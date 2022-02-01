Best Action & Adventure Movies 2021

During a year when moviegoers largely stayed at home, it’s rather fitting that three of the top five Action & Adventure movies were Westerns (yes, High Ground is distinctly Australian, but it’s a Western in spirit). What better way to help ease that cabin fever than to gaze at lushly photographed vistas and watch grizzled cowpokes ride swiftly across them on their majestic steeds? But perhaps even more fitting than that is the fact that Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond topped the list to take home the Golden Tomato, which, we’re sure, will be the crowning achievement of his tenure as 007.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2021) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.