News

Full List of 79th Golden Globes Winners: West Side Story, Succession, and The Power of the Dog Win Big

Will Smith, Andrew Garfield, Nicole Kidman, Kate Winslet, Michael Keaton, Hacks and its star Jean Smart, The Underground Railroad, and Jason Sudeikis all pick up awards.

by | January 9, 2022 | Comments

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards tonight with The Power of the Dog named Best Motion Picture – Drama and West Side Story as Best Motion Picture – Musical or  Comedy. On the television side, Succession won Best Television Series – Drama, while Hacks won for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

After a year of controversy about diversity, payola, and improper behavior endemic to the organization that culminated in the Globes losing its NBC broadcast, tonight’s coverage and the subsequent congratulatory marketing from winners will be a good litmus test for if the beleaguered organization can rinse off some of the stink from a year of bad headlines and even more puzzling decisions. If you need a refresher on the ins and outs of what happened read our recap of how we got here.

Over the last eight months, the HFPA has reformed its bylaws, implementing changes that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, and membership. The HFPA recently admitted their largest and most diverse class to date of 21 new members, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters. Though the jury is very much out on if HFPA can squeeze its way back into the good graces of Hollywood, after a fairly uneventful and mostly uncontroversial group of diverse winners, it is unlikely to hurt those efforts.

Read on for the full list of winners from the 79th Golden Globes.

1. Best Motion Picture – Drama
Belfast, Focus Features
Coda, Apple TV+
Dune, Warner Bros.
King Richard, Warner Bros.
The Power of the Dog, Netflix – WINNER

2. Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos – WINNER
Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

3. Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog
Will Smith, King Richard – WINNER
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy Of Macbeth

4. Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Cyrano, MGM
Don’t Look Up, Netflix
Licorice Pizza, MGM
Tick, Tick…Boom!, Netflix
West Side Story, 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures – WINNER

5. Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story – WINNER

6. Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom! – WINNER
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

7. Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures – WINNER
Flee, Neon / Participant
Luca, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
My Sunny Maad, Totem Films
Raya And The Last Dragon, Walt Disney Studios

8. Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language (Formerly Foreign Language)
Compartment No. 6, (Finland / Russia / Germany), Sony Pictures Classics
Drive My Car, (Japan), Janus Films – WINNER
The Hand Of God, (Italy), Netflix
A Hero, (France / Iran), Amazon Studios
Parallel Mothers, (Spain), Sony Pictures Classics

9. Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana Debose, West Side Story – WINNER
Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing

10. Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog – WINNER

11. Best Director – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog – WINNER
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune

12. Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast – WINNER
Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog
Adam Mckay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being The Ricardos

13. Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power Of The Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer, Dune – WINNER

14. Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Be Alive” — King Richard
Music By: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Lyrics By: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” — Encanto
Music By: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lyrics By: Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down To Joy” — Belfast
Music By: Van Morrison
Lyrics By: Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Respect
Music By: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
Lyrics By: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

“No Time To Die” — No Time To Die
Music By: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Lyrics By: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell – WINNER

15. Best Television Series – Drama
Lupin, Netflix
The Morning Show, Apple TV+
Pose, FX
Squid Game, Netflix
Succession, HBO/HBO Max – WINNER

16. Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose – WINNER

17. Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession – WINNER
Omar Sy, Lupin

18. Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
The Great, Hulu
Hacks, HBO/HBO Max – WINNER
Only Murders In The Building, Hulu
Reservation Dogs, FX
Ted Lasso, Apple TV+

19. Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish
Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER

20. Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – WINNER

21. Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Dopesick, Hulu
Impeachment: American Crime Story, FX
Maid, Netflix
Mare Of Easttown, HBO/HBO Max
The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime Video – WINNER

22. Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From A Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, Wandavision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown – WINNER

23. Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Paul Bettany, Wandavision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick – WINNER
Ewan Mcgregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

24. Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role On Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie Macdowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

25. Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role On Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-Su, Squid Game – WINNER

