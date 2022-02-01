Best Animated Movies 2021

Let’s be honest here: Disney kind of stacked the deck in their favor in 2021, releasing five animated films under their ever-expanding umbrella, which now includes 20th Century Studios. Not only did four of those movies make it into the top 10 of the year, but Raya and the Last Dragon impressed critics enough to walk away with the Golden Tomato. It wasn’t all just Disney, though. The top five had room for surprising entries like the striking animated documentary Flee, about a Danish refugee from Afghanistan sharing his story, and Demon Slayer: The Movie, a feature-length continuation of the global hit anime series. Despite a lackluster year at the box office, 2021 proves that animation continues to thrive as a medium for some of the most creative storytelling in the movies.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.