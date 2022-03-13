Trophy Talk

2022 BAFTA Film Awards Winners

Dune picks up five awards, including Original Score and Cinematography, but The Power of the Dog continues its run with wins for Best Film and Best Director.

by | March 13, 2022 | Comments
Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in Dune

(Photo by Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Going into the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune led all nominations with 11, including Best Film, and it took home five trophies in below-the-line categories, including Original Score, Cinematography, and Production Design. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast came into the evening with six nominations and won for Outstanding British Film, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza capitalized on one of its five nominations by winning for Original Screenplay. But it was Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, which just netted her a prize at the DGA Awards last night, that earned top honors for both Best Film and Best Director.

Read on for the full list of 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards winners.

Best Film

87% Belfast (2021)


55% Don't Look Up (2021)


84% Dune (2021)


94% The Power of the Dog (2021) WINNER


91% Licorice Pizza (2021)

Outstanding British Film

96% After Love (2020)


94% Ali & Ava (2021)


55% Don't Look Up (2021)


87% Belfast (2021) WINNER


85% Cyrano (2021)


80% Everybody's Talking About Jamie (2021)


63% House of Gucci (2021)


76% Last Night in Soho (2021)


83% No Time to Die (2021)


90% Passing (2021)

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

After Love, Aleem Khan (writer/director)
Boiling Point, James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]
The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin] – WINNER
Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
Passing, Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Film Not In The English Language

Drive My Car – WINNER
The Hand Of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person In The World

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)WINNER

Animated Film

Encanto – WINNER
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs The Machines

Director

After Love, Aleem Khan
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Happening, Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion – WINNER
Titane, Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

Being The Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up, Adam Mckay
King Richard, Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson – WINNER

Adapted Screenplay

Coda, Siân Heder – WINNER
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Dune, Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, Coda
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World
Joanna Scanlan, After Love – WINNER
Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog
Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Will Smith, King Richard – WINNER

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana Debose, West Side Story – WINNER
Ann Dowd, Mass
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda – WINNER
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog
Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog

Original Score

Being The Ricardos, Daniel Pemberton
Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Dune, Hans Zimmer – WINNER
The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
The Power Of The Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Casting

Boiling Point, Carolyn Mcleod
Dune, Francine, Maisler
The Hand Of God, Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard, Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
West Side Story, Cindy Tolan – WINNER

Cinematography

Dune Greig, Fraser – WINNER
Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen
No Time To Die, Linus Sandgren
The Power Of The Dog, Ari Wegner
The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel

Editing

Belfast, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Dune, Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen
No Time To Die, Tom Cross, Elliot Graham – WINNER
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Joshua L. Pearson

Production Design

Cyrano, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dune, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – WINNER
The French Dispatch, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Costume Design

Cruella, Jenny Beavan – WINNER
Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch, Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira

Make Up & Hair

Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
Cyrano, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
Dune, Love Larson, Donald Mowat
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh – WINNER
House Of Gucci, Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound

Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett – WINNER
Last Night In Soho, Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
No Time To Die, James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
A Quiet Place Part II, Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
West Side Story, Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special Visual Effects

Dune, Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer – WINNER
Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
The Matrix Resurrections, Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
No Time To Die, Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British Short Animation

Affairs Of The Art, Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
Do Not Feed The Pigeons, Jordi Morera – WINNER
Night Of The Living Dread, Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

British Short Film

The Black Cop, Cherish Oteka – WINNER
Femme, Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
The Palace, Jo Prichard
Stuffed, Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea
Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee, Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Ariana Debose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch – WINNER
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-Mcphee

