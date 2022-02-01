Best Comic Book Movies 2021

It probably isn’t a big surprise to anyone that, despite the ongoing pandemic, movies based on comic books still successfully drew audiences to the theaters on a consistent basis. Five of the year’s top 10 moneymakers were superhero flicks, and Marvel was responsible for all of them in one way or another, including the one film that both earned (and continues to earn) the biggest box office haul and scored the highest praise from critics: Spider-Man: No Way Home. That said, there was still enough space in our list of best-reviewed comic book movies to include a couple of DC properties, namely James Gunn’s sly reboot of The Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder’s original vision of Justice League, but Marvel held sway with No Way Home, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Black Widow.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

« Previous Category Next Category »

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 113478%
Critics Consensus: A bigger, bolder Spider-Man sequel, No Way Home expands the franchise's scope and stakes without losing sight of its humor and heart.
Synopsis: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon
Directed By: Jon Watts

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 110199%
Critics Consensus: Enlivened by writer-director James Gunn's singularly skewed vision, The Suicide Squad marks a funny, fast-paced rebound that plays to the source material's violent, anarchic strengths.
Synopsis: Welcome to hell--a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst... [More]
Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis
Directed By: James Gunn

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 108980%
Critics Consensus: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings isn't entirely free of Marvel's familiar formula, but this exciting origin story expands the MCU in more ways than one.
Synopsis: Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past... [More]
Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen
Directed By: Destin Daniel Cretton

#4

Black Widow (2021)
79%

#4
Adjusted Score: 103747%
Critics Consensus: Black Widow's deeper themes are drowned out in all the action, but it remains a solidly entertaining standalone adventure that's rounded out by a stellar supporting cast.
Synopsis: Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her... [More]
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz
Directed By: Cate Shortland

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 86820%
Critics Consensus: Zack Snyder's Justice League lives up to its title with a sprawling cut that expands to fit the director's vision -- and should satisfy the fans who willed it into existence.
Synopsis: In ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
Directed By: Zack Snyder

« Previous Category Next Category »

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

IFC lord of the rings Freeform breaking bad Sundance Now Avengers new zealand Classic Film HBO Max Lifetime Christmas movies Television Critics Association Video Games superman ESPN TV renewals sopranos streaming zombie canceled Kids & Family critic resources name the review Wes Anderson SDCC Esquire Teen technology documentaries anthology Warner Bros. Horror BAFTA HFPA Western comiccon miniseries TCA 2017 Women's History Month SXSW leaderboard Amazon Prime Marvel Television Baby Yoda adenture comic book movie psychological thriller new star wars movies dreamworks Winter TV Apple TV Plus Music Mary Poppins Returns die hard Valentine's Day toy story docuseries Black History Month trailers video NYCC TV Britbox rotten Neflix The Academy Lucasfilm Pirates First Look 2018 adventure harry potter Hear Us Out Instagram Live Turner Marvel Studios TCA Awards Trailer target Animation Chilling Adventures of Sabrina animated politics FX superhero Captain marvel rotten movies we love kids YouTube Red aliens LGBT CNN singing competition screenings 2015 golden globe awards Family child's play Awards Tour DGA Extras jamie lee curtis documentary toronto young adult genre Tumblr Reality Food Network Pacific Islander YouTube Premium disaster Pixar Superheroe Broadway Sci-Fi popular TV Land Endgame Star Trek Comedy fresh comic 93rd Oscars Election kong rt labs Mary Tyler Moore Ghostbusters biography book adaptation A24 Heroines Pet Sematary Crunchyroll revenge spider-verse Nominations dragons quibi aapi remakes A&E Sundance 2021 FOX pirates of the caribbean telelvision Pop casting Photos rt labs critics edition art house nature olympics transformers Tokyo Olympics television 99% Spectrum Originals Netflix halloween Sony Pictures TIFF archives mockumentary Film women robots Black Mirror green book ratings 2019 comics Musical The Witch Image Comics TV movies theme song japan BBC One romance teaser BBC America mcc E3 Nickelodeon political drama streaming movies spider-man feel good halloween tv jurassic park kaiju sequels Disney Channel Christmas Starz VH1 Television Academy Mystery cancelled TV shows Red Carpet Toys ABC Family Amazon Prime Video cooking serial killer Winners 73rd Emmy Awards Disney Marathons king kong crime sag awards vs. twilight video on demand cats police drama dark crossover RT History films rt archives The Purge indie scary OneApp comedies Arrowverse venice directors Paramount Plus dc Peacock Country romantic comedy IMDb TV deadpool Mudbound AMC Marvel GLAAD diversity ABC Signature emmy awards PBS New York Comic Con science fiction DirecTV fast and furious composers Holidays Reality Competition stoner justice league biopic Holiday Hollywood Foreign Press Association hist Pop TV game show movie DC Universe CBS Columbia Pictures mission: impossible universal monsters 24 frames crime thriller VOD Shudder YouTube boxing hidden camera Epix Bravo Acorn TV BET nbcuniversal elevated horror docudrama south america BBC high school batman Biopics zombies Crackle unscripted Box Office cults spain dceu stop motion Song of Ice and Fire scary movies critics Lifetime OWN festivals USA Network TLC finale reboot RT21 criterion scene in color Grammys Discovery Channel Sundance TV Rock slasher Spike social media medical drama know your critic WGN historical drama Schedule nfl TCM vampires TNT 21st Century Fox book Logo Dark Horse Comics American Society of Cinematographers Adult Swim Stephen King FXX TCA Winter 2020 marvel comics Paramount Network Masterpiece Summer facebook mob Turner Classic Movies The Arrangement new york Film Festival Disney streaming service royal family posters First Reviews james bond Fox News Netflix Christmas movies Ellie Kemper Cannes 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards sequel based on movie football ID Trophy Talk dexter 4/20 72 Emmy Awards Certified Fresh Podcast wonder woman Premiere Dates sitcom discovery natural history Universal worst movies Anna Paquin Travel Channel Tarantino Comic-Con@Home 2021 Rocketman joker dogs Disney Plus Rocky HBO action-comedy Fall TV Hallmark Christmas movies Set visit king arthur APB live event Prime Video cancelled Oscars Showtime reviews Action Binge Guide latino italian Infographic HBO Go WarnerMedia Drama satire movies sports cancelled television Academy Awards parents cops Watching Series what to watch spanish ghosts CBS All Access Superheroes war 007 CMT Comedy Central ABC IFC Films Syfy festival TCA Amazon Studios spy thriller werewolf AMC Plus obituary President french comic book movies Mindy Kaling The CW best 79th Golden Globes Awards FX on Hulu LGBTQ Tubi Vudu trophy cartoon NBC Mary poppins a nightmare on elm street australia Comic Book award winner 2020 Emmys boxoffice franchise legend monster movies christmas movies History TBS foreign Universal Pictures laika live action Chernobyl witnail Countdown Opinion Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Exclusive Video gangster debate Cosplay golden globes Apple TV+ 71st Emmy Awards screen actors guild crime drama Disney+ Disney Plus suspense free movies black comedy Comics on TV MTV Walt Disney Pictures asian-american Trivia 45 game of thrones cancelled TV series TruTV razzies Super Bowl MCU Pride Month MSNBC DC Comics Brie Larson chucky San Diego Comic-Con travel Hulu Fox Searchlight mutant prank all-time period drama SundanceTV anime stand-up comedy DC streaming service doctor who news heist movie series renewed TV shows Spring TV worst saw USA cinemax international cars strong female leads supernatural blaxploitation Character Guide true crime thriller ViacomCBS godzilla Star Wars concert Cartoon Network Legendary dramedy talk show Creative Arts Emmys VICE Best and Worst classics X-Men Shondaland versus TV One Interview The Walking Dead 2016 Nat Geo Quiz Tags: Comedy See It Skip It psycho PaleyFest PlayStation basketball black Tomatazos 2017 ITV zero dark thirty scorecard Fantasy space richard e. Grant blockbuster Musicals NBA rom-coms spanish language japanese 90s binge CW Seed Alien 20th Century Fox Calendar hispanic heritage month canceled TV shows adaptation Polls and Games Emmy Nominations Writers Guild of America children's TV El Rey Funimation hispanic Apple Fargo Hallmark Awards marvel cinematic universe 1990s Lionsgate GIFs blockbusters Ovation BET Awards slashers independent E! spinoff indiana jones hollywood Sneak Peek Elton John Year in Review YA tv talk comic books The Walt Disney Company Rom-Com Amazon Thanksgiving Martial Arts Paramount National Geographic GoT
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy