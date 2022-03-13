Trophy Talk

2022 Critics Choice Awards Winners

The Power of the Dog, Succession, and Ted Lasso come up with big wins on a night when no film or television series outright dominated the awards.

Will Smith at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards

(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

The Critics Choice Association held their 27th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13 concurrently in Los Angeles and London, with the ceremony broadcast Stateside on TBS and The CW. While Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story and Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical drama Belfast  led all films with 11 nominations each, and both Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog scored 10 apiece, no film outright dominated the evening. West Side Story won two awards, while the latter three all took home three, with The Power of the Dog ultimately winning both Best Picture and Best Director. The acting awards were also spread across multiple films, with Will Smith winning Best Actor for King Richard, Jessica Chastain winning Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Troy Kotsur winning Best Supporting Actor for CODA, and Ariana DeBose winning Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story.

It was a similar story on the television side, with awards spread fairly evenly among a handful of prominent nominees. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso led the way with four trophies, winning in every category for which it was nominated, including Best Comedy Series. While HBO’s Succession also took home three awards of its own, including Best Drama Series, Netflix’s runaway hit from South Korea, Squid Game, pulled off a surprising win as Lee Jung-jae was awarded Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Read on for the full list of winners.

FILM

BEST PICTURE

Belfast
87%

CODA
95%

Don't Look Up
55%

Dune
84%

King Richard
90%

Licorice Pizza
91%

Nightmare Alley
80%

The Power of the Dog
94%

Tick, Tick... Boom!
88%

West Side Story
92%

BEST ACTOR

Nicolas Cage

Pig


Benedict Cumberbatch

The Power of the Dog


Peter Dinklage

Cyrano


Andrew Garfield

tick, tick, BOOM!


Will Smith

King Richard


Denzel Washington

The Tragedy of Macbeth


BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye


Olivia Colman

The Lost Daughter


Lady Gaga

House of Gucci


Alana Haim

Licorice Pizza


Nicole Kidman

Being the Ricardos


Kristen Stewart

Spencer


BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Dornan

Belfast


Ciarán Hinds

Belfast


Troy Kotsur

CODA


Jared Leto

House of Gucci


J.K. Simmons

Being the Ricardos


Kodi Smit-McPhee

The Power of the Dog


BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitriona Balfe

Belfast


Ariana DeBose

West Side Story


Ann Dowd

Mass


Kirsten Dunst

The Power of the Dog


Aunjanue Ellis

King Richard


Rita Moreno

West Side Story


BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Jude Hill – Belfast – WINNER
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – CODA
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

BEST ENSEMBLE

Belfast
87%

Don't Look Up
55%

The Harder They Fall
88%

Licorice Pizza
91%

The Power of the Dog
94%

West Side Story
92%

DIRECTOR


Paul Thomas Anderson

Licorice Pizza


Kenneth Branagh

Belfast


Jane Campion

The Power of Dog


Guillermo del Toro

Nightmare Alley


Steven Spielberg

West Side Story


Denis Villeneuve

Dune

ORIGNAL SCREENPLAY

Licorice Pizza
91%

King Richard
90%

Belfast
87%

Don't Look Up
55%

Being the Ricardos
68%

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Power of the Dog
94%

The Lost Daughter
95%

CODA
95%

West Side Story
92%

Dune
84%

CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Tragedy of Macbeth
93%

Dune
84%

West Side Story
92%

Nightmare Alley
80%

The Power of the Dog
94%

Belfast
87%

BEST EDITING

West Side Story
92%

Belfast
87%

Licorice Pizza
91%

The Power of the Dog
94%

Dune
84%

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley

Cruella
74%

Nightmare Alley
80%

West Side Story
92%

Dune
84%

House of Gucci
63%

BEST HAIR & MAKEUP

Cruella
74%

Nightmare Alley
80%

The Eyes of Tammy Faye
70%

Dune
84%

House of Gucci
63%

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Belfast
87%

Nightmare Alley
80%

The French Dispatch
75%

West Side Story
92%

Dune
84%

VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune
84%

The Matrix Resurrections
63%

Nightmare Alley
80%

No Time to Die
83%

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
91%

Free Guy

(Photo by Courtesy of 20th Century Pictures)

BEST COMEDY

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
80%

Don't Look Up
55%

Free Guy
80%

Licorice Pizza
91%

The French Dispatch
75%

ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto
91%

Flee
98%

Luca
91%

The Mitchells vs. the Machines
97%

Raya and the Last Dragon
94%

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Hero
96%

Drive My Car
98%

Flee
98%

The Hand of God
83%

The Worst Person in the World
96%

BEST SCORE

Nicholas Britell

Don't Look Up
55%

Jonny Greenwood

The Power of the Dog
94%

Jonny Greenwood

Spencer
83%

Nathan Johnson

Nightmare Alley
80%

Hans Zimmer

Dune
84%

BEST SONG
“Be Alive” – King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto
“Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall
“Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die – WINNER

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

(Paramount+)

Evil
93%

(Apple TV+)

For All Mankind
87%

(Paramount+)

The Good Fight
95%

(FX)

Pose
98%

(Netflix)

Squid Game
94%

(HBO)

Succession
94%

(NBC)

This Is Us
94%

(Showtime)

