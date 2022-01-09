Full List of 79th Golden Globes Winners: West Side Story, Succession, and The Power of the Dog Win Big

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards tonight with The Power of the Dog named Best Motion Picture – Drama and West Side Story as Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. On the television side, Succession won Best Television Series – Drama, while Hacks won for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

After a year of controversy about diversity, payola, and improper behavior endemic to the organization that culminated in the Globes losing its NBC broadcast, tonight’s coverage and the subsequent congratulatory marketing from winners will be a good litmus test for if the beleaguered organization can rinse off some of the stink from a year of bad headlines and even more puzzling decisions. If you need a refresher on the ins and outs of what happened read our recap of how we got here.

Over the last eight months, the HFPA has reformed its bylaws, implementing changes that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, and membership. The HFPA recently admitted their largest and most diverse class to date of 21 new members, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters. Though the jury is very much out on if HFPA can squeeze its way back into the good graces of Hollywood, after a fairly uneventful and mostly uncontroversial group of diverse winners, it is unlikely to hurt those efforts.

Read on for the full list of winners from the 79th Golden Globes.

1. Best Motion Picture – Drama

Belfast, Focus Features

Coda, Apple TV+

Dune, Warner Bros.

King Richard, Warner Bros.

The Power of the Dog, Netflix – WINNER

2. Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos – WINNER

Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

3. Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog

Will Smith, King Richard – WINNER

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy Of Macbeth

4. Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Cyrano, MGM

Don’t Look Up, Netflix

Licorice Pizza, MGM

Tick, Tick…Boom!, Netflix

West Side Story, 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures – WINNER

5. Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story – WINNER

6. Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom! – WINNER

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

7. Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures – WINNER

Flee, Neon / Participant

Luca, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

My Sunny Maad, Totem Films

Raya And The Last Dragon, Walt Disney Studios

8. Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language (Formerly Foreign Language)

Compartment No. 6, (Finland / Russia / Germany), Sony Pictures Classics

Drive My Car, (Japan), Janus Films – WINNER

The Hand Of God, (Italy), Netflix

A Hero, (France / Iran), Amazon Studios

Parallel Mothers, (Spain), Sony Pictures Classics

9. Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana Debose, West Side Story – WINNER

Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

10. Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog – WINNER

11. Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog – WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

12. Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast – WINNER

Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog

Adam Mckay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being The Ricardos

13. Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power Of The Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune – WINNER

14. Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Be Alive” — King Richard

Music By: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Lyrics By: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” — Encanto

Music By: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lyrics By: Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down To Joy” — Belfast

Music By: Van Morrison

Lyrics By: Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Respect

Music By: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

Lyrics By: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

“No Time To Die” — No Time To Die

Music By: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Lyrics By: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell – WINNER

15. Best Television Series – Drama

Lupin, Netflix

The Morning Show, Apple TV+

Pose, FX

Squid Game, Netflix

Succession, HBO/HBO Max – WINNER

16. Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose – WINNER

17. Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession – WINNER

Omar Sy, Lupin

18. Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

The Great, Hulu

Hacks, HBO/HBO Max – WINNER

Only Murders In The Building, Hulu

Reservation Dogs, FX

Ted Lasso, Apple TV+

19. Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish

Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER

20. Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – WINNER

21. Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Dopesick, Hulu

Impeachment: American Crime Story, FX

Maid, Netflix

Mare Of Easttown, HBO/HBO Max

The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime Video – WINNER

22. Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From A Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, Wandavision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown – WINNER

23. Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Paul Bettany, Wandavision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick – WINNER

Ewan Mcgregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

24. Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role On Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie Macdowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

25. Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role On Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-Su, Squid Game – WINNER

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.