News

Awards Leaderboard: Top Movies of 2021

by | December 20, 2021 | Comments

From December through April, the best movies of 2021/2022 are recognized by the press, fans, and members of the film industry in dozens of awards competitions. With the added wrinkle of some hybrid theatrical and limited-release streaming titles mixing with powerhouse blockbuster films that have been sitting on the shelf for months before release, it is hard to predict which will capture voters’ attention. And we’re just getting started. Only one major show has held an in-person ceremony, and while there are still a few major players yet to screen for critics, we can at least start tracking how well the contenders are doing at the early stops on the journey to Oscar night.

The first contests of the year and unofficial kick-off of the season, the Gotham Awards and National Board of Review honors, are less indicative of Oscar chances but still a strong indicator for end-of-year nominees. Last year, Nomadland took home the top prize at the Gothams on its way to sweeping the season, topping our awards leaderboard, and taking home the Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture. Meanwhile at the National Board of Review Da Five Bloods was listed as the Best Film but failed to secure any Oscar nominations. This year, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s debut feature The Lost Daughter was the big winner of the night and the Gotham’s, so it tops our leaderboard for now, but we are a long way from knowing who will stand out from the pack once the season heats up. For now, you should just bookmark this page to follow along each week and check out who’s taking home the hardware this season. Will favorites emerge and dominate early, or will they break into the contest late? Either way, it goes, we will keep you up to date.

Read on to find out where your favorite movies stand, and let us know what you think in the comments. 

The Power of the Dog (2021) 95%
68 wins

Dune (2021) 83%
21 wins

  • AFCC: Best Score
  • WAFCA: Best Production Design
  • WAFCA: Best Cinematography
  • WAFCA: Best Score
  • BOFC: Best Score
  • BOFC: Best Editing
  • LVFCS: Best Horror/Sci-Fi
  • LVFCS: Best Visual Effects
  • CFC: Best Visual Effects
  • PCA: Best Score
  • PCA: Best Visual Effects
  • PCA: Best Costume Design
  • PCA: Best Sound Design
  • PCA: Best Sci-Fi Feature
  • PCA: Best Production Design
  • PCA: Best Cinematography
  • PCC: Best Science Fiction Feature
  • StLFC: Best Score
  • StLFC: Best Visual Effects
  • DFWFC: Best Score
  • DFWFC: Best Cinematography

Licorice Pizza (2021) 92%
17 wins

Flee (2021) 98%
17 wins

  • GOTHAM: Best Documentary Feature
  • NBR: Freedom of Expression Award
  • AFCC: Best Documentary
  • DFCS: Best Documentary (tie)
  • NYFCC: Best Non-Fiction Film
  • BSFC: Best Animated Feature
  • NYFCO: Best Documentary Feature
  • PFCW: Best Animated Feature
  • BOFC: Best Documentary
  • LVFCS: Best International Film
  • CFC: Best Animated Film
  • UFCA: Best Animated Feature
  • UFCA: Best Foreign Language Feature
  • StLFC: Best Documentary
  • DFWFC: Best Low Budget Deal
  • IFJ: Best Animated Film
  • LAFCA: Best Animated Film

Drive My Car (2021) 100%
17 wins

  • GOTHAM: Best International Feature
  • AFCC: Best International Feature
  • WAFCA: Best International Feature
  • NYFCC: Best Film
  • BSFC: Best Picture
  • BSFC: Best Director
  • BSFC: Best Actor
  • BSFC: Best Screenplay
  • NYFCO: Best Foreign Language Film
  • CFC: Best Foreign Language Film
  • PCC: Best Foreign Language
  • StLFC: Best Foreign Language Film
  • DFWFC: Best Foreign Language Film
  • IFJ: Best Foreign Language Film
  • IFJ: Best Adapted Screenplay
  • LAFCA: Best Film
  • LAFCA: Best Screenplay

Spencer (2021) 83%
14 wins

West Side Story (2021) 92%
14 wins

  • NBR: Best Supporting Actress
  • DFCS: Best Supporting Actress
  • NYFCC: Best Cinematography
  • NYFCO: Best Supporting Actress
  • NYFCO: Best Use of Music
  • LVFCS: Best Director
  • LVFCS: Best Supporting Actress
  • LVFCS: Best Art Direction
  • LVFCS: Best Cinematography
  • LVFCS: Best Film Editing
  • PCA: Best Supporting Actress
  • PCC: Best Supporting Actor
  • DFWFC: Best Supporting Actress
  • LAFCA: Best Supporting Actress

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021) 98%
12 wins

  • AFCC: Best Animated Film
  • WAFCA: Best Animated Feature
  • DFCS: Best Animated Feature
  • NYFCC: Best Animated Feature
  • NYFCO: Best Animated Feature
  • BOFC: Best Animated Feature
  • LVFCS: Best Animated Feature
  • PCA: Best Animated Feature
  • PCC: Best Animated Feature
  • UFCA: Best Original Screenplay
  • StLFC: Best Animated Film
  • IFJ: Best Voice Performance

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021) 99%
12 wins 

CODA (2021) 96%
10 wins

  • GOTHAM: Best Breakthrough Performer
  • GOTHAM: Best Supporting Actor
  • BSFC: Best Supporting Actor
  • LVFCS: Best Supporting Actor
  • LVFCS: Best Youth Performer
  • LVFCS: Best Family Film
  • LVFCS: Best Ensemble
  • UFCA: Best Adapted Screenplay
  • UFCA: Best Lead Female Performance
  • IFJ: Best Supporting Actor

Mass (2021) 95%
10 wins

  •  AFCC: Best Ensemble (tie)
  • WAFCA: Best Ensemble
  • UFCA: Best Female Supporting
  • StLFC: Best Supporting Actress
  • StLFC: Best Screenplay
  • StLFC: Best Ensemble
  • IFJ: Best Film
  • IFJ: Best Original Screenplay
  • IFJ: Best Ensemble
  • IFJ: Best Breakout of the Year

The Lost Daughter (2021) 95%
8 wins

The French Dispatch (2021) 75%
7 wins

  • DFCS: Best Ensemble
  • CFC: Best Editing
  • CFC: Best Production Design
  • PCA: Best Ensemble
  • PCA: Best Comedy
  • PCA: Best Supporting Actor
  • StLFC: Best Production Design

Belfast (2021) 86%
6 wins

Pig (2021) 97%
6 wins

  • NBR: Best Director Debut
  • LVFCS: Best Actor
  • CFC: Best Breakthrough Director
  • PCA: Best Oregon Feature
  • UFCA: Best Lead Performance Male
  • StLFC: Best Actor

The Velvet Underground (2021) 98%
6 wins

  • NYFCO: Best Supporting Actress
  • NYFCO: Best Actress
  • PFCW: Best Supporting Actress
  • PFCW: Best Directorial Debut
  • WFCC: Best Movie About Women
  • WFCC: Best On-screen Couple

King Richard (2021) 91%
6 wins

  • NBR: Best Actor
  • NBR: Best Supporting Actress
  • WAFCA: Best Supporting Actress
  • DFCS: Best Supporting Actor
  • WFCC: Best Actor
  • WFCC: Best Equality of Sexes

Titane (2021) 87%
6 wins

  •  AFCC: Best Breakthrough Performer
  • PFCW: Best Best Foreign Language Film
  • PFCW: Best Breakthrough Performance
  • WFCC: Best Foreign Film About Women
  • PCA: Best Horror Movie
  • PCC: Best Horror Movie
  • LAFCA: Best Supporting Actor

The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021) 99%
4 wins

  • NBR: Best Adapted Screenplay
  • NBR: Best Cinematography
  • NYFCC: Best Supporting Actress
  • PCC: Best Cinematography

Encanto (2021) 90%
3 win

  • NBR: Best Animated Film
  • WFCC: Best Animated Movie
  • DFWFC: Best Animated Film

Cruella (2021) 74%
3 win

No Time to Die (2021) 84%
2 win

()

