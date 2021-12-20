Awards Leaderboard: Top Movies of 2021

From December through April, the best movies of 2021/2022 are recognized by the press, fans, and members of the film industry in dozens of awards competitions. With the added wrinkle of some hybrid theatrical and limited-release streaming titles mixing with powerhouse blockbuster films that have been sitting on the shelf for months before release, it is hard to predict which will capture voters’ attention. And we’re just getting started. Only one major show has held an in-person ceremony, and while there are still a few major players yet to screen for critics, we can at least start tracking how well the contenders are doing at the early stops on the journey to Oscar night.

The first contests of the year and unofficial kick-off of the season, the Gotham Awards and National Board of Review honors, are less indicative of Oscar chances but still a strong indicator for end-of-year nominees. Last year, Nomadland took home the top prize at the Gothams on its way to sweeping the season, topping our awards leaderboard, and taking home the Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture. Meanwhile at the National Board of Review Da Five Bloods was listed as the Best Film but failed to secure any Oscar nominations. This year, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s debut feature The Lost Daughter was the big winner of the night and the Gotham’s, so it tops our leaderboard for now, but we are a long way from knowing who will stand out from the pack once the season heats up. For now, you should just bookmark this page to follow along each week and check out who’s taking home the hardware this season. Will favorites emerge and dominate early, or will they break into the contest late? Either way, it goes, we will keep you up to date.

Dune (2021) 83% 21 wins AFCC: Best Score

WAFCA: Best Production Design

WAFCA: Best Cinematography

WAFCA: Best Score

BOFC: Best Score

BOFC: Best Editing

LVFCS: Best Horror/Sci-Fi

LVFCS: Best Visual Effects

CFC: Best Visual Effects

PCA: Best Score

PCA: Best Visual Effects

PCA: Best Costume Design

PCA: Best Sound Design

PCA: Best Sci-Fi Feature

PCA: Best Production Design

PCA: Best Cinematography

PCC: Best Science Fiction Feature

StLFC: Best Score

StLFC: Best Visual Effects

DFWFC: Best Score

DFWFC: Best Cinematography

Licorice Pizza (2021) 92% 17 wins NBR: Best Film

NBR: Best Director

NBR: Best Breakthrough Performances

AFCC: Best Lead Actress (tie)

AFCC: Best Supporting Actor

AFCC: Best Ensemble

AFCC: Best Screenplay

NYFCC: Best Screenplay

BSFC: Best Actress

BSFC: Best Ensemble

BOFC: Best Ensemble

CFC: Best Original Screenplay

CFC: Best Breakthrough Performance

PCC: Best Screenplay

StLFC: Best Film

StLFC: Best Scene

StLFC: Best Comedy

Flee (2021) 98% 17 wins GOTHAM: Best Documentary Feature

NBR: Freedom of Expression Award

AFCC: Best Documentary

DFCS: Best Documentary (tie)

NYFCC: Best Non-Fiction Film

BSFC: Best Animated Feature

NYFCO: Best Documentary Feature

PFCW: Best Animated Feature

BOFC: Best Documentary

LVFCS: Best International Film

CFC: Best Animated Film

UFCA: Best Animated Feature

UFCA: Best Foreign Language Feature

StLFC: Best Documentary

DFWFC: Best Low Budget Deal

IFJ: Best Animated Film

LAFCA: Best Animated Film

Spencer (2021) 83% 14 wins AFCC: Best Actress (tie)

WAFCA: Best Actress

BSFC: Best Score

PFCW: Best Actress

BOFC: Best Actress

LVFCS: Best Score

WFCC: Best Actress

CFC: Best Actress

CFC: Best Costume Design

PCA: Best Actress

PCC: Best Actress

StLFC: Best Actress

DFWFC: Best Actress

IFJ: Best Actress

CODA (2021) 96% 10 wins GOTHAM: Best Breakthrough Performer

GOTHAM: Best Supporting Actor

BSFC: Best Supporting Actor

LVFCS: Best Supporting Actor

LVFCS: Best Youth Performer

LVFCS: Best Family Film

LVFCS: Best Ensemble

UFCA: Best Adapted Screenplay

UFCA: Best Lead Female Performance

IFJ: Best Supporting Actor

Mass (2021) 95% 10 wins AFCC: Best Ensemble (tie)

WAFCA: Best Ensemble

UFCA: Best Female Supporting

StLFC: Best Supporting Actress

StLFC: Best Screenplay

StLFC: Best Ensemble

IFJ: Best Film

IFJ: Best Original Screenplay

IFJ: Best Ensemble

IFJ: Best Breakout of the Year

Belfast (2021) 86% 6 wins NBR: Best Supporting Actor

WAFCA: Best Film

WAFCA: Best Screenplay

LVFCS: Best Picture

LVFCS: Best Original Screenplay

LVFCS: Best Youth Performer

Pig (2021) 97% 6 wins NBR: Best Director Debut

LVFCS: Best Actor

CFC: Best Breakthrough Director

PCA: Best Oregon Feature

UFCA: Best Lead Performance Male

StLFC: Best Actor

King Richard (2021) 91% 6 wins NBR: Best Actor

NBR: Best Supporting Actress

WAFCA: Best Supporting Actress

DFCS: Best Supporting Actor

WFCC: Best Actor

WFCC: Best Equality of Sexes

Titane (2021) 87% 6 wins AFCC: Best Breakthrough Performer

PFCW: Best Best Foreign Language Film

PFCW: Best Breakthrough Performance

WFCC: Best Foreign Film About Women

PCA: Best Horror Movie

PCC: Best Horror Movie

LAFCA: Best Supporting Actor

Encanto (2021) 90% 3 win NBR: Best Animated Film

WFCC: Best Animated Movie

DFWFC: Best Animated Film

Cruella (2021) 74% 3 win LVFCS: Best Costume Design

StLFC: Best Costume Design

StLFC: Best Use of Music

() 2 win PCA: Best Picture

UFCA: Best Cinematography

A Hero (2021) 96% 2 wins NBR: Best Foreign Language film

NBR: Best Original Screenplay

Cyrano (2021) 86% 2 wins DFCS: Best Actor

DFCS: Best Film

() 1 win BSFC: Best Editing

Nobody (2021) 84% 1 win LVFCS: Best Action Movie

() 1 win WFCC: Best Documentary About Women

Annette (2021) 71% 1 win IFJ: Visionary Award

Red Rocket (2021) 86% 1 win LAFCA: Best Actor

Petite Maman (2021) 96% 1 win LAFCA: Best Actor