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Super Bowl Film Festival batman indiana jones GIFs science fiction FXX japanese CNN dc best james bond San Diego Comic-Con LGBT Amazon PBS Ellie Kemper spanish language Fall TV nbcuniversal BBC leaderboard AMC Plus Instagram Live USA Network disaster sports 21st Century Fox crime drama YA book dramedy classics FOX BBC America emmy awards hollywood Alien Sundance TV critics See It Skip It king arthur 99% 90s latino spanish black comedy art house Hallmark Cartoon Network zombie Heroines Summer National Geographic 007 worst a nightmare on elm street halloween tv Action jurassic park Quiz Rom-Com zero dark thirty Hallmark Christmas movies BET Rocketman hispanic high school hispanic heritage month spain Warner Bros. Mary Poppins Returns casting tv talk ABC Family screen actors guild vs. 72 Emmy Awards talk show Ghostbusters Crackle independent GoT TV renewals prank die hard Captain marvel PlayStation Biopics MTV Podcast 45 mission: impossible Tags: Comedy romantic comedy AMC Peacock Legendary women TIFF Sundance Star Trek reviews Infographic Tarantino RT21 scorecard Family new star wars movies trophy Song of Ice and Fire X-Men saw FX spy thriller natural history DC streaming service Mary poppins Marvel Television ESPN Polls and Games award winner spinoff TV 2021 crossover video on demand cinemax Prime Video Arrowverse YouTube Television Critics Association live action Endgame werewolf animated Film Bravo documentaries IFC black game show Sundance Now supernatural Drama popular politics nature Writers Guild of America live event Lucasfilm Universal Pictures witnail italian E! Columbia Pictures book adaptation Spike french fresh 2016 dreamworks 71st Emmy Awards 2017 mob cancelled TV shows ratings DirecTV Mindy Kaling FX on Hulu doctor who Mudbound Teen HFPA Musical biopic concert name the review quibi RT History Rock diversity Best and Worst news Shondaland green book archives OneApp monster movies Interview young adult OWN Sony Pictures Character Guide suspense blockbuster Lifetime Christmas movies TCA Winter 2020 based on movie Christmas superhero CBS All Access Comedy anime Holiday rt labs critics edition Tumblr wonder woman crime medical drama royal family Lifetime cancelled TV series Disney+ Disney Plus Best Director ITV marvel comics kaiju festival LGBTQ 93rd Oscars adventure legend Disney golden globes Logo Best Actor gangster teaser elevated horror Brie Larson Creative Arts Emmys golden globe awards war Pride Month Syfy Hollywood Foreign Press Association Oscars robots The CW CW Seed action-comedy miniseries pirates of the caribbean technology remakes VICE vampires dceu WarnerMedia cancelled king kong streaming directors Classic Film debate what to watch SXSW 2022 crime thriller Apple TV+ finale screenings Netflix Apple TV Plus Nominations discovery Travel Channel indie Nickelodeon zombies cancelled television rotten all-time Turner Election canceled rom-coms Pet Sematary 4/20 period drama superman Pop TV Spectrum Originals rotten movies we love DGA social media psychological thriller cooking 79th Golden Globes Awards Western IFC Films lord of the rings sequel Chernobyl mutant Academy Awards Shudder Hulu Trophy Talk Kids & Family christmas movies television australia harry potter TCA 2017 Cannes slashers Comics on TV dark Schedule basketball 2018 Dark Horse Comics CMT unscripted BAFTA American Society of Cinematographers Women's History Month Certified Fresh APB Martial Arts parents Stephen King Netflix Christmas movies comic books political drama romance Pixar Tokyo Olympics Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Rocky YouTube Red TLC stoner Video Games Comic Book HBO telelvision Epix mcc Apple japan Discovery Channel transformers posters versus deadpool jamie lee curtis feel good richard e. Grant police drama universal monsters aapi Avengers Showtime Black Mirror Fox Searchlight Disney streaming service football foreign Binge Guide President justice league TCA serial killer Photos historical drama Superheroe facebook Winners New York Comic Con spider-verse biography festivals Britbox Wes Anderson Adult Swim Acorn TV TNT comic book movies Emmy Nominations Star Wars films Watching Series cops comic book movie Mary Tyler Moore DC Universe new york Universal Pacific Islander VH1 comiccon movie Baby Yoda comics Pirates TBS DC Comics Red Carpet chucky razzies hidden camera A24 ID trailers 20th Century Fox MSNBC Anna Paquin sag awards child's play aliens Toys E3 children's TV Nat Geo toy story Disney Channel Music Neflix blaxploitation First Reviews halloween cats Amazon Prime History Trailer 24 frames Chilling Adventures of Sabrina laika Fantasy Paramount scene in color VOD mockumentary SDCC venice international dexter blockbusters spider-man Horror 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards travel The Academy TCA Awards strong female leads Tubi marvel cinematic universe Mystery YouTube Premium South by Southwest Film Festival IMDb TV Masterpiece Awards Tour comic cartoon true crime BBC One Winter TV Paramount Network Marvel Studios Walt Disney Pictures CBS TV movies SundanceTV Superheroes stand-up comedy game of thrones obituary 2020 space Lionsgate Best Picture Sci-Fi sopranos comedies Amazon Prime Video Cosplay Marathons twilight criterion slasher revenge boxoffice The Witch Spring TV Fargo Extras ABC hist scary movies 2019 video psycho Year in Review Food Network worst movies south america ghosts docuseries Premiere Dates ViacomCBS First Look Marvel adaptation Trivia TCM Amazon Studios 73rd Emmy Awards target BET Awards Pop Holidays Awards adenture fast and furious streaming movies asian-american new zealand genre toronto series Reality cults canceled TV shows Tomatazos Sneak Peek The Purge 2015 scary Fox News Comedy Central dogs Country Countdown sitcom rt archives ABC Signature binge Valentine's Day Calendar Vudu Grammys TV Land Ovation singing competition Set visit godzilla joker NBA TV One nfl Elton John olympics sequels heist movie breaking bad Emmys free movies Best Actress Freeform Turner Classic Movies Comic-Con@Home 2021 renewed TV shows theme song know your critic Broadway franchise Exclusive Video Crunchyroll cars stop motion satire composers Musicals WGN thriller NBC Esquire USA TruTV critic resources kong Opinion Starz Paramount Plus Black History Month MCU El Rey Funimation NYCC The Walking Dead dragons Disney Plus 1990s anthology Image Comics Hear Us Out kids docudrama Animation SXSW Television Academy HBO Go boxing rt labs The Arrangement A&E The Walt Disney Company documentary HBO Max Thanksgiving GLAAD Reality Competition Box Office reboot PaleyFest movies
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy