2022 Critics Choice Awards Winners

The Critics Choice Association held their 27th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13 concurrently in Los Angeles and London, with the ceremony broadcast Stateside on TBS and The CW. While Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story and Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical drama Belfast led all films with 11 nominations each, and both Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog scored 10 apiece, no film outright dominated the evening. West Side Story won two awards, while the latter three all took home three, with The Power of the Dog ultimately winning both Best Picture and Best Director. The acting awards were also spread across multiple films, with Will Smith winning Best Actor for King Richard, Jessica Chastain winning Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Troy Kotsur winning Best Supporting Actor for CODA, and Ariana DeBose winning Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story.

It was a similar story on the television side, with awards spread fairly evenly among a handful of prominent nominees. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso led the way with four trophies, winning in every category for which it was nominated, including Best Comedy Series. While HBO’s Succession also took home three awards of its own, including Best Drama Series, Netflix’s runaway hit from South Korea, Squid Game, pulled off a surprising win as Lee Jung-jae was awarded Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Read on for the full list of winners.

FILM

BEST PICTURE



Cooper Hoffman – Licorice PizzaEmilia Jones – CODAWoody Norman – C’mon C’monSaniyya Sidney – King RichardRachel Zegler – West Side Story

BEST ENSEMBLE



DIRECTOR



ORIGNAL SCREENPLAY



BEST EDITING



BEST COSTUME DESIGN

BEST HAIR & MAKEUP



PRODUCTION DESIGN



VISUAL EFFECTS



BEST COMEDY



ANIMATED FEATURE



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM



BEST SCORE



BEST SONG

“Be Alive” – King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto

“Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall

“Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up

“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die – WINNER

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES



BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES



BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES



BEST COMEDY SERIES

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES



BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES



BEST LIMITED SERIES

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION



BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION



BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES



BEST ANIMATED SERIES



BEST TALK SHOW



BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

