Best Romance Movies 2021

This year’s batch of romantic films is an eclectic list of passionate and painful love affairs from every walk of life. Young love (To All the Boys: Always and Forever), first crushes (Licorice Pizza), and heartbreak (Undine) are all represented. The Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci starrer Supernova gave a moving glimpse into how to continue to love while saying goodbye. However, a different LGBTQ tale beat all the competition: Two of Us, the story of two elderly women living in adjoining apartments who have shared a passionate, long-term hidden love affair for decades. Their happy existence is threatened when they can no longer use their secret hallway, and the drama it inflicts will leave you swooning through tears.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#5 Supernova (2020) 89% #5 Adjusted Score: 99545% Critics Consensus: Led by moving performances from Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci, Supernova is a heartbreaking look at the emotional toll that comes with accepting mortality. Synopsis: Sam (Academy Award winner Colin Firth) and Tusker (Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci), partners of twenty years, are traveling across... Sam (Academy Award winner Colin Firth) and Tusker (Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci), partners of twenty years, are traveling across... [More] Starring: Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci, Pippa Haywood, Peter MacQueen Directed By: Harry Macqueen

#6 Undine (2020) 89% #6 Adjusted Score: 94787% Critics Consensus: Undine draws on folklore for a dark fantasy whose murky storytelling is often offset by the enchanting romance at its core. Synopsis: Christian Petzold (PHOENIX, TRANSIT) boldly reimagines the ancient myth of Undine in this suspenseful tale of romance and betrayal in... Christian Petzold (PHOENIX, TRANSIT) boldly reimagines the ancient myth of Undine in this suspenseful tale of romance and betrayal in... [More] Starring: Paula Beer, Franz Rogowski, Maryam Zaree, Jacob Matschenz Directed By: Christian Petzold