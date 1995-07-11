Best Foreign-Language Movies 2021

The top Foreign-Language film of 2021, The Truffle Hunters, also happens to be one of the top documentaries of the year, but it’s not the only film on this list doing double duty. One of them, Flee, also appears on the list of Best Animated Movies, and there are two other films — Acasa, My Home and Sabaya — keeping The Truffle Hunters company on the Best Documentaries list. If that wasn’t enough, exactly half of the top 10 Foreign-Language films here, including festival darlings like Drive My Car and Parallel Mothers, also show up on our GTA list of Best Dramas. In other words, some of the year’s best cinema in general came from outside of Hollywood, and while they may not always be as easy to find at your local multiplex as the latest studio tentpole, they’re always worth seeking out.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#3 Slalom (2020) 100% #3 Adjusted Score: 102455% Critics Consensus: Led by Noée Abita's outstanding central performance, Slalom offers a moving account of oppression and abuse in the guise of mentorship. Synopsis: This riveting, Cannes-selected #MeToo drama from debut filmmaker Charlène Favier follows the relationship between a teenage ski prodigy and her... This riveting, Cannes-selected #MeToo drama from debut filmmaker Charlène Favier follows the relationship between a teenage ski prodigy and her... [More] Starring: Noée Abita, Jérémie Renier, Marie Denarnaud, Muriel Combeau Directed By: Charlène Favier

#5 Flee (2021) 98% #5 Adjusted Score: 104510% Critics Consensus: Depicting the refugee experience through vivid animation, Flee pushes the boundaries of documentary filmmaking to present a moving memoir of self-discovery. Synopsis: FLEE tells the story of Amin Nawabi as he grapples with a painful secret he has kept hidden for 20... FLEE tells the story of Amin Nawabi as he grapples with a painful secret he has kept hidden for 20... [More] Starring: Directed By: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

#8 Luzzu (2021) 100% #8 Adjusted Score: 101817% Critics Consensus: Beautifully filmed and emotionally impactful, Luzzu uses one man's story to capture the struggles of a region at a cultural crossroads. Synopsis: A hardworking Maltese fisherman, Jesmark is faced with an agonizing choice. He can repair his leaky luzzu -- a traditional,... A hardworking Maltese fisherman, Jesmark is faced with an agonizing choice. He can repair his leaky luzzu -- a traditional,... [More] Starring: Jesmark Scicluna, Michela Farrugia, David Scicluna, Frida Cauchi Directed By: Alex Camilleri

#9 Acasa, My Home (2020) 100% #9 Adjusted Score: 101349% Critics Consensus: Acasa, My Home presents a powerful documentary portrait of one family's odyssey that illustrates bittersweet truths about freedom and society. Synopsis: A rural Romanian couple and their nine children must learn to live in the big city.... A rural Romanian couple and their nine children must learn to live in the big city.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Radu Ciorniciuc