2022 Writers Guild Awards Winners

The Writer’s Guild of America held their annual awards ceremony virtually this year, hosted by Ashley Nicole Black and honoring outstanding achievement in writing for film, television, new media, and more. Film only comprises three of the awards, but they still offered big surprises, as Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up won for Original Screenplay and Siân Heder’s script for CODA took home the award for Adapted Screenplay, solidifying the latter’s status as a genuine contender for Best Picture at the Oscars.

On the television side, HBO’s Succession unsurprisingly took home hardware for Drama Series, but HBO Max’s Hacks led the way with a win not only for Comedy Series but also New Series.

See below for the full list of winners.

FILM

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

55% Don't Look Up (2021) – written by Adam McKay

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

95% CODA (2021) – written by Siân Heder

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Exposing Muybridge (2021) – written by Marc Shaffer

TELEVISION

DRAMA SERIES

97% Succession: Season 3 (2021) – written by Jesse Armstrong, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Francesca Gardiner, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy

COMEDY SERIES

100% Hacks: Season 1 (2021) – written by Genevieve Aniello, Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Cole Escola, Janis Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky

NEW SERIES

100% Hacks: Season 1 (2021) – written by Genevieve Aniello, Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Cole Escola, Janis Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky

ORIGINAL LONG FORM

95% Mare of Easttown: Limited Series (2021) – written by Brad Ingelsby

ADAPTED LONG FORM

94% Maid: Limited Series (2021) – written by Bekah Brunstetter, Marcus Gardley, Michelle Denise Jackson, Colin McKenna, Molly Smith Metzler

ORIGINAL & ADAPTED SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA

Debunking Borat – written by Robyn Adams, Paul Hogan, Jack Youngelson

ANIMATION

“Planteau” – Tuca & Bertie – written by Lisa Hanawalt

EPISODIC DRAMA

“Retired Janitors of Idaho” – Succession – written by Tony Roche & Susan Soon He Stanton

EPISODIC COMEDY

“Alone At Last” – The Great – written by Tony McNamara

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

Conan: Season 11 (2021) – written by Matt O’Brien, Jose Arroyo, Glenn Boozan, Daniel Cronin, Andres du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, Conan O’Brien, Andy Richter, Frank Smiley, Mike Sweeney

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson: Season 2 (2021) – written by Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns – written by Kristen Bartlett, Mike Drucker, Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Miles Kahn, Chris Thompson, Holly Walker, Alison Zeidman, Joe Grossman, Sahar Rizvi, Michael Rhoa

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Baking It: Season 1 (2021) – written by Neil Casey, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino, Niccole Thurman

DAYTIME DRAMA

Days of Our Lives – written by Ron Carlivati, Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC, LONG FORM AND SPECIALS

“The Tale of the Midnight Magic” – Are You Afraid of the Dark – written by JT Billings and Alex Ebel

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS

“The Healthcare Divide” – Frontline – written by Rick Young

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

“Citizen Hearst, Part One” – American Experience – written by Gene Tempest

NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“The Unequal Recession” – 60 Minutes – written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young

DIGITAL NEWS

“‘Men’s Rights Asians’ Think This Is Their Moment” – Slate.com – written by Aaron Mak

RADIO/AUDIO

RADIO/AUDIO DOCUMENTARY

“One Year: 1977 ‘The Miracle Cure'” – Slate Podcast – written by Evan Chung

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“Surfside Condo Collapse” – CBS World News Roundup Late Edition – written by Kathleen M. Biggins

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“The Tasmanian Devil Tattoo” – Decoder Ring – written by Benjamin Frisch

