2022 BAFTA Film Awards Winners

(Photo by Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Entertainment)
Going into the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune led all nominations with 11, including Best Film, and it took home five trophies in below-the-line categories, including Original Score, Cinematography, and Production Design. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast came into the evening with six nominations and won for Outstanding British Film, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza capitalized on one of its five nominations by winning for Original Screenplay. But it was Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, which just netted her a prize at the DGA Awards last night, that earned top honors for both Best Film and Best Director.
Read on for the full list of 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards winners.
87% Belfast (2021)
84% Dune (2021)
94% The Power of the Dog (2021) WINNER
91% Licorice Pizza (2021)
96% After Love (2020)
94% Ali & Ava (2021)
87% Belfast (2021) WINNER
85% Cyrano (2021)
80% Everybody's Talking About Jamie (2021)
63% House of Gucci (2021)
76% Last Night in Soho (2021)
83% No Time to Die (2021)
90% Passing (2021)
After Love, Aleem Khan (writer/director)
Boiling Point, James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]
The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin] – WINNER
Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
Passing, Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
Drive My Car – WINNER
The Hand Of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person In The World
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – WINNER
Encanto – WINNER
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs The Machines
After Love, Aleem Khan
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Happening, Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion – WINNER
Titane, Julia Ducournau
Being The Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up, Adam Mckay
King Richard, Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson – WINNER
Coda, Siân Heder – WINNER
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Dune, Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion
Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, Coda
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World
Joanna Scanlan, After Love – WINNER
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog
Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Will Smith, King Richard – WINNER
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana Debose, West Side Story – WINNER
Ann Dowd, Mass
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda – WINNER
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog
Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog
Being The Ricardos, Daniel Pemberton
Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Dune, Hans Zimmer – WINNER
The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
The Power Of The Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Boiling Point, Carolyn Mcleod
Dune, Francine, Maisler
The Hand Of God, Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard, Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
West Side Story, Cindy Tolan – WINNER
Dune Greig, Fraser – WINNER
Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen
No Time To Die, Linus Sandgren
The Power Of The Dog, Ari Wegner
The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel
Belfast, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Dune, Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen
No Time To Die, Tom Cross, Elliot Graham – WINNER
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Joshua L. Pearson
Cyrano, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dune, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – WINNER
The French Dispatch, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Cruella, Jenny Beavan – WINNER
Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch, Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira
Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
Cyrano, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
Dune, Love Larson, Donald Mowat
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh – WINNER
House Of Gucci, Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett – WINNER
Last Night In Soho, Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
No Time To Die, James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
A Quiet Place Part II, Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
West Side Story, Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Dune, Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer – WINNER
Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
The Matrix Resurrections, Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
No Time To Die, Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
Affairs Of The Art, Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
Do Not Feed The Pigeons, Jordi Morera – WINNER
Night Of The Living Dread, Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
The Black Cop, Cherish Oteka – WINNER
Femme, Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
The Palace, Jo Prichard
Stuffed, Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea
Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee, Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
Ariana Debose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch – WINNER
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-Mcphee