Awards Leaderboard: Top Movies of 2021

From December through April, the best movies of 2021/2022 are recognized by the press, fans, and members of the film industry in dozens of awards competitions. With the added wrinkle of some hybrid theatrical and limited-release streaming titles mixing with powerhouse blockbuster films that have been sitting on the shelf for months before release, it is hard to predict which will capture voters’ attention. And we’re just getting started. Only one major show has held an in-person ceremony, and while there are still a few major players yet to screen for critics, we can at least start tracking how well the contenders are doing at the early stops on the journey to Oscar night.
The first contests of the year and unofficial kick-off of the season, the Gotham Awards and National Board of Review honors, are less indicative of Oscar chances but still a strong indicator for end-of-year nominees. Last year, Nomadland took home the top prize at the Gothams on its way to sweeping the season, topping our awards leaderboard, and taking home the Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture. Meanwhile at the National Board of Review Da Five Bloods was listed as the Best Film but failed to secure any Oscar nominations. This year, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s debut feature The Lost Daughter was the big winner of the night and the Gotham’s, so it tops our leaderboard for now, but we are a long way from knowing who will stand out from the pack once the season heats up. For now, you should just bookmark this page to follow along each week and check out who’s taking home the hardware this season. Will favorites emerge and dominate early, or will they break into the contest late? Either way, it goes, we will keep you up to date.
Read on to find out where your favorite movies stand, and let us know what you think in the comments.
21 wins
- AFCC: Best Score
- WAFCA: Best Production Design
- WAFCA: Best Cinematography
- WAFCA: Best Score
- BOFC: Best Score
- BOFC: Best Editing
- LVFCS: Best Horror/Sci-Fi
- LVFCS: Best Visual Effects
- CFC: Best Visual Effects
- PCA: Best Score
- PCA: Best Visual Effects
- PCA: Best Costume Design
- PCA: Best Sound Design
- PCA: Best Sci-Fi Feature
- PCA: Best Production Design
- PCA: Best Cinematography
- PCC: Best Science Fiction Feature
- StLFC: Best Score
- StLFC: Best Visual Effects
- DFWFC: Best Score
- DFWFC: Best Cinematography
17 wins
- GOTHAM: Best Documentary Feature
- NBR: Freedom of Expression Award
- AFCC: Best Documentary
- DFCS: Best Documentary (tie)
- NYFCC: Best Non-Fiction Film
- BSFC: Best Animated Feature
- NYFCO: Best Documentary Feature
- PFCW: Best Animated Feature
- BOFC: Best Documentary
- LVFCS: Best International Film
- CFC: Best Animated Film
- UFCA: Best Animated Feature
- UFCA: Best Foreign Language Feature
- StLFC: Best Documentary
- DFWFC: Best Low Budget Deal
- IFJ: Best Animated Film
- LAFCA: Best Animated Film
17 wins
- GOTHAM: Best International Feature
- AFCC: Best International Feature
- WAFCA: Best International Feature
- NYFCC: Best Film
- BSFC: Best Picture
- BSFC: Best Director
- BSFC: Best Actor
- BSFC: Best Screenplay
- NYFCO: Best Foreign Language Film
- CFC: Best Foreign Language Film
- PCC: Best Foreign Language
- StLFC: Best Foreign Language Film
- DFWFC: Best Foreign Language Film
- IFJ: Best Foreign Language Film
- IFJ: Best Adapted Screenplay
- LAFCA: Best Film
- LAFCA: Best Screenplay
14 wins
- NBR: Best Supporting Actress
- DFCS: Best Supporting Actress
- NYFCC: Best Cinematography
- NYFCO: Best Supporting Actress
- NYFCO: Best Use of Music
- LVFCS: Best Director
- LVFCS: Best Supporting Actress
- LVFCS: Best Art Direction
- LVFCS: Best Cinematography
- LVFCS: Best Film Editing
- PCA: Best Supporting Actress
- PCC: Best Supporting Actor
- DFWFC: Best Supporting Actress
- LAFCA: Best Supporting Actress
12 wins
- AFCC: Best Animated Film
- WAFCA: Best Animated Feature
- DFCS: Best Animated Feature
- NYFCC: Best Animated Feature
- NYFCO: Best Animated Feature
- BOFC: Best Animated Feature
- LVFCS: Best Animated Feature
- PCA: Best Animated Feature
- PCC: Best Animated Feature
- UFCA: Best Original Screenplay
- StLFC: Best Animated Film
- IFJ: Best Voice Performance
10 wins
- GOTHAM: Best Breakthrough Performer
- GOTHAM: Best Supporting Actor
- BSFC: Best Supporting Actor
- LVFCS: Best Supporting Actor
- LVFCS: Best Youth Performer
- LVFCS: Best Family Film
- LVFCS: Best Ensemble
- UFCA: Best Adapted Screenplay
- UFCA: Best Lead Female Performance
- IFJ: Best Supporting Actor
10 wins
- AFCC: Best Ensemble (tie)
- WAFCA: Best Ensemble
- UFCA: Best Female Supporting
- StLFC: Best Supporting Actress
- StLFC: Best Screenplay
- StLFC: Best Ensemble
- IFJ: Best Film
- IFJ: Best Original Screenplay
- IFJ: Best Ensemble
- IFJ: Best Breakout of the Year
7 wins
- DFCS: Best Ensemble
- CFC: Best Editing
- CFC: Best Production Design
- PCA: Best Ensemble
- PCA: Best Comedy
- PCA: Best Supporting Actor
- StLFC: Best Production Design
6 wins
- NBR: Best Director Debut
- LVFCS: Best Actor
- CFC: Best Breakthrough Director
- PCA: Best Oregon Feature
- UFCA: Best Lead Performance Male
- StLFC: Best Actor
6 wins
- NYFCO: Best Supporting Actress
- NYFCO: Best Actress
- PFCW: Best Supporting Actress
- PFCW: Best Directorial Debut
- WFCC: Best Movie About Women
- WFCC: Best On-screen Couple
6 wins
- NBR: Best Actor
- NBR: Best Supporting Actress
- WAFCA: Best Supporting Actress
- DFCS: Best Supporting Actor
- WFCC: Best Actor
- WFCC: Best Equality of Sexes
6 wins
- AFCC: Best Breakthrough Performer
- PFCW: Best Best Foreign Language Film
- PFCW: Best Breakthrough Performance
- WFCC: Best Foreign Film About Women
- PCA: Best Horror Movie
- PCC: Best Horror Movie
- LAFCA: Best Supporting Actor
4 wins
- NBR: Best Adapted Screenplay
- NBR: Best Cinematography
- NYFCC: Best Supporting Actress
- PCC: Best Cinematography
3 win
- NBR: Best Animated Film
- WFCC: Best Animated Movie
- DFWFC: Best Animated Film
2 win
- PCA: Best Picture
- UFCA: Best Cinematography
2 win
- UFCA: Best Performance in Sci-fi, Fantasy
- StLFC: Best Action
2 win
- NYFCC: Best Non-English Language Film
- PCA: Best Foreign Language Films
3 wins
- WAFCA: Best Youth Performer
- DFCS: Best Breakthrough Performance
- IFJ: Best Supporting Actress
2 wins
- NBR: Best Foreign Language film
- NBR: Best Original Screenplay
1 win
- DFCS: Best Breakthrough Performance(tie)
1 win
- PFCW: Best Cinematography
1 win
- WFCC: Best Documentary About Women
Thumbnail image by Netflix
On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.