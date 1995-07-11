Best Drama Movies 2021

Yes, the movie about a disheveled Nicolas Cage desperately searching for his beloved truffle-hunting pig is the best drama of 2021. It’s just been that kind of year. That isn’t to say Pig isn’t an oddly compelling character study featuring an uncharacteristically restrained performance from Cage, because it is, and critics certainly thought it deserved all the praise in the world. But this year’s top dramas also included stories about a teen learning to let go of her deaf parents (CODA), a popular film director who bonds with his young chauffeur (Drive My Car), a ski prodigy and her predatory instructor (Slalom), and a Maltese fisherman faced with a life-changing decision (Luzzu), among others. The year’s top dramas came from all over the world, but they explored universal themes with fantastic writing and stunning performances across the board.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#1 Pig (2021) 97% #1 Adjusted Score: 109616% Critics Consensus: Like the animal itself, Pig defies the hogwash of expectations with a beautiful odyssey of loss and love anchored by Nicolas Cage's affectingly raw performance. Synopsis: Living alone in the Oregon wilderness, a truffle hunter returns to Portland to find the person who stole his beloved... Living alone in the Oregon wilderness, a truffle hunter returns to Portland to find the person who stole his beloved... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte Directed By: Michael Sarnoski

#3 CODA (2021) 96% #3 Adjusted Score: 109916% Critics Consensus: CODA's story offers few surprises, but strong representation and a terrific cast -- led by Emilia Jones' brilliant performance -- bring this coming-of-age story vividly to life. Synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family -- a CODA, child of deaf adults.... Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family -- a CODA, child of deaf adults.... [More] Starring: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant Directed By: Siân Heder

#5 Slalom (2020) 100% #5 Adjusted Score: 102455% Critics Consensus: Led by Noée Abita's outstanding central performance, Slalom offers a moving account of oppression and abuse in the guise of mentorship. Synopsis: This riveting, Cannes-selected #MeToo drama from debut filmmaker Charlène Favier follows the relationship between a teenage ski prodigy and her... This riveting, Cannes-selected #MeToo drama from debut filmmaker Charlène Favier follows the relationship between a teenage ski prodigy and her... [More] Starring: Noée Abita, Jérémie Renier, Marie Denarnaud, Muriel Combeau Directed By: Charlène Favier

#9 Mass (2021) 95% #9 Adjusted Score: 104834% Critics Consensus: Mass requires a lot of its audience, but rewards that emotional labor with a raw look at grief that establishes writer-director Fran Kranz as a filmmaker of tremendous promise. Synopsis: Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney... Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney... [More] Starring: Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton Directed By: Fran Kranz