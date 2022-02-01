Best Horror Movies 2021

If there’s any genre that produces underseen hidden gems as regularly as it produces shlocky garbage, it’s horror, and thankfully, we got a decent amount of the former in 2021. Of course, the big story is that John Krasinski’s hotly anticipated sequel A Quiet Place Part II was, quite fortunately, a rock-solid follow-up that more than delivered on its promise of creepy action and exciting world-building, winning the Golden Tomato for Best Horror Movie in the process. But this year also gave us a striking vampire tale (My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To), a horror-comedy about a killer pair of jeans (Slaxx), and even a once-lost George Romero chiller from 1973 (The Amusement Park) that premiered on streaming for the first time last year. Whether you’re into period thrills (The Delivered) or contemporary ones (Censor), this year’s crop of acclaimed horror flicks ran the gamut.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#5 Slaxx (2020) 96% #5 Adjusted Score: 98051% Critics Consensus: A slim-cut slice of bizarre horror, Slaxx effectively balances quirk with gore -- and has the good sense to get out before its oddball premise starts showing its seams. Synopsis: A possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped... A possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped... [More] Starring: Romane Denis, Brett Donahue, Sehar Bhojani, Stephen Bogaert Directed By: Elza Kephart

#8 Lucky (2020) 93% #8 Adjusted Score: 94985% Critics Consensus: A rich blend of thrilling horror and sharp social commentary, Lucky acts as a bloody good calling card for director Natasha Kermani and writer-star Brea Grant. Synopsis: A self-help book author finds herself stalked by a threatening figure who returns to her house night after night. She... A self-help book author finds herself stalked by a threatening figure who returns to her house night after night. She... [More] Starring: Brea Grant, Hunter C. Smith, Kristina Klebe, Kausar Mohammed Directed By: Natasha Kermani