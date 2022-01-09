Full List of 79th Golden Globes Winners: West Side Story, Succession, and The Power of the Dog Win Big

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards tonight with The Power of the Dog named Best Motion Picture – Drama and West Side Story as Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. On the television side, Succession won Best Television Series – Drama, while Hacks won for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
After a year of controversy about diversity, payola, and improper behavior endemic to the organization that culminated in the Globes losing its NBC broadcast, tonight’s coverage and the subsequent congratulatory marketing from winners will be a good litmus test for if the beleaguered organization can rinse off some of the stink from a year of bad headlines and even more puzzling decisions. If you need a refresher on the ins and outs of what happened read our recap of how we got here.
Over the last eight months, the HFPA has reformed its bylaws, implementing changes that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, and membership. The HFPA recently admitted their largest and most diverse class to date of 21 new members, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters. Though the jury is very much out on if HFPA can squeeze its way back into the good graces of Hollywood, after a fairly uneventful and mostly uncontroversial group of diverse winners, it is unlikely to hurt those efforts.
Read on for the full list of winners from the 79th Golden Globes.
1. Best Motion Picture – Drama
Belfast, Focus Features
Coda, Apple TV+
Dune, Warner Bros.
King Richard, Warner Bros.
The Power of the Dog, Netflix – WINNER
2. Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos – WINNER
Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
3. Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog
Will Smith, King Richard – WINNER
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy Of Macbeth
4. Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Cyrano, MGM
Don’t Look Up, Netflix
Licorice Pizza, MGM
Tick, Tick…Boom!, Netflix
West Side Story, 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures – WINNER
5. Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story – WINNER
6. Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom! – WINNER
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In The Heights
7. Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures – WINNER
Flee, Neon / Participant
Luca, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
My Sunny Maad, Totem Films
Raya And The Last Dragon, Walt Disney Studios
8. Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language (Formerly Foreign Language)
Compartment No. 6, (Finland / Russia / Germany), Sony Pictures Classics
Drive My Car, (Japan), Janus Films – WINNER
The Hand Of God, (Italy), Netflix
A Hero, (France / Iran), Amazon Studios
Parallel Mothers, (Spain), Sony Pictures Classics
9. Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana Debose, West Side Story – WINNER
Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
10. Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog – WINNER
11. Best Director – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog – WINNER
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
12. Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast – WINNER
Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog
Adam Mckay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being The Ricardos
13. Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power Of The Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer, Dune – WINNER
14. Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Be Alive” — King Richard
Music By: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Lyrics By: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“Dos Oruguitas” — Encanto
Music By: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lyrics By: Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down To Joy” — Belfast
Music By: Van Morrison
Lyrics By: Van Morrison
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Respect
Music By: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
Lyrics By: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
“No Time To Die” — No Time To Die
Music By: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Lyrics By: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell – WINNER
15. Best Television Series – Drama
Lupin, Netflix
The Morning Show, Apple TV+
Pose, FX
Squid Game, Netflix
Succession, HBO/HBO Max – WINNER
16. Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose – WINNER
17. Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession – WINNER
Omar Sy, Lupin
18. Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
The Great, Hulu
Hacks, HBO/HBO Max – WINNER
Only Murders In The Building, Hulu
Reservation Dogs, FX
Ted Lasso, Apple TV+
19. Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish
Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER
20. Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – WINNER
21. Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Dopesick, Hulu
Impeachment: American Crime Story, FX
Maid, Netflix
Mare Of Easttown, HBO/HBO Max
The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime Video – WINNER
22. Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From A Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, Wandavision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown – WINNER
23. Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Paul Bettany, Wandavision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick – WINNER
Ewan Mcgregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
24. Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role On Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie Macdowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
25. Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role On Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-Su, Squid Game – WINNER