letexier-Hart, Alex Tarrant, Amanda Plummer
Directed By: Danis Goulet

#10

Fried Barry (2020)
80%

#10
Adjusted Score: 81477%
Critics Consensus: A bizarrely memorable sci-fi/comedy hybrid, Fried Barry may be an acquired taste, but it certainly isn't chicken.
Synopsis: Aliens take over the body of a drug addict and take it for a joyride through Cape Town.... [More]
Starring: Gary Green, Chanelle De Jager, Brett Williams, Joey Cramer
Directed By: Ryan Kruger

« Previous Category Next Category »

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Nat Geo YouTube Premium Creative Arts Emmys Epix zombies 93rd Oscars Super Bowl sports vs. Ghostbusters james bond wonder woman stop motion Mary Poppins Returns 79th Golden Globes Awards NBA Brie Larson comedies latino Fox Searchlight DC Universe tv talk Hear Us Out CBS All Access The Witch X-Men prank TV movies Family Video Games debate Dark Horse Comics mockumentary spanish CMT psychological thriller Premiere Dates Podcast Reality Hulu 4/20 comics football dceu BBC One USA Network green book 1990s Star Wars satire natural history Spike Rocketman Stephen King Tokyo Olympics Countdown Tubi sag awards 2016 A&E blockbusters LGBTQ cults Lifetime Black Mirror WarnerMedia dogs Emmy Nominations Animation renewed TV shows San Diego Comic-Con composers AMC kong BET Awards DC streaming service Calendar Endgame book adaptation FXX Sundance TV Anna Paquin unscripted Cannes 45 Classic Film TCM blockbuster YA rt labs comic book movie 2019 mission: impossible Rocky toy story films Sneak Peek sopranos A24 2020 all-time cinemax 007 Film Festival National Geographic series Comedy Central movie godzilla art house IFC Kids & Family romance 24 frames zombie TCA high school E3 dramedy rom-coms TV Warner Bros. GoT gangster Marvel foreign cars Paramount Network Set visit target canceled TV shows saw halloween tv TCA 2017 popular leaderboard doctor who name the review TNT south america teaser Trailer dark First Look crime drama Paramount Plus boxing worst Mary Tyler Moore discovery cancelled television talk show mcc rt labs critics edition japan batman Mindy Kaling mutant Biopics marvel cinematic universe comic Travel Channel Neflix Women's History Month ITV The Academy Academy Awards Red Carpet Tumblr lord of the rings cancelled TV shows indie BAFTA Pacific Islander Character Guide GLAAD diversity TV renewals New York Comic Con Food Network romantic comedy free movies Toys 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Tags: Comedy political drama Television Academy Nickelodeon Vudu 73rd Emmy Awards remakes Action kaiju Oscars YouTube Red IMDb TV boxoffice adventure new zealand laika spanish language Heroines Drama VH1 Country Fantasy 20th Century Fox Pixar justice league crime thriller Winter TV comic books Mystery MTV police drama parents Comedy Superheroes Amazon Studios Best and Worst french stand-up comedy Emmys aapi Netflix jurassic park documentaries revenge screenings TV One PaleyFest Pirates Quiz Apple TV Plus Christmas Britbox Horror Extras true crime 2017 nature BBC America hidden camera king kong TruTV based on movie trophy Masterpiece cooking animated nfl suspense spain science fiction Certified Fresh Instagram Live scary cartoon jamie lee curtis Columbia Pictures cops TLC RT History Turner Box Office BBC The CW superhero posters LGBT HBO king arthur History universal monsters Syfy golden globes VOD international Winners indiana jones Music ghosts deadpool politics Wes Anderson breaking bad Fargo transformers The Arrangement Marvel Television slashers strong female leads Rom-Com action-comedy spider-verse game show know your critic Musical directors American Society of Cinematographers Writers Guild of America anime See It Skip It spinoff marvel comics AMC Plus telelvision new york slasher kids Mary poppins technology classics Sci-Fi comiccon japanese Prime Video sequel finale hist Alien Apple TV+ live action best PBS Logo Lionsgate rt archives period drama spy thriller FX on Hulu scene in color Cosplay Spring TV biopic stoner 90s 99% OneApp casting reviews worst movies TBS DirecTV social media mob Fox News ID black Hollywood Foreign Press Association zero dark thirty golden globe awards television Marvel Studios hispanic live event NBC HBO Max streaming vampires medical drama Universal Crunchyroll razzies CNN APB anthology Thanksgiving Grammys Starz war new star wars movies OWN cancelled TV series nbcuniversal fresh video Election canceled screen actors guild franchise TCA Awards Pop TV venice ABC Signature Martial Arts The Walking Dead CBS serial killer Comic Book hollywood disaster witnail FOX MCU Cartoon Network SundanceTV movies cancelled black comedy adaptation Bravo historical drama hispanic heritage month Hallmark Christmas movies Musicals young adult SDCC australia Comics on TV Star Trek supernatural rotten ViacomCBS TCA Winter 2020 royal family The Purge Chernobyl Pride Month Hallmark Amazon Prime Video Disney Awards Tour dreamworks Walt Disney Pictures Elton John italian heist movie olympics Ovation Ellie Kemper Disney Plus rotten movies we love Sundance Now Holiday Lucasfilm legend halloween asian-american GIFs Trophy Talk joker dexter Comic-Con@Home 2021 SXSW criterion obituary superman thriller CW Seed 2018 El Rey travel Discovery Channel HBO Go streaming movies versus Shudder dc richard e. Grant what to watch Sundance Lifetime Christmas movies Marathons Amazon Superheroe TIFF biography crossover PlayStation blaxploitation Crackle WGN Funimation Exclusive Video cats First Reviews BET 2021 werewolf 71st Emmy Awards elevated horror ESPN USA toronto festival psycho DGA chucky emmy awards Broadway Pop Sony Pictures video on demand Opinion HFPA Awards Year in Review VICE news fast and furious RT21 Mudbound aliens Amazon Prime 21st Century Fox children's TV docuseries sequels Baby Yoda genre ABC Family critic resources Turner Classic Movies Avengers sitcom Captain marvel trailers Trivia spider-man facebook a nightmare on elm street docudrama dragons Song of Ice and Fire miniseries ratings Disney streaming service reboot feel good festivals Esquire Binge Guide Apple Fall TV Shondaland Rock Legendary harry potter pirates of the caribbean YouTube Adult Swim DC Comics Peacock women Infographic basketball Reality Competition archives scary movies twilight MSNBC Film space Disney Channel Universal Pictures Interview NYCC Showtime Freeform FX Polls and Games binge Tomatazos Spectrum Originals documentary quibi 72 Emmy Awards Arrowverse robots monster movies theme song christmas movies child's play Acorn TV Nominations Schedule Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Holidays Tarantino President scorecard critics 2015 Photos crime adenture game of thrones comic book movies Chilling Adventures of Sabrina singing competition die hard Black History Month independent Television Critics Association Pet Sematary ABC IFC Films Netflix Christmas movies Disney+ Disney Plus TV Land book Watching Series E! Image Comics Summer Teen Western award winner Paramount The Walt Disney Company concert Valentine's Day
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy