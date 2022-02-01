Best Comedy Movies 2021

The biggest box office hit of the top 10 comedies of 2021 was Zola, which pulled in a whopping $5 million. In other words, unless they came disguised as an action flick or animated movie, comedies were not a huge priority for the major studios last year. The best ones we got were smaller titles that might have been a little more difficult for the average moviegoer to track down, like the decidedly lo-fi Language Lessons, which takes place entirely as a series of conversations on computer screens. To further illustrate the point, the top comedy of the year was Shiva Baby, which centers on a college student trying to avoid a bevy of uncomfortable situations at a Jewish funeral service. So yes, not exactly “blockbuster event” material, but these gems prove you can score laughs without the aid of a gun-toting smartass raccoon.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#1 Shiva Baby (2020) 96% #1 Adjusted Score: 104111% Critics Consensus: A ruefully funny calling card for debuting director Emma Seligman, Shiva Baby transcends its sitcom setup with strong performances and satisfying insights. Synopsis: While at a Jewish funeral service with her parents, a college student has an awkward encounter with her sugar daddy... While at a Jewish funeral service with her parents, a college student has an awkward encounter with her sugar daddy... [More] Starring: Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon, Polly Draper, Danny Deferrari Directed By: Emma Seligman

#5 Zola (2020) 87% #5 Adjusted Score: 99993% Critics Consensus: Zola captures the stranger-than-fiction appeal of the viral Twitter thread that inspired it -- and announces director/co-writer Janicza Bravo as a filmmaker to watch. Synopsis: "Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It's kind of long but full... "Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It's kind of long but full... [More] Starring: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Colman Domingo Directed By: Janicza Bravo

#6 Limbo (2020) 93% #6 Adjusted Score: 98029% Critics Consensus: A profoundly uplifting portrait of the refugee experience, Limbo is distinguished by its offbeat tone -- and overall impressive work from debuting director Ben Sharrock. Synopsis: Recently nominated for two BAFTA® awards for Best British Film and Best Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer,... Recently nominated for two BAFTA® awards for Best British Film and Best Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer,... [More] Starring: Amir El-Masry, Vikash Bhai, Ola Orebiyi, Kwabena Ansah Directed By: Ben Sharrock

#8 Bo Burnham: Inside (2021) 94% #8 Adjusted Score: 94871% Critics Consensus: A claustrophobic masterclass in comedy and introspection, Inside is a beautifully bleak, hilariously hopeful special from Bo Burnham. Synopsis: A new comedy special shot and performed by Bo Burnham, alone, over the course of the past year.... A new comedy special shot and performed by Bo Burnham, alone, over the course of the past year.... [More] Starring: Bo Burnham Directed By: Bo Burnham