Yellowjackets
100%

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES


Sterling K. Brown

This Is Us (NBC)


Mike Colter

Evil (Paramount+)


Brian Cox

Succession (HBO)


Lee Jung-jae

Squid Game (Netflix)


Billy Porter

Pose (FX)


Jeremy Strong

Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES


Uzo Aduba

In Treatment (HBO)


Chiara Aurelia

Cruel Summer (Freeform)


Christine Baranski

The Good Fight (Paramount+)


Katja Herbers

Evil (Paramount+)


Melanie Lynskey

Yellowjackets (Showtime)


Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Pose (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES


Nicholas Braun

Succession (HBO)


Billy Crudup

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)


Kieran Culkin

Succession (HBO)


Justin Hartley

This Is Us (NBC)


Matthew Macfadyen

Succession (HBO)


Mandy Patinkin

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES


Andrea Martin

Evil (Paramount+)


Audra McDonald

The Good Fight (Paramount+)


Christine Lahti

Evil (Paramount+)


J. Smith-Cameron

Succession (HBO)


Sarah Snook

Succession (HBO)


Susan Kelechi Watson

This Is Us (NBC)

Ted Lasso

(Photo by Apple TV+)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

(Hulu)

The Great
94%

(HBO Max)

Hacks
100%

(HBO)

Insecure
97%

(Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building
100%

(HBO Max)

The Other Two
95%

(FX on Hulu)

Reservation Dogs
98%

(Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso
94%

(FX)

What We Do in the Shadows
97%

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES


Iain Armitage

Young Sheldon (CBS)


Nicholas Hoult

The Great (Hulu)


Steve Martin

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)


Kayvan Novak

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)


Martin Short

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)


Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES


Elle Fanning

The Great (Hulu)


Renée Elise Goldsberry

Girls5eva (Peacock)


Selena Gomez

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)


Sandra Oh

The Chair (Netflix)


Issa Rae

Insecure (HBO)


Jean Smart

Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES


Ncuti Gatwa

Sex Education (Netflix)


Brett Goldstein

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)


Harvey Guillen

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)


Brandon Scott Jones

Ghosts (CBS)


Ray Romano

Made for Love (HBO Max)


Bowen Yang

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES


Hannah Einbinder

Hacks (HBO Max)


Kristin Chenoweth

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)


Molly Shannon

The Other Two (HBO Max)


Cecily Strong

Saturday Night Live (NBC)


Josie Totah

Saved By the Bell (Peacock)


Hannah Waddingham

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Michele K. Short/HBO

(Photo by Michele K. Short/HBO)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

(Hulu)

Dopesick
88%

(Peacock)

Dr. Death
92%

(HBO Max)

It's a Sin
97%

(Netflix)

Maid
94%

(HBO)

Mare of Easttown
95%

(Netflix)

Midnight Mass
86%

(Prime Video)

The Underground Railroad
94%

(Disney+)

WandaVision
91%

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

(Apple TV+)

Come From Away
98%

(Lifetime)

List of a Lifetime

(Prime Video)

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
76%

(Lifetime)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

(HBO)

Oslo
75%

(The Roku Channel)

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION


Olly Alexander

It’s a Sin (HBO Max)


Paul Bettany

WandaVision (Disney+)


William Jackson Harper

Love Life (HBO Max)


Joshua Jackson

Dr. Death (Peacock)


Michael Keaton

Dopesick (Hulu)


Hamish Linklater

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION


Danielle Brooks

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)


Cynthia Erivo

Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)


Thuso Mbedu

The Underground Railroad (Prime Video)


Elizabeth Olsen

WandaVision (Disney+)


Margaret Qualley

Maid (Netflix)


Kate Winslet

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION


Murray Bartlett

The White Lotus (HBO)


Zach Gilford

Midnight Mass (Netflix)


William Jackson Harper

The Underground Railroad (Prime Video)


Evan Peters

Mare of Easttown (HBO)


Christian Slater

Dr. Death (Peacock)


Courtney B. Vance

Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION


Jennifer Coolidge

The White Lotus (HBO)


Kaitlyn Dever

Dopesick (Hulu)


Kathryn Hahn

WandaVision (Disney+)


Melissa McCarthy

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)


Julianne Nicholson

Mare of Easttown (HBO)


Jean Smart

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

(Photo by Netflix)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

(Apple TV+)

Acapulco
100%

(Netflix)

Call My Agent!
96%

(Netflix)

Lupin
97%

(Netflix)

Money Heist
94%

(Netflix)

Narcos: Mexico
90%

(Netflix)

Squid Game
94%

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

(Netflix)

Big Mouth
99%

(Disney+)

Bluey

(Fox)

Bob's Burgers
91%

(Fox)

The Great North
100%

(Netflix)

Q-Force
21%

(Disney+)

What If...?
94%

BEST TALK SHOW

(Peacock)

The Amber Ruffin Show
100%

(Showtime)

Desus & Mero

(NBC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show

(HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

(NBC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers

(Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

(Netflix)

Bo Burnham: Inside
94%

(Peacock)

Good Timing with Jo Firestone

(Vimeo)

James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999

(Peacock)

Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy

(Netflix)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
100%

(YouTube)

Trixie Mattel: One Night Only

