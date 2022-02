Best Musical & Music Movies 2021

2021 saw the movie musical rebound in a big way, and while some Broadway faves fell flat (sorry, Evan Hansen), others strutted their way into our hearts. We had a murderer’s row of mellifluous movie muses that had us falling in love with motion pictures again and singing along after the final curtain call. Topping the list this year as he did last year with Hamilton was Lin Manuel Miranda, whose John M. Chu-directed musical In The Heights beat out Billie Eilish, Steven Spielberg, and… Miranda himself, who made his feature directorial debut with tick, tick…Boom!.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#2 West Side Story (2021) 92% #2 Adjusted Score: 111088% Critics Consensus: Steven Spielberg's West Side Story presents a new look at the classic musical that lives up to its beloved forebear -- and in some respects might even surpass it. Synopsis: Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City.... Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City.... [More] Starring: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#3 Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (2021) 96% #3 Adjusted Score: 100875% Critics Consensus: Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry offers an enlightening -- and sometimes uncomfortable -- look behind the scenes of a young star's ascension. Synopsis: "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global... "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global... [More] Starring: Billie Eilish Directed By: R.J. Cutler

#6 Annette (2021) 71% #6 Adjusted Score: 83563% Critics Consensus: Annette's experimental approach to its emotional extremes marks an ambitious, if not peculiar, return for director Leos Carax. Synopsis: Los Angeles, today. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love... Los Angeles, today. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love... [More] Starring: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, Devyn McDowell Directed By: Leos Carax

#7 Respect (2021) 67% #7 Adjusted Score: 76755% Critics Consensus: This standard-issue biopic falls shy of its subject's transcendent brilliance, but Jennifer Hudson's starring performance absolutely commands Respect. Synopsis: Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career -- from a child singing in her father's church choir to her international... Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career -- from a child singing in her father's church choir to her international... [More] Starring: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald Directed By: Liesl Tommy