2 win

  • PCA: Best Picture
  • UFCA: Best Cinematography

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) 91%
2 win

  • UFCA: Best Performance in Sci-fi, Fantasy
  • StLFC: Best Action

The Worst Person in the World (2021) 100%
2 win

  • NYFCC: Best Non-English Language Film
  • PCA: Best Foreign Language Films

Last Night in Soho (2021) 75%
2 win

C'mon C'mon (2021) 94%
3 wins

  • WAFCA: Best Youth Performer
  • DFCS: Best Breakthrough Performance
  • IFJ: Best Supporting Actress

Tick, Tick... Boom! (2021) 88%
3 wins

A Hero (2021) 96%
2 wins

  • NBR: Best Foreign Language film
  • NBR: Best Original Screenplay

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021) 66%
2 win

Cyrano (2021) 86%
2 wins

The Harder They Fall (2021) 87%
2 wins

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain (2020) 96%
1 win

Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) 94%
1 win

  • WAFCA: Best Voice Performance

Shiva Baby (2020) 97%
1 win

  • DFCS: Best Breakthrough Performance(tie)

House of Gucci (2021) 60%
1 win

()

1 win

Nightmare Alley (2021) 80%
1 win

  • PFCW: Best Cinematography

Don't Look Up (2021) 55%
1 win

Nobody (2021) 84%
1 win

()

1 win

  • WFCC: Best Documentary About Women

The First Wave (2021) 97%
1 win

  • UFCA: Best Documentary

A Quiet Place Part II (2021) 91%
1 win

Annette (2021) 71%
1 win

  • IFJ: Visionary Award

The Card Counter (2020) 86%
1 win

No Time to Die (2021) 84%
1 win

Red Rocket (2021) 86%
1 win

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021) 80%
1 win

Petite Maman (2021) 96%
1 win

Thumbnail image by Netflix

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Writers Guild of America USA Network Fall TV Turner TCA 2017 Star Trek marvel cinematic universe anthology slasher Cosplay Freeform adaptation Shudder Disney Channel medical drama singing competition nature CMT discovery transformers Red Carpet criterion dragons TCA Universal Pictures spy thriller ghosts Pixar Elton John independent Year in Review TNT crime drama HBO Go Vudu TV Land Wes Anderson VOD Holidays ID Instagram Live Reality Crunchyroll zombie comiccon prank Heroines The Witch A24 Avengers japan festivals FOX Acorn TV YA ESPN Marvel Television Paramount Plus olympics TBS See It Skip It Disney Plus Pirates IMDb TV vampires Mudbound dexter lord of the rings Pride Month Watching Series based on movie Box Office Starz Disney streaming service History Trailer Women's History Month movie new york spanish language Hallmark comic books game show Schedule know your critic Amazon Studios Western Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Film Festival spider-verse Nat Geo Sundance zombies Mystery Esquire dark dreamworks crime cancelled television police drama worst movies Country video on demand ABC Family legend debate teaser SXSW The Walking Dead Calendar zero dark thirty hispanic trophy Spike remakes black Martial Arts Hulu green book Shondaland pirates of the caribbean CW Seed golden globes Walt Disney Pictures RT21 Super Bowl high school classics Podcast streaming movies Chernobyl toy story spain Travel Channel worst Lifetime Christmas movies Awards Tour MTV RT History sopranos reboot children's TV heist movie Arrowverse Comedy American Society of Cinematographers 2019 space disaster 93rd Oscars BAFTA dramedy Holiday Fargo japanese name the review cinemax revenge Musical latino Reality Competition films Thanksgiving hollywood universal monsters halloween 71st Emmy Awards cancelled TV series casting TCM cars tv talk San Diego Comic-Con Sci-Fi A&E parents Interview MCU a nightmare on elm street Lucasfilm Black History Month GoT true crime leaderboard President crime thriller Best and Worst indie renewed TV shows boxoffice NBC psychological thriller book Toys christmas movies SDCC Tumblr all-time Set visit rt labs critics edition 2016 ViacomCBS TV renewals Amazon Prime Video golden globe awards SundanceTV CNN Comic Book fresh Emmy Nominations Peacock LGBTQ Endgame LGBT what to watch Warner Bros. rotten E3 Britbox target Superheroe Superheroes 1990s 79th Golden Globes Awards TLC critic resources Broadway TIFF scorecard 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards werewolf Universal slashers Premiere Dates 007 BBC hist Pet Sematary stoner international 2017 free movies comic book movie YouTube blaxploitation festival robots Sundance Now batman 45 Mindy Kaling 2021 Election scene in color Paramount Network The Purge VICE DC Universe rom-coms VH1 BET Awards versus Emmys breaking bad mission: impossible new zealand sequel USA Rocky news documentaries thriller Anna Paquin witnail Masterpiece science fiction docuseries popular Pop Quiz Kids & Family Star Wars DC streaming service italian Adult Swim 99% mcc dc marvel comics new star wars movies jamie lee curtis Brie Larson National Geographic telelvision BBC One harry potter elevated horror Ovation Lionsgate Hear Us Out 73rd Emmy Awards Film Sony Pictures Tubi canceled composers twilight NYCC Apple TV+ Apple social media anime The Arrangement cancelled TV shows Musicals Winners Sneak Peek Trophy Talk Hollywood Foreign Press Association Apple TV Plus politics CBS wonder woman venice Tarantino period drama theme song OneApp cops mockumentary New York Comic Con laika adventure joker south america 2020 Rock BBC America FX on Hulu miniseries royal family TruTV Spring TV Bravo 4/20 Family vs. action-comedy dceu deadpool spider-man suspense rt labs Academy Awards obituary Comedy Central political drama posters live action sitcom Marathons supernatural Turner Classic Movies romantic comedy romance richard e. Grant scary movies Lifetime aliens toronto Spectrum Originals Television Critics Association superman Valentine's Day mob APB kids animated HBO rotten movies we love 20th Century Fox Baby Yoda fast and furious 21st Century Fox The CW TCA Winter 2020 ABC Signature concert Cannes Creative Arts Emmys Television Academy dogs FX scary Awards The Walt Disney Company movies Fox News Logo psycho critics Image Comics Extras Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt halloween tv satire TCA Awards NBA docudrama Neflix art house award winner OWN Rom-Com Marvel Black Mirror book adaptation First Reviews FXX child's play foreign HFPA DirecTV adenture franchise Legendary Fox Searchlight Winter TV Pop TV Sundance TV historical drama doctor who travel best binge X-Men australia jurassic park chucky talk show Music blockbuster biography Hallmark Christmas movies rt archives gangster Stephen King Nominations football technology diversity spanish feel good Disney+ Disney Plus saw Disney Photos Christmas sports Grammys Drama cults Food Network Captain marvel Mary Poppins Returns war directors Mary poppins GLAAD stop motion spinoff nbcuniversal Video Games superhero comic book movies Tomatazos Amazon MSNBC black comedy Crackle ITV indiana jones sag awards The Academy ABC Columbia Pictures Netflix young adult biopic reviews Marvel Studios live event Oscars Showtime Character Guide Pacific Islander die hard Discovery Channel king arthur Exclusive Video Horror razzies Summer hispanic heritage month 2015 Syfy monster movies E! WarnerMedia finale ratings television video king kong Ellie Kemper asian-american facebook Nickelodeon CBS All Access Polls and Games game of thrones IFC Certified Fresh HBO Max Animation Teen Comic-Con@Home 2021 blockbusters screenings stand-up comedy unscripted Comics on TV james bond Cartoon Network mutant cats WGN Biopics Mary Tyler Moore El Rey 90s Trivia DGA 72 Emmy Awards AMC comics strong female leads YouTube Premium 2018 Rocketman nfl Ghostbusters Countdown basketball PlayStation cancelled french crossover Song of Ice and Fire comic streaming sequels YouTube Red quibi women 24 frames Fantasy First Look TV One screen actors guild BET Infographic justice league aapi Tokyo Olympics kaiju trailers documentary Epix Paramount PBS Alien hidden camera Binge Guide canceled TV shows PaleyFest GIFs series godzilla cooking Classic Film cartoon boxing kong genre Amazon Prime Dark Horse Comics emmy awards Netflix Christmas movies serial killer natural history Funimation IFC Films Opinion AMC Plus TV Action TV movies DC Comics comedies archives
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy