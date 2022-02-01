Best Documentaries 2021

The Documentary category usually brings us the most eclectic mix of films, and 2021 was no different, offering insightful looks at everything from transgender high school athletes (Changing the Game) to racial bias in facial recognition technology (Coded Bias) and powerful portraits of real people in striking circumstances (Sabaya, Mayor). Music was, as usual, a popular subject for the genre, and while two of the three music docs in the top 10 covered the influence of specific bands — Edgar Wright’s The Sparks Brothers and Todd Haynes’ The Velvet Underground — the third chose to take a different route and ended up with the best-reviewed documentary of the year. Making his feature directorial debut with Summer of Soul, Ahmir Thompson — better known as Questlove, drummer of hip hop band The Roots — took viewers back to the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969 with rare, never-before-seen footage of acts like Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, and many more, and he won nearly unanimous praise from critics in the process.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#4 Coded Bias (2020) 100% #4 Adjusted Score: 101999% Critics Consensus: Clear, concise, and comprehensive, Coded Bias offers a chilling look at largely unseen side effects of modern society's algorithmic underpinnings. Synopsis: An exploration into the fallout of MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini's discovery of racial bias in facial recognition algorithms.... An exploration into the fallout of MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini's discovery of racial bias in facial recognition algorithms.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Shalini Kantayya

#6 Mayor (2020) 100% #6 Adjusted Score: 101525% Critics Consensus: A clear-eyed look at an extraordinary subject, Mayor makes essential viewing out of one politician's quest to preserve dignity in the midst of bureaucracy. Synopsis: A look at the life of Musa Hadid, the charismatic mayor of Palestinian city Ramallah, who aspires to lead the... A look at the life of Musa Hadid, the charismatic mayor of Palestinian city Ramallah, who aspires to lead the... [More] Starring: Musa Hadid Directed By: David Osit

#8 Acasa, My Home (2020) 100% #8 Adjusted Score: 101349% Critics Consensus: Acasa, My Home presents a powerful documentary portrait of one family's odyssey that illustrates bittersweet truths about freedom and society. Synopsis: A rural Romanian couple and their nine children must learn to live in the big city.... A rural Romanian couple and their nine children must learn to live in the big city.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Radu Ciorniciuc