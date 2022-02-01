Best Musical & Music Movies 2021

2021 saw the movie musical rebound in a big way, and while some Broadway faves fell flat (sorry, Evan Hansen), others strutted their way into our hearts. We had a murderer’s row of mellifluous movie muses that had us falling in love with motion pictures again and singing along after the final curtain call. Topping the list this year as he did last year with Hamilton was Lin Manuel Miranda, whose John M. Chu-directed musical In The Heights beat out Billie Eilish, Steven Spielberg, and… Miranda himself, who made his feature directorial debut with tick, tick…Boom!.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.