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

RT History spain sports slashers critic resources Infographic jurassic park crime Pirates adaptation Comedy Photos cancelled TV shows serial killer Tomatazos posters kong comic book movie theme song classics popular black comedy live event binge politics Dark Horse Comics free movies VOD E3 ESPN game show comic book movies Wes Anderson WarnerMedia space Sundance Now NBA new zealand versus asian-american Horror new star wars movies YouTube Premium 93rd Oscars rt labs TCA Awards game of thrones Disney streaming service dramedy zombie Baby Yoda unscripted television slasher Family doctor who feel good breaking bad cars action-comedy The Walt Disney Company spanish FOX discovery TruTV IMDb TV Tokyo Olympics Esquire TV movies El Rey leaderboard First Look Pride Month cartoon Awards Best and Worst 45 mockumentary young adult YouTube Red social media kids Amazon Prime Video Classic Film saw Anna Paquin deadpool fast and furious Christmas Netflix crime drama TV renewals dogs godzilla Mary poppins 2016 sag awards richard e. Grant CW Seed science fiction live action Calendar Mudbound Cosplay Trophy Talk olympics rt archives APB Walt Disney Pictures TV One scary movies ID spinoff Amazon Prime Black History Month italian justice league jamie lee curtis blockbuster Character Guide CMT parents zombies Amazon Binge Guide royal family biopic medical drama international ViacomCBS trophy Freeform Interview Britbox award winner 71st Emmy Awards LGBTQ Video Games movies critics Elton John Columbia Pictures obituary YouTube PlayStation king arthur Television Academy AMC news Hear Us Out SXSW SundanceTV Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt scene in color batman Disney Channel hispanic heritage month Neflix Chernobyl Reality strong female leads History child's play Starz Vudu elevated horror Mystery Acorn TV DGA 2017 what to watch VH1 archives hollywood Certified Fresh Creative Arts Emmys canceled TV shows dark TCA Mary Poppins Returns Hallmark Christmas movies Countdown Masterpiece criterion FXX nbcuniversal TCM james bond 73rd Emmy Awards comiccon Instagram Live blockbusters Turner Classic Movies sequel Turner 90s Teen Pet Sematary revenge finale technology witnail Universal Pictures war Writers Guild of America Nickelodeon sequels reviews Spike reboot Crackle New York Comic Con Set visit Alien 2018 Disney based on movie Sundance TV TIFF king kong BBC One razzies comic Quiz gangster die hard new york ratings 72 Emmy Awards facebook HFPA Disney+ Disney Plus VICE Election toy story 2019 christmas movies canceled australia Syfy Trailer miniseries 4/20 harry potter Mary Tyler Moore thriller BET cancelled television green book 2020 Tubi DC streaming service YA Comic-Con@Home 2021 Prime Video Marvel Television Red Carpet Sci-Fi Brie Larson Sneak Peek comedies TNT 21st Century Fox south america dreamworks biography American Society of Cinematographers high school Fox News nfl TCA Winter 2020 SDCC Sundance documentaries supernatural Disney Plus Superheroes ABC Valentine's Day Musical The Arrangement prank NBC Pop TV french Holiday The Walking Dead Emmys japan Peacock OneApp Fox Searchlight CBS 2015 Box Office 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards ghosts Pop hispanic mob latino talk show A&E DC Comics Avengers Pixar First Reviews basketball dexter rotten TV diversity true crime singing competition trailers Black Mirror Biopics comics video on demand Marathons BAFTA romance documentary Watching Series TBS Action video hidden camera The Witch werewolf Song of Ice and Fire wonder woman Ghostbusters Tarantino Paramount Network scary political drama 1990s Drama screen actors guild CBS All Access natural history kaiju Country X-Men Podcast cops festivals Epix Western Rom-Com vs. Endgame black quibi emmy awards TV Land genre PaleyFest Reality Competition remakes Kids & Family Chilling Adventures of Sabrina rom-coms Nominations GLAAD Ovation Holidays police drama book disaster Crunchyroll cults lord of the rings mission: impossible Academy Awards Broadway golden globes PBS all-time Oscars docudrama cancelled Lionsgate football Amazon Studios franchise boxing spider-man Bravo Polls and Games Legendary Heroines cancelled TV series Cannes Rocketman spy thriller indiana jones japanese halloween tv A24 psycho Comics on TV See It Skip It BET Awards MCU concert stand-up comedy spanish language Netflix Christmas movies boxoffice worst movies women cinemax marvel comics nature crossover Exclusive Video WGN Grammys FX on Hulu docuseries telelvision 79th Golden Globes Awards LGBT chucky mutant composers aliens Television Critics Association Hollywood Foreign Press Association Food Network Lucasfilm HBO art house blaxploitation cooking The Purge anthology vampires RT21 psychological thriller independent IFC Lifetime Christmas movies Shudder USA Network Thanksgiving HBO Go Trivia Opinion The Academy Rock Warner Bros. movie stoner ABC Family tv talk Travel Channel HBO Max Year in Review 20th Century Fox Logo CNN Discovery Channel rt labs critics edition Schedule Mindy Kaling rotten movies we love Paramount Plus USA aapi Film Festival transformers superman stop motion Star Trek Summer GoT Funimation historical drama MSNBC children's TV suspense Marvel sitcom Sony Pictures Fall TV joker venice Emmy Nominations twilight Marvel Studios best IFC Films Toys DC Universe travel Image Comics National Geographic halloween Extras renewed TV shows DirecTV Premiere Dates Winners BBC America TLC golden globe awards animated fresh zero dark thirty comic books Hulu Fargo Fantasy dragons 99% foreign E! Women's History Month directors Apple TV Plus Martial Arts Shondaland casting period drama debate hist streaming AMC Plus adenture anime screenings Paramount Tags: Comedy Super Bowl pirates of the caribbean Hallmark Apple TV+ dc Cartoon Network adventure series ITV Apple OWN GIFs festival The CW ABC Signature Musicals San Diego Comic-Con target know your critic FX legend Spectrum Originals indie Adult Swim Comic Book Showtime films book adaptation 2021 Comedy Central teaser Ellie Kemper romantic comedy robots Pacific Islander Superheroe Nat Geo Spring TV Captain marvel 24 frames NYCC 007 laika monster movies toronto President marvel cinematic universe name the review satire Rocky Arrowverse Lifetime crime thriller MTV Tumblr BBC sopranos streaming movies superhero spider-verse Music Winter TV Animation dceu Star Wars Film a nightmare on elm street worst Universal TCA 2017 cats Awards Tour heist movie universal monsters scorecard mcc Stephen King
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy