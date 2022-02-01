Fan Favorite Actresses 2021

If you wondered how the Apple TV+ series Dickinson beat shows like WandaVision, Loki, or even Chucky for Fan Favorite TV Series, this category may answer your question. Last year’s winner, Zendaya, had a strong chance of repeating this year with her appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but she ultimately came up short. The star of the aforementioned WandaVision, Elisabeth Olsen, and Florence Pugh, who made her own MCU debut in Black Widow and became one of the highlights of Hawkeye, were also strong candidates, with Lady Gaga placing high for her performance in House of Gucci.

But in the end, the crown goes to none other than Hailee Steinfeld, who had a fantastic 2021 with Hawkeye, Arcane, and, yes, Dickinson. The popularity of Steinfeld’s MCU series surely played a part in her victory, but it’s almost certain her so-called Steinfans tipped the balance in her favor in a big way.

The order below reflects the number of total votes cast for each actress by users in a poll that ran on RT from January 10 to January 26.

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld didn’t star in any films in 2021, but she ruled TV in three acclaimed series: Arcane: League of Legends, the MCU’s Hawkeye, and both the second and third seasons of Dickinson, the latter two of which were Certified Fresh at 100%.


Zendaya
While Zendaya only appeared briefly in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, she also starred in the biggest movie of the year, Spider-Man: No Way Home, playing an integral role in the Fan Favorite Movie of 2021.

Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen’s only project last year was a game changer, as Marvel’s playful, inventive Disney+ series WandaVision kicked off Phase Four of the MCU and introduced us all to the Multiverse.

Florence Pugh
After a stealing pretty much every one of her scenes in Black Widow, Pugh went on to do it again when she reprised her role as Yelena Belova in Marvel’s Hawkeye.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga also only had one credit to her name in 2021, but her work as the scheming Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci has put her squarely in the Oscar conversation.
