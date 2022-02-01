Best Comic Book Movies 2021

It probably isn’t a big surprise to anyone that, despite the ongoing pandemic, movies based on comic books still successfully drew audiences to the theaters on a consistent basis. Five of the year’s top 10 moneymakers were superhero flicks, and Marvel was responsible for all of them in one way or another, including the one film that both earned (and continues to earn) the biggest box office haul and scored the highest praise from critics: Spider-Man: No Way Home. That said, there was still enough space in our list of best-reviewed comic book movies to include a couple of DC properties, namely James Gunn’s sly reboot of The Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder’s original vision of Justice League, but Marvel held sway with No Way Home, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Black Widow.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.