2022 Critics Choice Awards Winners

The Critics Choice Association held their 27th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13 concurrently in Los Angeles and London, with the ceremony broadcast Stateside on TBS and The CW. While Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story and Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical drama Belfast led all films with 11 nominations each, and both Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog scored 10 apiece, no film outright dominated the evening. West Side Story won two awards, while the latter three all took home three, with The Power of the Dog ultimately winning both Best Picture and Best Director. The acting awards were also spread across multiple films, with Will Smith winning Best Actor for King Richard, Jessica Chastain winning Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Troy Kotsur winning Best Supporting Actor for CODA, and Ariana DeBose winning Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story.
It was a similar story on the television side, with awards spread fairly evenly among a handful of prominent nominees. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso led the way with four trophies, winning in every category for which it was nominated, including Best Comedy Series. While HBO’s Succession also took home three awards of its own, including Best Drama Series, Netflix’s runaway hit from South Korea, Squid Game, pulled off a surprising win as Lee Jung-jae was awarded Best Actor in a Drama Series.
Read on for the full list of winners.
BEST PICTURE
Pig
The Power of the Dog
Cyrano
tick, tick, BOOM!
King Richard
The Tragedy of Macbeth
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The Lost Daughter
House of Gucci
Licorice Pizza
Being the Ricardos
Spencer
Belfast
Belfast
CODA
House of Gucci
Being the Ricardos
The Power of the Dog
Belfast
West Side Story
Mass
The Power of the Dog
King Richard
West Side Story
BEST ENSEMBLE
DIRECTOR
Licorice Pizza
Belfast
The Power of Dog
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Dune
ORIGNAL SCREENPLAY
BEST EDITING
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
BEST HAIR & MAKEUP
PRODUCTION DESIGN
VISUAL EFFECTS
(Photo by Courtesy of 20th Century Pictures)
BEST COMEDY
ANIMATED FEATURE
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
BEST SCORE
Nicholas BritellDon't Look Up
Jonny GreenwoodThe Power of the Dog
Jonny GreenwoodSpencer
Nathan JohnsonNightmare Alley
Hans ZimmerDune
BEST SONG
“Be Alive” – King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto
“Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall
“Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die – WINNER
BEST DRAMA SERIES
(Paramount+)Evil
(Apple TV+)For All Mankind
(Paramount+)The Good Fight
(FX)Pose
(Netflix)Squid Game
(HBO)Succession
(NBC)This Is Us
(Showtime)Yellowjackets
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
This Is Us (NBC)
Evil (Paramount+)
Succession (HBO)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
In Treatment (HBO)
Cruel Summer (Freeform)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Evil (Paramount+)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Pose (FX)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Succession (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Succession (HBO)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Evil (Paramount+)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Evil (Paramount+)
Succession (HBO)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
(Photo by Apple TV+)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
(Hulu)The Great
(HBO Max)Hacks
(HBO)Insecure
(Hulu)Only Murders in the Building
(HBO Max)The Other Two
(FX on Hulu)Reservation Dogs
(Apple TV+)Ted Lasso
(FX)What We Do in the Shadows
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Young Sheldon (CBS)
The Great (Hulu)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
The Great (Hulu)
Girls5eva (Peacock)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Chair (Netflix)
Insecure (HBO)
Hacks (HBO Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Sex Education (Netflix)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Ghosts (CBS)
Made for Love (HBO Max)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hacks (HBO Max)
Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)
The Other Two (HBO Max)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Saved By the Bell (Peacock)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
(Photo by Michele K. Short/HBO)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
(Hulu)Dopesick
(Peacock)Dr. Death
(HBO Max)It's a Sin
(Netflix)Maid
(HBO)Mare of Easttown
(Netflix)Midnight Mass
(Prime Video)The Underground Railroad
(Disney+)WandaVision
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
(Apple TV+)Come From Away
(Lifetime)List of a Lifetime
(Prime Video)The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
(Lifetime)Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
(HBO)Oslo
(The Roku Channel)Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
WandaVision (Disney+)
Love Life (HBO Max)
Dr. Death (Peacock)
Dopesick (Hulu)
Midnight Mass (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
The Underground Railroad (Prime Video)
WandaVision (Disney+)
Maid (Netflix)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
The White Lotus (HBO)
Midnight Mass (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Prime Video)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Dr. Death (Peacock)
Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
The White Lotus (HBO)
Dopesick (Hulu)
WandaVision (Disney+)
Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
(Photo by Netflix)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
(Apple TV+)Acapulco
(Netflix)Call My Agent!
(Netflix)Lupin
(Netflix)Money Heist
(Netflix)Narcos: Mexico
(Netflix)Squid Game
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
(Netflix)Big Mouth
(Disney+)Bluey
(Fox)Bob's Burgers
(Fox)The Great North
(Netflix)Q-Force
(Disney+)What If...?
BEST TALK SHOW
(Peacock)The Amber Ruffin Show
(Showtime)Desus & Mero
(NBC)The Kelly Clarkson Show
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
(Netflix)Bo Burnham: Inside
(Peacock)Good Timing with Jo Firestone
(Peacock)Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy
(Netflix)Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
(YouTube)Trixie Mattel: One Night Only